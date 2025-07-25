PEACEMAKER: "The Story Of SUPERMAN And The DCU Continues" On New Season 2 Posters

A new trailer for Peacemaker season 2 is set to debut during tomorrow's San Diego Comic-Con panel (we now have confirmation that it will be released online), and in anticipation, James Gunn/HBO Max have shared two new posters.

The first features Christopher Smith (John Cena) gazing up at a mural of his alternate-universe self (who is wearing a redesigned helmet), while the second adds the rest of the team, who dubbed themselves the 11th Street Kids in the first season.

"If he can't find peace here, maybe he'll find it somewhere else," Gunn wrote with his post. "The story of Superman and the DCU continues with Peacemaker Season 2 on August 21."

Does the specific mention of Superman indicate that David Corenswet will show up as the Man of Steel? Gunn has previously revealed that a later episode will feature a major cameo, but this could simply refer to certain plot points that were set up in the movie. We also know that characters such as Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Maxwell Lord will appear.

The following synopsis pretty much confirms the theory that Smith will infiltrate an alternate reality and attempt to take the place of that universe's Peacemaker (who is, presumably, much more highly-regarded in the superhero community).

“In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

"People are realizing that Peacemaker Season Two is about two dimensions, and that’s really the core of the show," Gunn explained during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "But it’s not as if one of these is old DCEU and one’s DCU. That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in Season One is canon and some things are not. And in fact, I did a podcast with [actors] Steve Agee and Jen Holland. And we did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what’s canon and what’s not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker Season One that aren’t canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."