SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains Controversial Change To Kal-El's Origin Story - SPOILERS

Superman director James Gunn has addressed the movie's controversial change to Kal-El's origin story, revealing that he turned to the comics for inspiration in changing Jor-El and Lara's motivations.

By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2025 06:07 AM EST
In Superman, we learn that the Man of Tomorrow finds comfort in the Fortress of Solitude thanks to a message from his parents, recorded on Krypton shortly before he was sent to Earth as a baby. 

Jor-El and Lara tell their son how much they love him and that he's been sent there to do good. However, when Lex Luthor decodes the corrupted half of the message, it's revealed that Jor-El and Lara also intended for Kal-El to take countless wives and have as many babies as possible, all so Krypton could live on. Oh, and if need be, he was to conquer the planet. 

The world turns on Superman, though he eventually wins back their trust by proving he's there to do good (The Daily Planet, meanwhile, exposes Lex's nefarious nature).

In the movie's closing moments, it's revealed that the hero has replaced the recording of his Kryptonian parents with footage from his childhood of Ma and Pa Kent. It's a touching note to wrap up on, and one that shows Supes embracing his humanity.

During a recent interview, filmmaker James Gunn addressed the divisive reveal that Jor-El wanted his son to subjugate the planet and its people. 

"I'm a huge Superman fan, so first of all I had to trust myself that I was going to honor the pieces of Superman that we needed to keep the same," Gunn explained. "And also allow myself to make changes where changes might work and wouldn't go against the integrity of who the character is."

"And so I think that was [...] simply dealing with allowing ourselves to change part of the story in a way that was interesting for the DCU, but that wasn't [something] that went against who Superman was," the filmmaker continued. "And has been something that's been played with in the comics before."

It's not clear whether Gunn has plans to explore this twist further, but as we've previously noted, a clash between Superman and his father runs the risk of feeling like a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 redo (where Star-Lord fought his father, Ego). 

Comparisons have been made to Brightburn and Invincible, though Gunn is right that there's precedent in the comics for Jor-El to be portrayed in a less heroic light. The filmmaker also recently discussed why he cast Bradley Cooper in the role

You can hear more from Gunn on Superman's big twist below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 6:12 AM
Not the biggest fan of the choice but it definitely is NOT a deal-breaker.
I'd rather stick with not getting too into Krypton's past or bringing characters from there to the present. There are too many great stories about Superman writers/directors haven't touched yet and would be more worth the time.
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 7/15/2025, 6:20 AM
@lazlodaytona - I don’t like it either, so I’m hoping it’s a twist, like a manipulation by Luthor. But the presence of all these Kryptonians from the start is definitely leading to some kind of clash. Which is frustrating too because my biggest dream is to see Blackest Night play out on screen, not another Zod or Krypton story.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 6:22 AM
We saw Krypton's past in SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE and MoS. It was done to death in Smallville. More Krypton revisiting in Superman Returns. Heck, there was an entire show on Syfy named KRYPTON.

Please just look forward and keep using different Rogues (Metallo, Parasite, Mongul, Toy Man, Hank Henshaw, Myxlplyx, Brainiac (save him for the first JL), Livewire, .... just any Supe's rogue. Just move on).
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 6:25 AM
@AwesomePromoz - I'm absolutely with you.
I'd LOVE to see Sinestro Corps War first then Blackest Night. Would take a lot of crossovers and world building before we'd get to that point though.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/15/2025, 6:32 AM
@AwesomePromoz - we’ve seen 2 living kryptonians what are you talking about
Repian
Repian - 7/15/2025, 6:37 AM
@lazlodaytona - I prefer that while Zod and his men are in Thanagarian territory light years from Krypton, Zod loses contact with his homeland.

He doesn't know that Krypton no longer exists, and besides, the military campaign in Thanagarian territory has been a failure. So Non (Science Officer), Ursa (Gunner), and General Zod are other survivors, in a distant part of the cosmos.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 7:08 AM
@Repian - nah. Superman 2 is my all time favorite...but I am so done with Zod.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/15/2025, 6:13 AM
@vectorsigma I guess that puts your theory to rest 👀
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/15/2025, 6:28 AM
@28ClungesLater - he also said the flash was the greatest cbm so i still have hope. Lolz!
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/15/2025, 6:30 AM
@vectorsigma - lmao true 😅

