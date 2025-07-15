SUPERMAN Soars Past MAN OF STEEL With A Mighty $12.9 Million Monday Haul

Superman opened to $125 million in North America this weekend, and the DCU reboot managed to keep its momentum going on Monday with an impressive $12.9 million haul.

That was well ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth ($4.5 million), F1: The Movie ($1.7 million), and How to Train Your Dragon ($1.1 million), three recent blockbusters which, while not Kryptonite to the Man of Tomorrow, have slowed his momentum.

It's worth noting that Superman is outpacing 2013's Man of Steel, which grossed $12.5 million during its first Monday. Adjusted for inflation, that's $17.3 million, but inflation rarely factors into box office comparisons. If it did, then the list of 10 highest-grossing movies would look very different.

Superman has now made $137.9 million since opening in theaters last week, and its 59% drop from Sunday is almost identical to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. That was another reboot of a struggling franchise.

Also of note is the fact that Superman has made only $100,000 less than F1: The Movie. It flew that high in just a few days, compared to the three weeks the pricey Apple movie has taken to reach $138 million.

Variety spoke to Man of Steel and Justice League director Zack Snyder shortly before Superman's release, and while he hadn't seen the DC Studios reboot at that point, he confirmed his plans to watch it as soon as possible.

"This weekend I don’t think I’m seeing it because I have a horse show — my kids ride horses — but I’m going to try to see it right after that," the filmmaker promised.

Finally, we have some new Mondo posters for Superman, one of which was illustrated by All-Star Superman artist Frank Quitely.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.