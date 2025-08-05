THE SANDMAN: Netflix Officially Releases Tom Sturridge's "Tempest" Scene From Series Finale - SPOILERS

The final episode of The Sandman, "A Tale of Graceful Ends," deals with the fallout of Morpheus' death and the emergence of a new incarnation of Dream of the Endless, with Daniel Hall (Jacob Anderson) struggling to come to terms with his very existence and the rest of The Endless coming together to mourn their departed brother.

Tom Sturridge does appear in one final flashback scene towards the end of the finale, as we see Morpheus pay a visit to William Shakespeare upon the completion of his second commissioned play, The Tempest.

Dream invites the legendary playwright to The Dreaming to share a glass of wine, and we find out why the Prince of Stories made a deal with the then "naff actor" known as Will Shaxberg in the first place. Deep down, Morpheus knew that he could never abandon his responsibilities as Destruction had by leaving "his island," and was probably aware that his actions with his son (among other things) would ultimately lead to his demise.

The Lord of Dreams wanted to leave behind a "tale of graceful ends" before fate - or in this case, the Fates - caught up with him.

You can check out Sturridge's final scene as Morpheus at the link below.

“I wanted a tale of graceful ends.” The Sandman, the complete series, is now playing only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/6s42Yiewip — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) August 4, 2025

Every hundred years, Death gets her day off. A special bonus episode “Death: The High Cost of Living,” is NOW PLAYING only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/GMfQx9sRpf — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 31, 2025

Season 2's synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.