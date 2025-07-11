Nathan Fillion Teases Mature Tone Of LANTERNS - "Dropped More F-Bombs" Than Any Other Project

Nathan Fillion Teases Mature Tone Of LANTERNS - &quot;Dropped More F-Bombs&quot; Than Any Other Project

HBO’s Lanterns may lean TV-MA as Nathan Fillion teases a shocking moment that leaves Guy Gardner shaken and working with co-star Aaron Pierre.

By MarkJulian - Jul 11, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: EW

As more details emerge about HBO's Lanterns, it sounds more and more like the TV series will be more of a John Stewart-centric show, despite the fact that Kyle Chandler is set to appear as Hal Jordan.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Nathan Fillion, who has a scene-stealing appearance as Guy Gardner in Superman, discussed his appearance on the show, revealing that he only has scenes with Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, not Hal.

"Aaron, he's got a voice like butter. And he's statuesque, like he's carved out of marble," Fillion told EW.

"He's very, very specific about his character and what his character's going through. His character's clearly going through something. And then along comes this gregarious, smug son of a bitch in Guy Gardner."

"And in that show...boy, Guy Gardner. I've dropped more F-bombs in that project than I have in, I think, my entire career put together," Fillion teased. It sounds like Guy is going to give the new Lantern recruit some rookie hazing.

However, Fillion went on to intriguingly add that something about Guy's encounter with John leaves him very worried. As John and Guy's conversation draws to a close, Fillion stated, "by the end of it, you can tell there is a shift. Guy Gardner is no longer comfortable. He is no longer feeling smug. Then you can see where John's strength really lies. That is a strong individual. I don't really have any scenes directly with Hal Jordan, but meeting Kyle, he's everything you'd hope he would be. Very fun, very nice man, very lighthearted, and fun to be around."

The series description for Lanterns has previously been described as, "following new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Lanterns was part of the original DCU: Gods and Monsters Chapter One rollout video released by DC Studios and James Gunn.

During that promo video, Gunn described the series as"this is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan. We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Filming on Lanterns reportedly wraps this month. We haven't seen the usual wrap social media posts from the cast or crew, so it's probably safe to assume that the show is still currently filming or at the very least, the wrap party hasn't occurred yet.

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.  Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in the upcoming Superman film.

Lanterns is co-written by Chris Mundy (who also serves as showrunner), Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. James Hawes is directing the first two episodes. Filming for the series began in February 2025 in Los Angeles.

With a scheduled premiere on HBO in early 2026 (and streaming on Max), the 8-episode Lanterns is poised to lay foundational elements for the DCU's overarching narrative.

LANTERNS Pilot Director James Hawes Says The Series Starts Off Grounded And Then Goes Cosmic
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/11/2025, 4:17 PM
“It’s not television. It’s HBO.”
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/11/2025, 4:23 PM
The green lantern corps absolutely deserve their own live action film
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/11/2025, 4:24 PM
It's not really Green Lantern without someone shouting [frick] ! constantly
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/11/2025, 4:30 PM
@ProfessorWhy -
Queue@thekendoman
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/11/2025, 4:27 PM

Saying the F word all the time is what usually determines how good a show is.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/11/2025, 4:28 PM
Get this goofy out of the only thing worth watching in the current DCU
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2025, 5:09 PM
@WalletsClosed - shouldn't you be whining over at r/snydercut. You didn't even change your username lol
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/11/2025, 4:30 PM
See this is what I'm talkin about! You dont have have every project adhere to the same tone like the MCU. Let the character be the character! If the material requires salty language thats fine! Then they can go to another project and STILL be the same character but just with a different tone. I LOVE this aproach!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 5:21 PM
@krayzeman - Let the tone fit the character's world.
User Comment Image

And then cross them over and see how they juxtapose with each other.
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/11/2025, 4:32 PM
Good
grif
grif - 7/11/2025, 4:36 PM
so its something i dont need to care about? ok
RafaelTorres
RafaelTorres - 7/11/2025, 5:03 PM
@grif - Jesus Christ, nearly 20 years of reading your tired, boring old shtick in these comments. Really thought you’d have some semblance of a life by now.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 7/11/2025, 5:53 PM
@RafaelTorres - the irony of your comment greatly amuses me.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 4:43 PM
I bet he didn't drop as many as I did watching that latest "Superman" movie.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2025, 4:46 PM
Well I guess we should write this off now eh? Give me a break lol. Almost every screen of Superman is sold out in my area. Guess that's a Flop too hahaha dumbasses
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 5:28 PM
@bobevanz - Ooh that's saucy. Opening weekend is looking pretty good right now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2025, 4:53 PM
Honestly , not sure if I like the idea of tons of F-bombs in a GL project but once it was revealed that this show would be on HBO then I guess we should have expected this…

This show as of now is this weird thing for me in that it doesn’t entirely sound like my ideal version of these mythos but on its own given the premise & casting , I also can’t help but be intrigued by it to the point that it might be my most anticipated DC project right now!!.

Anyway given his comments , I wonder if perhaps something happens to Hal in which he perhaps goes missing or own his own journey for an episode or so in which Guy takes his place which leads to a personality clash but perhaps by the end of, he realizes that this John Stewart is the real deal.

User Comment Image
mistral1
mistral1 - 7/11/2025, 4:56 PM
God, I've been waiting for GL to be redeemed in movies/TV so much...
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/11/2025, 4:58 PM
User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/11/2025, 5:04 PM
Guy was a highlight of Supes. I don't know why but I enjoy Nathan Fillion in everything ive seen him in and I do not think he's a good actor at all
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 5:30 PM
Really curious what the sitch is with how many GL's there might be in Sector 2814. Like is Guy the only GL and he got the ring from Hal and now Hal's training up Kyle to take it from Guy or what?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 5:30 PM
*John
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/11/2025, 5:46 PM
Lots of “F-bombs”?
User Comment Image

