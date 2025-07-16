PEACEMAKER Season 2 Featurette Confirms Return Of Two SUPERMAN Villains In Upcoming HBO Max Series - SPOILERS

A resurfaced Peacemaker featurette has confirmed that two minor villains from Superman will appear in the show's upcoming second season. Based on this, Lex Luthor might not be far behind. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Superman delivers one of the most despicable interpretations of Lex Luthor to date. The villain is determined to destroy the Man of Steel at all costs and finds himself surrounded by a team willing (or terrified enough) to do anything he demands of them. 

Now, at least two of those Luthorcorp lackeys have been confirmed for Peacemaker season 2. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that, in a previously released featurette for the HBO Max series, Otis (Terence Rosemore) and Sydney (Stephen Blackehart) can be seen alongside Rick Flag Sr.

In Superman, Otis doesn't hesitate to obey Lex's every order and seems more than happy to unleash destruction on Metropolis if it means bringing down its alien protector. 

Sydney, meanwhile, was a scientist and ultimately seemed to have a change of heart when he attempted to convince his boss to close the dimensional rift that was tearing the city in half. He even offers to help Mister Terrific, but is quickly turned down. 

While both men are taken into custody alongside Lex after Superman saves the day, it seems Flag Sr., who now leads A.R.G.U.S., has decided to make them work for their freedom (not unlike the members of Task Force X). 

This raises the question of whether Luthor himself could be the huge cameo that James Gunn has teased for Peacemaker season 2. We know he's in Belle Reve, and if Flag Sr. is happy to make use of his minions, why not put the disgraced billionaire's brains to use in helping combat other threats?

Christopher Smith's pocket universe looks like a big part of the story being told here, so that's one way in for the Superman big bad. 

Either way, between this and appearances from Maxwell Lord, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl, Gunn is building a cohesive shared universe that's inhabited by characters who are jumping from franchise to franchise, creating a true shared world in the process.

As for Peacemaker himself, he made a memorable cameo appearance in Superman on a news show. In that, he blasted the Man of Tomorrow and claimed other superheroes are jealous of how jacked he is.

You can rewatch this Peacemaker featurette in the player below.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast, which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr. 

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/16/2025, 9:08 AM
Cena is palatable as Sammie Fak in the bear , I've despised him.in everything else
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/16/2025, 9:09 AM
Epic
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/16/2025, 9:09 AM
How many bedroom credits do you think Gunn has now?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/16/2025, 9:10 AM
My theory: Harcourt dies disposing of the other Chris Smith, making the switch possible.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/16/2025, 9:18 AM
I don’t watch peacemaker. Im a little confused. Can someone explain what universe peacemaker takes place in? I’ve seen Gunn’s suicide squad which was John Cena’s first appearance as Peacemaker but I’m pretty sure there was an episode where he interacted with the justice league from the DCEU??? He insulted Aquaman, WW and superman. Now I’m seeing clips of him interacting with Guy Gardener & Hawkgirl from the DCU. Make it make sense lol.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 7/16/2025, 9:20 AM
@Canyoublush - At the moment, it doesn't. Season 2 will apparantly explain it, but even then some things in Season 1 will have to apprantly be taken with a pinch of "you didn't see me, right?"
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/16/2025, 9:18 AM
Did anyone else think Sydney was Dabney Donovan when they were watching the movie?
User Comment Image
RealTurner
RealTurner - 7/16/2025, 9:19 AM
"cohesive shared universe?" Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Flagg in Superman didn't act or look like the guy from CC (barely sounded like him and it's the same actor!), and didn't seem to have the same job either.
radamo3
radamo3 - 7/16/2025, 9:27 AM
@RealTurner - he explained why he doesn’t have white hair… he was shooting Tulsa King the same time. Or would you rather them CGI his hair white?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 9:22 AM
That’s cool!!.

Given that a pocket universe seems to be a big part of this season of Peacemaker aswell , I could see Flagg enlisting Otis & Sydney’s help given they worked with Luthor and likely know how to deal with that using Lex’s science…

This way Flagg doesn’t have to go to the man directly since he likely doesn’t think he can be trustworthy which he would be right about.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/16/2025, 9:36 AM
The whole DCU is revolving around Peacemaker.