Tbf he could still change it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2025, 6:19 AM
to be fair, this was a gunn movie about gunn. Soup was no more then a vassal for gunn to cry about being fired from Mrvel.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/15/2025, 6:25 AM
@harryba11zack - so marvel is represented by who in this analogy?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 6:27 AM
@harryba11zack - I prefer my soup in a bowl
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2025, 6:33 AM
@lazlodaytona - User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 7:06 AM
@harryba11zack - Wow. Wtf man?! 😆
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/15/2025, 6:23 AM
Completely unnecessary stupid change.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/15/2025, 6:33 AM
@SethBullock - On the contrary I think it worked great. One of the better ways to differentiate this reboot from the others whilst adding new layer of diversity to his origins.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/15/2025, 7:09 AM
@Canyoublush - yea , we all love 'creatives' changing an integral part of the origins of characters we love just so they can be edgelord contrarians. Hey, let's have uncle Ben have been a domestic abuser before he dies, give me an aragorn that actually turns out to be Denethors long lost son, daredevil who hasn't been blind this whole time. Sounds great to me guys
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/15/2025, 6:28 AM
The ONLY Reason the Batman didn't kill the Man of Steel was because he said "MARTHA". Watch the Batman Kick the Man of Steels Ass.

The Death of the Man of Steel so even the Man of Steel had weaknesses.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/15/2025, 6:33 AM
Yeah it’s fine not a deal breaking thing .

Sometimes jor el is nice

A lot of times he’s neutral

Sometimes he’s an asshole
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/15/2025, 6:37 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - Exactly you get it. Why are fanboys getting upset it’s not that deep. Gunn already explained this also occurred in the comics.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/15/2025, 6:37 AM
Nearly a half century later, this cinematic version STILL the gold standard Superman.
User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/15/2025, 7:10 AM
@GeneralZod - I've just accepted we won't get close to equal or better in live action
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/15/2025, 6:43 AM
Right... So thanks to this stupid change, this will ever rule out the possibility of seeing stories like The New Krypton being adapted, which is amongst Superman's best stories ever written. Because if you eredicate Superman's longing for his original home and wish fulfilment of what it would be like to live amongst people like him, you eredicate an integral part of the character.

The tragedy of Superman's origin is that he had a loving home once, but he never was able to experience it. His true parents loved him and wanted only the best for him.

By making Krypton inherently evil, you make characters like Zod indistinguishable, because nothing separates him from Superman's own parents.

Congrats, Gunn, you wrote yourself and whoever else continues this srory of Superman into a corner.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/15/2025, 6:51 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - and this is why I LOVED Mos that internal conflict between choosing a new krypton and earth was great to lean into.

And yes I know people hated the movie and its not quite what you were saying but God damnit I love that movie 😭
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/15/2025, 6:57 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - him being disappointed in his parents literally changes none of that lol and if anything gives him alternate reason if they were to adapt that story .

You guys are crying over nothing and if they don’t adapt oh well there’s a million Superman stories
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/15/2025, 6:59 AM
Horrendous decision
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/15/2025, 7:01 AM
I really like the twist but i think Brainiac will get mixed into this plot in the next movie. Kara parents are confirmed to show up in her movie so Supergirl will prob get more into the history of Krypton and the house of El.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/15/2025, 7:07 AM
Nah. What would've been controversial, is if Pa & Ma Kent would've told Clark to rule over Earth.🤣 I like how in Man of Steel, David Goyer came up with the Codex, as the potential way for Supes to knock up Lois.
B0H1CA
B0H1CA - 7/15/2025, 7:15 AM
Wasn’t sure about the change but thinking towards future it’s doesn’t really change much. Zod will still come expecting him to take over earth. The relationship between Jor and zod relationship may be a little different on krypton before it explodes.

Also clone being tossed into black whole at end. 20$ he comes back as doomsday.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/15/2025, 7:16 AM
Aah yes, here we go, the 'explanation' tour where the director tries to defend his shitty ideas, something the film would and should have done by itself if it was competently written.

"No, guys, guys, it was actually a good idea, you just didn't get it !"

I appreciate that it means Superman is good because he choses to be, not because he was made that way. But 'rule mercilessly over the weak humans and breed all their women' is not the way to do it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 7:34 AM
In certain versions , Clark has been sent to Earth to be a hero while in others , his parents just wanted him to survive…

There have been iterations both in the comics and other media such as Smallville where Jor El has been portrayed in an antagonistic light but I don’t think any of them have ever gone as full tilt with it as this did (if you aren’t counting Ultramans comic book origin or whatever)

Honestly I don’t mind it since it factors into the ongoing debate with Superman about nature vs nurture and what makes him hero so Gunn going that it’s his upbringing by two loving & humble farmers which informed his character and that is what makes him a hero rather then what his biological parents wanted him to do works for me since we have seen in other versions how much the upbringing has affected Superman’s character in comics & other media.

Plus if Gunn does decide to play with it in the future , there’s some wiggle room there that can add further complexity to the Els as people that perhaps felt what they were doing was right for their son & species but were ultimately wrong to do so thus giving them more dimension then they usually have on screen.

