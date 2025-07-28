THE SANDMAN: Netflix Releases First Clip From DEATH: THE HIGH COST OF LIVING Bonus Episode

The Sandman has concluded, but there is a bonus episode on the way, and Netflix has now shared a first look at the upcoming adaptation of Death: The High Cost of Living...

Jul 28, 2025
The Sandman has come to an end, but there is still one more story to tell.

The second and final season of Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed DC Comics series concludes with the death of Morpheus and the emergence of another aspect of Dream of the Endless to take his place. While we may yet see more of Daniel at some point (co-creator Allan Heinberg hasn't ruled out the possibility of a third season), the bonus episode that's set to hit the streamer on July 31 will be based on Death: The High Cost of Living.

This spin-off tale was hinted at in a deleted scene from the first season, when Death tells her little brother Morpheus that she used to take human form once every century in an attempt to remain grounded and in touch with humanity.

In the episode, "The Sound of Her Wings," Death reveals that she used to be a lot more grim about her reaping, but an encounter with her human counterpart (Didi, presumably) gave way to her far sunnier disposition.

You can check out a first look at Death: The High Cost of Living below, along with a clip from the finale featuring Morpheus' emotional send-off.

Season 2's synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

TK420
TK420 - 7/28/2025, 6:32 PM
Cost of living is hight everywhere...
RolandD
RolandD - 7/28/2025, 6:57 PM
@TK420 - 😂
RolandD
RolandD - 7/28/2025, 6:58 PM
@TK420 - I really don’t understand why they don’t check things before they post them. I have almost always been good at spelling, but I frequently have typos so I run spellcheck and grammar check before I finish something. It’s just so easy to do.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/28/2025, 6:41 PM
Lol. "Death"
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2025, 6:46 PM

This deserves to die. They took a great property and ruined it. Then there’s the bad off screen stuff.

Could’ve and should’ve been an epic.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/28/2025, 7:05 PM
@DocSpock - They ruined a beautiful moment in the books (and many more). They changed it around so that it was the other chick who responsible for the fury's f**king up the Dreaming world. Not to mention they ruined their last goodbye were Nuala confesses her love for Dream, all so we can have that absolsulte garbarge girl boss moment where she cut that chicks head off. Woke DEI bullshit plagued this show, so much needless changes, the sad part is the series already had all the those diversity tick boxes checked off and it was fine but of course it wasn't enough for today's modern writers, it never is with those people. The dude playing Sandman, The Corinthian and the chick playing Delirium were the only characters worth watching.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2025, 4:06 AM
@HashTagSwagg - They totally screwed up on Nuala without the glamor. She still looked hot. Reminded me of Ready Player One when Art3m1s in real life was hot too. What is it with Hollywood and their inability to show a less than average woman on screen? Or a naked, short, dumpy, unnattractive fat woman like Despair is supposed to be.

Seriously the actress playing Despair can get some if she plies me with enough alcohol at the end of the night.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2025, 7:41 AM
@ObserverIO - They didn't even do the meat hooks with Despair, self harm with fat people is just a big no no these days i guess, there's just one shot of a single randum meat hook in the background when morpheus is sitting with her and it's not even in full frame.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2025, 9:08 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Kids these days smh... I remember when all the cool alternate girls were self-harming. Now it's almost like it's frowned upon.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 7/29/2025, 9:52 AM
@DocSpock - Having not read the comics, I was left a little let down. I was curious when Dream was told by Delerium about the multiple Destinies showing up and his smirk, that meant he had a chance to change his destiny, avoid his fate and survive the Kindly Ones somehow. And with Nuala showing up to kill Lyta I had thought that Morpheus wouldn't need to be killed, at least not right now anyways? Also assumed there would be some sort of romance with Nuala and Morpheus, but that fell by the wayside.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2025, 11:29 AM
@PatchesOhulihan -

I read all the comics. This show bastardized the hell out of them by being completely run over by the Hollywood agenda brigade. The comics were fantastic!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/28/2025, 6:48 PM
This was one of my favorite comics as a kid. This and the Ramadan (Sandman #50) are what got me into this world. Wonderful stuff, looking forward to seeing it play out with this creative team.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/28/2025, 7:04 PM
Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeiiiiiiit
Kurban
Kurban - 7/28/2025, 7:16 PM
God this casting is ass. It’s so antithetical to the ethereal look the Endless are supposed to have
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/28/2025, 7:27 PM
@Kurban - At least it's over now
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2025, 9:17 PM
@Kurban -

Some of the characters were well done and just right for the parts. But multiple characters were done terribly. And half the time the plot/episodes just went very badly off the rails.

Badly missed opportunity of an epic comic property.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2025, 4:09 AM
@Kurban - It's great to see Merlin in something again, but he is NOT a convincing sixteen year old boy. Makes me think they've [frick]ed this one up too.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/28/2025, 7:26 PM
Yeah ..not my death AND since Gaiman tutned Out to be a Creep ..His opinión Is void
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 7/28/2025, 11:03 PM
She's not black enough to be death. As everyone knows bones and skulls are black,not white or pale. We all know when you die you turn black not pale. Death has to be blacker.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/28/2025, 11:49 PM
@RacialPowerman - Science, my friend, Science.
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 7/29/2025, 12:11 AM
@SirReginald - Wierd Science.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/28/2025, 11:49 PM
eVerybOdy iS tHe SaMe aNd iNtErcHanGeAbLe!
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 7/29/2025, 12:17 AM
I wanna see Post Malone as Martin Luther King Or Malcom X now. I'm gonna start a go fund me...who's throwing in? The more you put in the more creative control you have. I believe there's some movie studios doing that currently..and it works damn it. Why should we let them turn the world upside down. Let's go burn some shit down, boys.
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 7/29/2025, 1:18 AM
i'm all of a sudden smelling cocoa butter.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/29/2025, 7:18 AM
@BisonScarBlood - Man, just when you think you've blocked all the racists . . .
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2025, 4:25 AM
Aaaannd suddenly a Sandman article has a lot of comments again. Not because of the material but because of a black person playing a white character.

I'm personally very satisfied with the way this show turned out. Yes it could have and should have been so much better than it was, but it was still a pretty good adaptation and if this is all we're getting for some decades to come then I'll take it. There's a lot to love here.
It's def the best comic book adaptation this month and I loved Superman and FF to death.

To Death lol.

Death: The High Cost of Living was a personal favorite of mine when I was younger. It's gonna be weird to see Sexton played by an adult. That Merlin dude already looks like he's doing some weird-ass fetish roleplay of a sixteen year old.

I remember about 20 years ago (give or take) Guillermo Del Toro was gonna make this movie. He ended up saying that that Neil himself was the only person who could possibly direct the movie properly. But I'm gonna take a wild guess that the producers of Sandman didn't let him direct this episode due to all the allegations.

Cancel culture blocks art yet again.

Regardless I'll get into it like I got into the rest of the show.

Even a lesser version of Sandman is still Sandman. So despite my nitpicks and gripes I would still recommend this show to any human being at all. It's essential viewing if you're alive.
Lysander45
Lysander45 - 7/29/2025, 5:07 AM
"Co-creator Allan Heinberg hasn't ruled out the possibility of a 3rd season"
Welp, since they steamrolled through the remaining source material for the 2nd season, I would say the opinion is moot. It wouldn't be 'The Sandman' after that point; it would be a different show.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/29/2025, 7:20 AM
@Lysander45 - "It wouldn't be 'The Sandman' after that point; it would be a different show."

That's why I never picked up any of the one-shots and limited series after the main series ended. It was more of something, but it wasn't Sandman.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/29/2025, 7:21 AM
I'm seeing four out of 23 comments. The usual suspects are in full froth. Mission accomplished.

