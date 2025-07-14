SUPERMAN: James Gunn Talks Casting [SPOILER] As Jor-El; Details On Cut Non-Family Friendly Joke Revealed

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Talks Casting [SPOILER] As Jor-El; Details On Cut Non-Family Friendly Joke Revealed

Superman director James Gunn has explained why he cast such a big name as Jor-El in the DC Studios reboot, while a non-PG-13 joke cut from the movie has also been revealed. You can find out more here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Deadline

Superman test screenings revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy star Bradley Cooper had been cast as Jor-El, meaning his appearance in the movie didn't come as a huge surprise to many fans.

Filmmaker James Gunn's sweeping changes to Kryptonian lore were a little more shocking. The movie reveals that Kal-El's mother, Lara (Angela Sarafyan), and father sent him to Earth to conquer the planet and continue their race by forming a harem.

Ultimately, Superman decides to embrace his humanity and never hesitates to continue being a force for good.

In an interview with Deadline, Gunn addressed his decision to cast Cooper in a role made famous by Marlon Brando in 1978's Superman: The Movie

"Well, Bradley’s a friend of mine, and I needed somebody who could play Jor-El — and I don’t think this is a spoiler, everybody knows about this — who had the stature of what we imagine that character being, somebody who could walk in the footsteps of Marlon Brando."

Gunn continued, "A lot of times, Jor-El is played by a 70-year-old man, and that means he was 70 when he had a baby, so I wanted somebody that wasn’t too old. Everyone was bringing up all these actors that were too old for me. I think Bradley was perfect, he did it for me as a favor because he’s my friend, and I really appreciated him doing it."

If this was a one-off favour by Cooper, chances are there aren't any firm plans to further explore a villainous Jor-El (some comics have revealed that he managed to escape Krypton's destruction).

That's probably for the best, as it might feel a little too much like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to once again pit father against son. Instead, it seems Gunn used this Jor-El twist to make it so that we had a Superman who further embraced what it means to be human. 

In related news, reliable test screening leaker @ViewerAnon has shared a joke cut from Superman, which was reportedly removed from the movie for pushing the boundaries of PG-13. In the final cut, you'll likely recall that Guy Gardner instead called the Man of Steel a "wuss."

The insider has also confirmed that much of composer John Murphy's work on Superman was scrapped after Dave Fleming took over for reasons which have yet to be made clear (Gunn initially appeared excited to be collaborating with Murphy again). There's a chance the filmmaker will break his silence on that in post-release interviews. 

Did you watch Superman in theaters this weekend?

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Here Is A Full Breakdown Of Every Character Cameo In The First DCU Movie
Related:

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Here Is A Full Breakdown Of Every Character Cameo In The First DCU Movie
SUPERMAN Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of James Gunn's DCU Reboot?
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of James Gunn's DCU Reboot?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/14/2025, 8:10 AM
A good fun movie for kids to enjoy and adult nerds to seethe over.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/14/2025, 8:20 AM
You could tell they merged music.

I think Murphy has done a lot of really great themes in various movies but as a whole, I’m never fully impressed with one of his complete film scores.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2025, 8:29 AM
I saw it twice I can't express how down I am for have spoiled the entire film with leaks usually I'm good but there were literally no surprises except for Peacemaker

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder