HBO's LANTERNS Will Wrap Filming In July Ahead Of Its Early-2026 Premiere

The highly anticipated HBO series Lanterns is set to be a cosmic cornerstone of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe (DCU), offering a fresh, grounded take on the iconic Green Lantern mythology.

Unlike previous adaptations, this series is described as a detective story with a gritty, True Detective-esque tone. It will follow two legendary Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, as they unravel a dark, Earth-bound mystery.

The plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, promises to connect this Earth-based investigation to the larger narrative of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

In a recent interview, actor J. Alphonse Nicholson, who portrays John Stewart's father in the upcoming space drama, confirmed that the series will wrap filming in July.

Nicholson confirmed that he'll be appearing in multiple episodes, stating, "I’m in multiple episodes and have a strong presence in the story. I’m really excited to be in my “father bag” now playing a dad...We’re almost done. Shooting wraps in July. I’ve got one more episode to go."

In addition to Chandler, Pierre and Nicholson, the standout cast also includes The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery.

Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in the upcoming Superman film.

Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor. Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother Bernadette.

Lanterns is co-written by Chris Mundy (who also serves as showrunner), Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. James Hawes is directing the first two episodes. Filming for the series began in February 2025 in Los Angeles.

With a scheduled premiere on HBO in early 2026 (and streaming on Max), Lanterns is poised to lay foundational elements for the DCU's overarching narrative.

More recently, James Gunn clarified that just because the show is being described as grounded, doesn't mean the series is primarily set on Earth.

Via @Threads, Gunn explained, "That's not what I mean by grounded. I meant grounded in terms of fully rounded characters making realistic choices. Many off-world science fiction stories are grounded."