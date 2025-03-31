NE ZHA 2 Review: When Animation Blends Perfectly Well With Creativity and Imagination

NE ZHA 2 Review: When Animation Blends Perfectly Well With Creativity and Imagination

Ne Zha 2 came in as a breath of fresh air in this environment of mediocre Hollywood blockbuster content. And it deserves every penny it is getting right now.

Review Opinion
By vectorsigma - Mar 31, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features

The Chinese are so bad at marketing this film that a lot still might have not heard about it (they live in their own space anyway). About how it is now the highest grossing animated movie of all time and the 5th highest grossing movie of all time joining the honor roll of Avatar, Avengers Endgame, Avatar Way of Water and Titanic. It really went under everyone's radar who rely on the Hollywood machine for their usual staple of blockbuster movies. But there comes a time when you get fed up with the constant bombardment of unimaginative products from Hollywood in recent years. Remakes, live-action treatments, sequels no one want, nostalgia baits and so on.

Ne Zha 2 came in as a breath of fresh air in this environment of mediocre Hollywood blockbuster content. And it deserves every penny it is getting right now.

The first act starts off with the grandeur of a third act. Might feel a bit rushed to others but director Jiaozi made sure to bring in some refresher on what happened during the first film. Ne Zha's parents, Li Jing and Lady Yin are now given more time to shine and show their fighting prowess which was absent in the first film. The action sequences are a beauty to watch with the animation bringing life to the different colors on the screen. And after such a major sequence at the start of the movie, you might ask yourself what might be in store in the last stretch? And that felt exciting this early in the movie.

It is obvious that director Jiaozi had some heavy influences from shonen manga/anime and even borrowed some western concepts. For example, this is very much a macguffin story in at least half of the movie and I cant recall any Chinese movie being like this. Or I might not have watched that many aside from those epic Stephen Chow or Jacky Chan movies.

The shonen manga/anime references are what adds bombast into the movie. A protagonist that gets a power up at the end, a "frenemy" that acts both as a rival and a comrade, a teacher to guide him and not be astray, an organization of powered up invididuals, fighting techniques and spells, you name it, Jiaozi follows the formula perfectly. This combination of Chinese myth and Japanese storytelling blends really well that it doesn't feel forced or shoehorned. Japan has borrowed a lot of Chinese stories in their manga and anime that it comes full circle that a Chinese film borrows some concepts from them. And the film's individuality as a Chinese film is also not lost. A child who yearns to be useful to his parents inspite of being a demon-child, parents who will do anything for their child and a family centric film without needing to say the word x number of times like Dominic Toretto.

And the film is really funny. It has snot, fart, pee and poop jokes like the first movie, your main protagonist is a demon-child anyway so these antics fit the character perfectly. And a dash of some Mo lei tau. I feel like he Jiaozi is a Stephen Chow fan and I like it. And to those disappointed with the Snow White film, this might give you a good Snow White (ish) sequence to somewhat wash away that disappointment.

I don't find these problematic, it depends on who is watching it anyway, but it is worth mentioning that too much shifting of alliances might not be one's cup of tea. The first film is also guilty of this and if I am to guess here, the director don't want to fully set his characters as a hero and a villain, just like Yin and Yang. Characters known to be bad are shown to have good sides and their actions rationalized. It all depends on the viewers on what actions they deem bad or not.

The imagination and creativity is something here, and animation is really the best medium for such storytelling. It has been told that director Jiaozi is a pharmacist but had his sights set on being an animator that he left that career. So he really has the love and talent for it. There are a lot of memorable sequences that will leave one in awe but there is one major sequence where it was very emotional and man tears will try to come out and just after that, another breathtaking sequence happens that will suck up all your oxygen in a needle drop moment. I have seen this film five times and it never fails. It is that epic.

And in typical MCU fashion (at least the old one), I am looking forward to what happens next. It borrowed the mid credits scene approach and the excitement it brings is pre MCU phase 4 levels. The first movie also had this. It took me a second viewing that I noticed a major easter egg within the film that is really making me excited on what is to come for this franchise.

Overall, Ne Zha 2 is the film that has satiated my cravings for a quality blockbuster movie. It might take a while before we get another movie on this universe but I'm sure the wait will be really worth it. Got watch it when you get the chance.

Surprise Box Office Behemoth NE ZHA 2 Gets European Release Date
Related:

Surprise Box Office Behemoth NE ZHA 2 Gets European Release Date
COYOTE VS. ACME Movie Saved As Warner Bros. Reportedly Set To Sell Film For $50 Million
Recommended For You:

COYOTE VS. ACME Movie Saved As Warner Bros. Reportedly Set To Sell Film For $50 Million

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/31/2025, 4:14 AM
Permission to post on the main site @NateBest
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/31/2025, 10:41 AM
This guy still pulling his pickle over this?

😬
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/31/2025, 10:49 AM
From every single comment section for the last two weeks, to an article on the front page.

Just for you, I'll end up checking this one out after a home release happens.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/31/2025, 10:53 AM
@TheWinkler - appreciate that! 😁
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/31/2025, 10:49 AM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/31/2025, 10:53 AM
@BlackStar25 - lolz! 😂
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/31/2025, 11:03 AM
@vectorsigma - Jokes aside...I do love the passion you have for this movie. You have definitely sold me on watching it. That is for sure. lol.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/31/2025, 11:06 AM
@BlackStar25 - it is money and 2.5 hours well spent, satisfactiin guaranteed.

I havent been this hyped before by a movie, a non Hollywood one at that.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/31/2025, 10:50 AM
It has snot, fart, pee and poop jokes like the first movie

Awesome! More reason to NOT watch this movie, thanks!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/31/2025, 10:51 AM
I'll do you one better. Instead of watching this, everyone should immediately watch the greatest shounen anime of all time:

HunterXHunter.

One of the greatest animated shows PERIOD that I've ever seen. Up there with Invincible and Avatar the Last Airbender for me (but far better than both). Yoshihiro Togashi is a genius.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 3/31/2025, 10:53 AM
@McMurdo - THIS, is better than Ne-Zha, ALLL THE WAY....and I don't even watch anime.

Hell, My Hero Academia, is miles and miles better than Ne-Zha. If you haven't watched that, think of X-Men/Avengers meets Harry Potter with Japanese anime.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/31/2025, 10:55 AM
@McMurdo - Hunter x Hunter is great... but One Piece is the best imo, honestly One Piece is one of the greatest fictional works period
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/31/2025, 10:56 AM
@McMurdo - this is on nynlist of greats as well. Togashi is a genius indeed byt lazy.

And just to put some intrigue, ne zha 2 has actually those 3 gifs
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/31/2025, 10:59 AM
@AnEye - I don't watch anime either. I grew up on DBZ, but I simply was looking for a series to watch about 8 years ago after finishing Last Airbender and Korra....something that scratched that itch. Online, I was pointed to HxH and my mind was absolutely blown. It destroyed DBZ. It destroyed everything in the writing and action dept. The Nen power system just made every other series power systems feel archaic or amateur by comparison. The Chimera Ant arc is HIGH ART in my opinion.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/31/2025, 10:59 AM
@Urubrodi - i completely agree. One Piece tops all shonen works out there. Better than Hunter x Hunter, Dragonball Z, Naruto, Bleach, the GOAT

Togashi has the same level of intricate story weaving like Oda, but he is lazy and he cant do emotional scenes
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/31/2025, 11:01 AM
@Urubrodi - One Piece doesn't hold a candle to HxH in my opinion. The manga is good but the anime isn't faithful enough in my opinion. I couldn't get thru One Piece. Drags on far too often for my tastes.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/31/2025, 11:05 AM
@vectorsigma - One Piece is too childish for my tastes. Too goofy, the characters get really annoying far too often. HunterxHunter is just far more focused with complex storytelling, nuanced character development, and more original combat concepts via Nen, which offer a way more thought-provoking experience episode throughout the story. The 2011 HxH is just a better adaptation of the source material than One Piece is too.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/31/2025, 11:05 AM
@McMurdo - To each their own I suppose, in terms of world building I don't think anything will ever come close to One Piece. The story is so well constructed that makes you care about almost everyone you meet.

Having said that Hunter x Hunter is pretty great, so I don't fault in the slightest for having it as your favorite. Although if you have an issue with things dragging... the Chimera Ant arc goes on and on and on...
AnEye
AnEye - 3/31/2025, 11:06 AM
@McMurdo - Same. I grew up with DBZ throughout my youth and is my defacto anime show. I really do try to watch others but it just doesn't hit the same. I even remember watching Naruto when it was starting to become a thing in the early 2000s, but anybody that had it was downloading Japanese dubs through Limewire and burning them on DVDs.

Some I can get into. Like Attack on Titan or My Hero Academia, but others, I just have a hard time caring. Maybe if I was a kid when DBZ came out and that all these other shows released, then maybe I would be into it more. But comic books and gaming were the IT for me instead.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/31/2025, 11:08 AM
@McMurdo - the other gif didnt load properly so i thought there were only 3.

All of those gifs you will see in Ne Zha 2 and I am not exaggerating

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder