THE LONG WALK Social Media Reactions Praise "Brutal," "Endlessly Evocative" Adaptation Of Stephen King Book

THE LONG WALK Social Media Reactions Praise &quot;Brutal,&quot; &quot;Endlessly Evocative&quot; Adaptation Of Stephen King Book

The first reactions are in for The Long Walk, The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence's big screen adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel. You can find out what they're saying right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films, comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

The first social media reactions just hit X, and they're all overwhelmingly positive. We know this is often the case with the critics who weigh in on X after early screenings, but taking these at face value, it seems Lawrence has done the near-impossible: he's delivered a sublime adaptation of King's work. 

The prolific writer has authored a long list of classic books. However, outside of a few exceptions, most have been poorly handled during the transition from page to screen (Cell, Firestarter, and The Dark Tower are a few recent examples).

The Long Walk has, no pun intended, been a long time coming. Filmmakers like George A. Romero and Frank Darabont have previously taken a crack at the material, but Lawrence is the first to get it over the finish line. 

The movie's cast features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. 

Lawrence directs The Long Walk from a screenplay by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), while Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Francis Lawrence, and Cameron MacConomy produce.

The Long Walk arrives in theaters on September 12. You can check out the first reactions (via FearHQ.com) below. 

GOOD BOY Horror Film Asks Whether Four Legs And A Wet Nose Are Helpful For Surviving A Haunted House
Related:

GOOD BOY Horror Film Asks Whether Four Legs And A Wet Nose Are Helpful For Surviving A Haunted House
SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Faces An Unspeakable Evil In Red Band Trailer For Osgood Perkins' KEEPER
Recommended For You:

SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Faces An Unspeakable Evil In Red Band Trailer For Osgood Perkins' KEEPER

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/20/2025, 1:08 PM
I'll be seeing this for sure. Too bad this site can't cover the other +20 movies coming out this year, most of which will be better than any of these CBM's lol. I guess that's my job
Matador
Matador - 8/20/2025, 1:16 PM
@bobevanz - You should beat Josh to the punch his too busy writing 10 things that worked and 20 things that didn't work.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/20/2025, 1:15 PM
Looks promising, nice to see Hamill involved with this one.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/20/2025, 1:18 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder