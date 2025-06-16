In the latest teaser from the revival, Hank Hill fixes Bobby with a dead-serious stare and quips, “You must be a professional comedian if you think I’m going to let you take over for me.”

Despite Bobby’s advancement in age and success as a chef in Dallas, Hank still won't budge when it comes to the sacred duty of manning the grill. It’s a humorous yet heartfelt exchange that perfectly reflects their classic father-son dynamic, where growth is acknowledged, but Texad traditions stands firm.

When it comes to propane and grilling, Hank Hill hasn’t changed a bit.

Fans of King of the Hill can get ready to return to Arlen, Texas, as the beloved series makes its long-awaited comeback with a brand-new 14th season, premiering August 4th exclusively on Hulu.

This marks a major shift from the show’s original home on Fox’s Sunday Animation Domination lineup. Fox has since shifted its focus to properties it wholly owns, and since King of the Hill now resides under the Disney umbrella, Hulu has become its new platform.

The revival features a significant time jump, picking up several years after the original series ended. Bobby Hill is now older and working professionally as a chef, setting up a fresh and dynamic new phase of his life.

The original voice cast is largely returning, with Mike Judge reprising his iconic roles as Hank Hill and Boomhauer, Kathy Najimy back as Peggy Hill, Pamela Adlon once again voicing Bobby, and Stephen Root returning as the lovable Bill Dauterive.

Lauren Tom will lend her voice again to Minh and Connie Souphanousinphone, Ashley Gardner returns as Nancy Gribble and Didi Hill, and the late Jonathan Joss will once again voice John Redcorn.

Hulu has shown strong faith in the reboot, greenlighting King of the Hill for two full seasons right from the start. That means more family drama, neighborhood hijinks, and of course, plenty of Strickland propane and propane accessories.



"After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane."