SUPERMAN Soars Past MAN OF STEEL With A Mighty $12.9 Million Monday Haul

SUPERMAN Soars Past MAN OF STEEL With A Mighty $12.9 Million Monday Haul

Superman has had an impressive first Monday at the North American box office, earning an impressive $12.9 million. We also have comments from Zack Snyder and some must-see Mondo posters for the DCU movie!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman opened to $125 million in North America this weekend, and the DCU reboot managed to keep its momentum going on Monday with an impressive $12.9 million haul. 

That was well ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth ($4.5 million), F1: The Movie ($1.7 million), and How to Train Your Dragon ($1.1 million), three recent blockbusters which, while not Kryptonite to the Man of Tomorrow, have slowed his momentum.

It's worth noting that Superman is outpacing 2013's Man of Steel, which grossed $12.5 million during its first Monday. Adjusted for inflation, that's $17.3 million, but inflation rarely factors into box office comparisons. If it did, then the list of 10 highest-grossing movies would look very different.

Superman has now made $137.9 million since opening in theaters last week, and its 59% drop from Sunday is almost identical to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. That was another reboot of a struggling franchise. 

Also of note is the fact that Superman has made only $100,000 less than F1: The Movie. It flew that high in just a few days, compared to the three weeks the pricey Apple movie has taken to reach $138 million.

Variety spoke to Man of Steel and Justice League director Zack Snyder shortly before Superman's release, and while he hadn't seen the DC Studios reboot at that point, he confirmed his plans to watch it as soon as possible. 

"This weekend I don’t think I’m seeing it because I have a horse show — my kids ride horses — but I’m going to try to see it right after that," the filmmaker promised.

Finally, we have some new Mondo posters for Superman, one of which was illustrated by All-Star Superman artist Frank Quitely.

image host
image host

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

SUPERMAN: Sean Gunn Shares A New Behind-The-Scenes Look At His Take On Maxwell Lord
Related:

SUPERMAN: Sean Gunn Shares A New Behind-The-Scenes Look At His Take On Maxwell Lord
A Lot Of Bad Movies Came Out: SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks DC's Past Troubles And Superhero Fatigue
Recommended For You:

"A Lot Of Bad Movies Came Out:" SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks DC's Past Troubles And Superhero Fatigue

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/15/2025, 1:07 PM
This is where positive WOM kicks in
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2025, 1:08 PM
I really hope this movie can cross the $600 million mark, preferably the $700 million mark. I don't know how realistic that is based on the current numbers (we'll have a better idea after its 2nd weekend), but fingers crossed it can.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/15/2025, 1:10 PM
@TheJok3r - International numbers might hurt it but I hope so too.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2025, 1:17 PM
@thedrudo - I agree with your whole comment sucks some movies depends on over seas make it more profitable
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/15/2025, 1:10 PM
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/15/2025, 1:15 PM
"but inflation rarely factors into box office comparisons. If it did, then the list of 10 highest-grossing movies would look very different."

Come on, dude. Inflation should absolutely be taken into consideration, and the list of the 10 highest-grossing movies should look very different. It should look a lot like this:

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/chart/top_lifetime_gross_adjusted/?adjust_gross_to=2022
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/15/2025, 1:15 PM
@Clintthahamster - inflation doesn’t matter for movies or every one is a flop because Gone with the Wind did $4.5 billion.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2025, 1:18 PM
@RockReigns - it’s true inflation , super hero fatigue, marketing is lazy excuse some movies have made it big during covid, inflation , no marketing
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/15/2025, 1:23 PM
@RockReigns - That's right. The movie that sold the most tickets in the history of cinema should probably be considered the highest grossing movie of all time.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 7/15/2025, 1:25 PM
@RockReigns - If gone with the wind came out today it would struggle to make 100 million at the box otfice in this current media ladnscape. There is a good chance it would go straight to streaming. Inflation is just something dumb people try to use to have a valid point and take away from the fact that we are very much in a different time.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/15/2025, 1:35 PM
@RockReigns - A flop means a movie didn’t make the money back it took to produce it, how it compares to the box office of a completely different film is irrelevant for the investors of said film.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/15/2025, 1:15 PM
Ahead of

Spider-Man: Homecoming
The Batman
Rebirth
Man of Steel
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2025, 1:20 PM
That’s good it deserves to be success I like movie some stuff It could have left out drunk loser supergirl , maybe kick in balls
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 1:21 PM
For those who are incapable of understanding the complex symbolism of the horse metaphor, basically Zack is cleverly and smartly intelligently telling us, the viewers and the audience that the movie f**king sucked.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2025, 1:22 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/15/2025, 1:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg - OR! He’s not a tool/loser like some of you jackasses and he’s got a busy life to live.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/15/2025, 1:25 PM
@newhire13 - Or.... some users are not mature to realise the OP is a joke in itself making fun of the hardcore snyderfans.

Hahaha

da2213viking
da2213viking - 7/15/2025, 1:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Imagine thinking Snyder does anything for methphoric purposes and not just visual flare. Oof.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 1:22 PM
Comparing it to a movie from 12 years ago and you don't think Inflation is a facotor? SMH

If that's not the case, then it's beating ALL the previous Superman movies, yet you are not mentioning that.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/15/2025, 1:27 PM
@Nomis929 - "Superman has surpassed The Ten Commandments, and is on track to outgross the Sound of Music by the weekend. At this pace, Superman stands to surpass Jaws, ET, Star Wars, Ben Hur, and Jurassic Park by the end of its run."
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/15/2025, 1:31 PM
@Nomis929 - Inflation IS a factor, but so is the constant decline in the total number of tickets sold every year which cancels almost all of that out (and then some post COVID) hence why it took so damn long for the first film to cross the billion mark during it's initial release window when adjusted for inflation Gone with the Wind made something like $4.5B from a 1939 release.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/15/2025, 1:23 PM
Mondo posters are just generic shutterstock clip art lately
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/15/2025, 1:38 PM
@Malatrova15 - What the hecc is mondo?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/15/2025, 1:27 PM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 1:30 PM
@SuperCat - LLLLLOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!

SC,That was actually FUNNIER than any "joke" in this movie.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/15/2025, 1:28 PM
This movie needs to make over 900 million to beat Man of Steel’s B.O. in 2013.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 7/15/2025, 1:36 PM
@soberchimera - Yeah ok. And yet WB in that current time still considered MOS a disappointment and quickly tried to include Batman to make more money. Different times. No reason why in 2013 MOS shouldnt have made 900 million except the fact it was not good and rejected by the audience.

Yet here comes your rebuttal that it made so much more with inflation and that Superman 2025 is a failure. Even though its being touted as win in this current media landscape when most movies struggle and there has only been a handful of Billion dollar films in the last 5 years.

Think about how many movies have come out in the last 5 years and there is what? Maybe 15, if that, that have crossed that threshold.
WelcomeBackFrank
WelcomeBackFrank - 7/15/2025, 1:29 PM
I don’t doubt it’ll be #1 or fall somewhere at #2 or #3 with “The Smurfs” movie and new “I Know What You Did Last Summer” coming out, but WB and DC better hope it doesn’t fall to #3 or #4 otherwise they’re going to have a hard time making back all that money they need that Gunn has gone on record saying “We don’t need $500 million!”

Personally, I hated the movie. Tonally all over the place; chaotic at times. Overstuffed with characters. Emotional and dramatic scenes ruined by jokes. Little character development.

Not a movie I’ll be revisiting.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/15/2025, 1:31 PM
but inflation rarely factors into box office comparisons.
User Comment Image
vegetaray
vegetaray - 7/15/2025, 1:37 PM
~Inflation~ REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE !!!

The Snyder-verse is dead, bury it…
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/15/2025, 1:40 PM
Come on it needs $800MM!!
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 7/15/2025, 1:41 PM
Everyone in this thread is forgetting Man of Steel was coming after Chris Nolan's TDK trilogy and the MCU taking shape. It's not even close to the same environment that we had in 2013.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder