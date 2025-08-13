THE BOYS Star Antony Starr Bids Farewell To The Show And His "Complicated" Character With Heartfelt Post

THE BOYS Star Antony Starr Bids Farewell To The Show And His &quot;Complicated&quot; Character With Heartfelt Post

The fifth and final season of The Boys recently wrapped production, and Antony Starr has now taken to social media to thank the show's fans while bidding farewell to "the monster" he helped create...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 13, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filming officially wrapped on the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys last month, with showrunner Eric Kripke taking to social media to share the news along with a photo from the Vought Tower set.

Several cast members followed suit with social media posts bidding farewell to the show, but Antony Starr wasn't among them. Now, the Homelander actor has finally shared a lengthy response of his own along with some previously unseen behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram page.

Starr thanks everyone involved with bringing The Boys to the screen, and helping him put his stamp on what he describes as a "complicated" character. Finally, he gives a heartfelt thank you to the fans.

"You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste ;)." 

The first teaser for The Boys season 5 screened at SDCC, but was not released online. We have heard that a different promo may not be too far away, so be sure to keep an eye out.

In the season 4 finale, the leader of The Seven took one step closer to the Oval Office while enacting his plan to round up all anti-Supe protestors and confine them to prison camps. Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and MM were captured, with Starlight and the now even more volatile and unpredictable Butcher still at large.

“There will probably be lots of deaths," creator Eric Kripke said of the final season during an interview with Deadline. “There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.” Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) added: “There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.”

“I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion,” offered Starr. “One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.”

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

Laridian
Laridian - 8/13/2025, 10:43 AM
He's my fan cast for Commander Shepard in the MASS EFFECT series they're in pre-pro on.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/13/2025, 10:44 AM

The Boys = excellent.

V = crapola.
Yellow
Yellow - 8/13/2025, 10:54 AM
I love how this show started as a critique to the superhero genre and now we have to watch Gen V., the animated show, the spinoff in Mexico and the Lego Set user manual to follow up what's going on
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/13/2025, 10:59 AM
@Yellow - ah The Boysverse.

Yeah, that just sounds creepy.

TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/13/2025, 10:54 AM
A superhero/ supervillain show about politics, and VERY little super powers.. ugh
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/13/2025, 11:01 AM
I just want to see homelander get his ass kicked and to see the look on that smug prick's face when he realizes he's gonna lose.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/13/2025, 11:06 AM
Talk about a show that's the expection to the Rule.

I had always contended that there will never be a live action verson or adaptation of a comic book that would be better than the actual comic book itself, but this show surpasses the comic book so much that it's better if no one ever know that it's based on the comic book.

Well, it's better that the Boys comic book don't exist at all but at least the one thing that crap feast of a comic did was inspire ths show.

I'm going to really miss this show.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2025, 11:22 AM
That’s a really nice post imo…

Say whatever you want about the show now (I’m still a big fan of it) but Antony Starr as Homelander as been one of the more consistent highlights of it imo.

The character has had such depth to him which has really allowed Starr to show his range and capabilities from an insecure yet egotistical man child to projecting being this charismatic great American hero in public and even showing bits of genuine humanity that he had buried deep , DEEP down until fully killing that and becoming the monster that Vought made him…

It’s been a joy to see his journey so far and if they wrap it up well come next season will go down imo as one of the best characters & performances in comic book media!!.

User Comment Image

