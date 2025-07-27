THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA S4 Preview Arrives Just As A Fifth And Final Season Is Greenlit

Fans of The Legend of Vox Machina got some exciting updates at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. It was officially announced that the highly anticipated fourth season will premiere in 2026.

Even bigger news came with Amazon’s confirmation that the series has been renewed for a fifth and final season, signaling an epic conclusion to the animated fantasy saga. The announcement was made during the show’s SDCC panel, much to the delight of longtime viewers.

Fans are guessing that the fifth and final season will likely arrive in 2028 as Amazon now has to animate the show's forthcoming spin-off, The Mighty Nein, which will arrive in 2025. It's theorized that Amazon will alternate release years for the two series until The Legend of Vox Machina concludes in 2028.

The Legend of Vox Machina has been renewed for a fifth and final season!

Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina shifts gears as it begins building toward the final showdown with The Whispered One, a dangerous archlich looming in the shadows.

Following the explosive events of the Chroma Conclave arc, the Vox Machina crew is scattered and dealing with the fallout.

This season will explore their separate paths and smaller, character-driven quests, with Taryon Darrington possibly joining the group for a short time.

Meanwhile, the threat of The Whispered One slowly intensifies in the background.

Additionally, Keyleth will continue her Aramente trials, and the story will likely delve into the lingering consequences of Vax’s bargain to bring Percy back to life.

Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina will arrive in 2026!



“A huge congratulations to our creative collaborators at Critical Role and Titmouse for bringing the incredible story of The Legend of Vox Machina to life for our global Prime Video customers,” said Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios, in a press release.

“Achieving five seasons is a significant milestone for everyone involved, and we can’t wait for fans to experience what we have planned for the epic fifth and final season of The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video.”

"It's so rare for any television series to get to tell a complete story, beginning to end, exactly as it was envisioned,” said executive producers and Critical Role co-founders Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, also via press release.

“We're so grateful to our fans, the critters, our partners at Prime Video, and the original Kickstarter backers for bringing this show to life, and turning the numbskulls of Vox Machina into animation legends."

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of Critical Role, the hit web series where a group of professional voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons in real time.

Unlike a scripted show, the cast actually plays through the campaign live, making choices, rolling dice, and improvising the story as it unfolds.

The animated series brings to life the events of their very first campaign, transforming spontaneous tabletop gameplay into a fully realized fantasy adventure.