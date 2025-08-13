THE BOYS Star Antony Starr Bids Farewell To The Show And His "Complicated" Character With Heartfelt Post

Filming officially wrapped on the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys last month, with showrunner Eric Kripke taking to social media to share the news along with a photo from the Vought Tower set.

Several cast members followed suit with social media posts bidding farewell to the show, but Antony Starr wasn't among them. Now, the Homelander actor has finally shared a lengthy response of his own along with some previously unseen behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram page.

Starr thanks everyone involved with bringing The Boys to the screen, and helping him put his stamp on what he describes as a "complicated" character. Finally, he gives a heartfelt thank you to the fans.

"You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste ;)."

The first teaser for The Boys season 5 screened at SDCC, but was not released online. We have heard that a different promo may not be too far away, so be sure to keep an eye out.

In the season 4 finale, the leader of The Seven took one step closer to the Oval Office while enacting his plan to round up all anti-Supe protestors and confine them to prison camps. Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and MM were captured, with Starlight and the now even more volatile and unpredictable Butcher still at large.

“There will probably be lots of deaths," creator Eric Kripke said of the final season during an interview with Deadline. “There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.” Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) added: “There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.”

“I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion,” offered Starr. “One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.”

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.