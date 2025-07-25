PEACEMAKER: "The Story Of SUPERMAN And The DCU Continues" On New Season 2 Posters

PEACEMAKER: &quot;The Story Of SUPERMAN And The DCU Continues&quot; On New Season 2 Posters

A new trailer for Peacemaker season 2 is coming tomorrow, and in the meantime, we have a pair of new posters featuring John Cena as Chris Smith... and an alternate universe version of the antihero...

Jul 25, 2025
A new trailer for Peacemaker season 2 is set to debut during tomorrow's San Diego Comic-Con panel (we now have confirmation that it will be released online), and in anticipation, James Gunn/HBO Max have shared two new posters.

The first features Christopher Smith (John Cena) gazing up at a mural of his alternate-universe self (who is wearing a redesigned helmet), while the second adds the rest of the team, who dubbed themselves the 11th Street Kids in the first season.

"If he can't find peace here, maybe he'll find it somewhere else," Gunn wrote with his post. "The story of Superman and the DCU continues with Peacemaker Season 2 on August 21."

Does the specific mention of Superman indicate that David Corenswet will show up as the Man of Steel? Gunn has previously revealed that a later episode will feature a major cameo, but this could simply refer to certain plot points that were set up in the movie. We also know that characters such as Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Maxwell Lord will appear.

The following synopsis pretty much confirms the theory that Smith will infiltrate an alternate reality and attempt to take the place of that universe's Peacemaker (who is, presumably, much more highly-regarded in the superhero community).

“In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

"People are realizing that Peacemaker Season Two is about two dimensions, and that’s really the core of the show," Gunn explained during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "But it’s not as if one of these is old DCEU and one’s DCU. That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in Season One is canon and some things are not. And in fact, I did a podcast with [actors] Steve Agee and Jen Holland. And we did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what’s canon and what’s not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker Season One that aren’t canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/25/2025, 12:38 PM
We might taste it
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/25/2025, 12:43 PM

Well that's not confusing at all.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/25/2025, 1:57 PM
@DocSpock - alternate dimensions/parallel universes are a cheating way to fix loose ends and always confusing. Life of a comicbook nerd.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2025, 12:52 PM
Interesting synopsis…

I wouldn’t be surprised if this alt-Peacemaker is more well regarded as a hero then our version is though I don’t think this will lead to the latter taking over the formers life in that universe which I don’t think is the DCU.

Honestly , I think Gunn will reveal that Peacemaker S1 (aside from atleast some references and the JL cameo) happened the same as it did in the DCU while using this pocket dimension moreso as a way to explore the character akin to Loki & MoM rather then give us any reasoning as to the continuity shift.

Anyway , looking forward to the new trailer & show as I thought S1 was solid!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/25/2025, 12:53 PM
No thanks!
Laridian
Laridian - 7/25/2025, 12:59 PM
People who are claiming the canon is confusing, just wait for this season. We can clearly see there's some multi-verse [frick]ery about.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/25/2025, 1:01 PM
Cringe
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/25/2025, 1:13 PM
Another season of dick jokes
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/25/2025, 1:17 PM
nice wig
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 7/25/2025, 1:18 PM
Gunn seems to have told marketing “just come up with something that keeps Forthas whining”
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/25/2025, 1:58 PM
@DSAC294 - 😜🤣🤣😆😆
That's a zinger!
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/25/2025, 1:19 PM


Hail the GunnVerse!
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/25/2025, 1:40 PM
Will be skipping this for the same reason I haven't brought myself to watch Superman yet. James Gunn.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/25/2025, 1:58 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - thanks for sharing
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/25/2025, 1:43 PM
Hopefully, the intro music is as good as last season.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/25/2025, 1:59 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - that was pretty great
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/25/2025, 2:01 PM
I'm pretty much looking forward to every thing else BUT Peacemaker/Christopher Smith.

(cameos, Easter eggs, showing more of the future of the DCU)
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/25/2025, 2:01 PM
in the Peacemaker season 2 show I meant

