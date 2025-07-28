THE SANDMAN: Netflix Releases First Clip From DEATH: THE HIGH COST OF LIVING Bonus Episode

The Sandman has come to an end, but there is still one more story to tell.

The second and final season of Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed DC Comics series concludes with the death of Morpheus and the emergence of another aspect of Dream of the Endless to take his place. While we may yet see more of Daniel at some point (co-creator Allan Heinberg hasn't ruled out the possibility of a third season), the bonus episode that's set to hit the streamer on July 31 will be based on Death: The High Cost of Living.

This spin-off tale was hinted at in a deleted scene from the first season, when Death tells her little brother Morpheus that she used to take human form once every century in an attempt to remain grounded and in touch with humanity.

In the episode, "The Sound of Her Wings," Death reveals that she used to be a lot more grim about her reaping, but an encounter with her human counterpart (Didi, presumably) gave way to her far sunnier disposition.

You can check out a first look at Death: The High Cost of Living below, along with a clip from the finale featuring Morpheus' emotional send-off.

One final story remains. Death: The High Cost of Living, a special bonus episode of The Sandman, premieres on July 31st. pic.twitter.com/6wcP7kOjgp — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 28, 2025

A worthy send-off for Morpheus, Lord of the Dreaming. pic.twitter.com/KwNf6QiVAI — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 26, 2025

Season 2's synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.