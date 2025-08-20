THE LONG WALK Social Media Reactions Praise "Brutal," "Endlessly Evocative" Adaptation Of Stephen King Book

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films, comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

The first social media reactions just hit X, and they're all overwhelmingly positive. We know this is often the case with the critics who weigh in on X after early screenings, but taking these at face value, it seems Lawrence has done the near-impossible: he's delivered a sublime adaptation of King's work.

The prolific writer has authored a long list of classic books. However, outside of a few exceptions, most have been poorly handled during the transition from page to screen (Cell, Firestarter, and The Dark Tower are a few recent examples).

The Long Walk has, no pun intended, been a long time coming. Filmmakers like George A. Romero and Frank Darabont have previously taken a crack at the material, but Lawrence is the first to get it over the finish line.

The movie's cast features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

Lawrence directs The Long Walk from a screenplay by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), while Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Francis Lawrence, and Cameron MacConomy produce.

The Long Walk arrives in theaters on September 12. You can check out the first reactions (via FearHQ.com) below.