New Look At PEACEMAKER, Pedro Pascal On Mister Fantastic Leading THE AVENGERS And GRRM Reviews SUPERMAN

A new still from Peacemaker has been released, plus, Pedro Pascal addresses those erroneous reports that Mister Fantastic would be leading The Avengers in Doomsday.

By MarkJulian - Jul 28, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Fresh off Peacemaker's SDCC panel and the release of a new season 2 trailer, an official new still of the titular anti-hero has been released. The question is whether it's the DCEU version or his DCU doppleganger?

Fed up with his status in the DCEU, it seems John Cena's Christopher Smith will use his father's Quantum Unfolding Storage Area to gain access to an alternate dimension where Peacemaker is a beloved superhero.

The 8-episode Peacemaker season 2 is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21. 

Over at Entertainment Tonight, Pedro Pascal addressed those reports that his Mister Fantastic would be leading Earth's Mightiest Heroes when Avengers: Doomsday hits theater screens.

Pascal dismissed the claim, echoing earlier remarks by Fantastic Four: The First Steps director Matt Shakman, who clarified that his previous statements had been taken out of context.

While he won't be leading the team, it has been revealed that Doomsday will feature a scene with members of the X-Men and Avengers meeting in the Fantastic Four's living room on Earth-828.

Lastly, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has finally watched Superman in theaters, and it seems he's a big fan of the James Gunn-directed and written superhero pic.

Over on his blog, Martin wrote, "This new Superman reminds me of the version I used to read about when I was a kid, the strange visitor from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men.   (And yes, an innocent, of course, he’s always been an immigrant.   And an illegal immigrant, when you stop to think if it). "

It seems Martin's glowing review has caught the attention of Gunn, who shared his reaction on Instagram.

In lighter news, Gunn was asked to chime in on a rather peculiar pop culture moment: a D-list reality star's recent decision to name their newborn Aquaman. Gunn naturally reacted with his signature wit.

bro he's weird in the photoshoots and interviews with Kirby. Touching her pregnant belly....I mean i get Hollywood pretends like none of that matters if your comfortable in your sexuality and feel secure in your body blah blah blah but her husband can't be super hot on seeing all that shit. It's every interview she's caressing his neck and shit. I get they are attempting to play into the Reed and Sue shit but it's weird dog.
there's this cool thing called "acting…"
yeah its almost a free pass now!
I though hes going to say

"That kid's going to eff a lot of fish in the future" 😂😂😂
Even as someone who was unsure about Pedro as Reed , I think he really nailed it imo…

I feel like he was definitely playing the character a bit like he was on the spectrum which fans & even writers have theorized is the case and he nailed it aswell as him being someone who has to think of the worst possibilities as the smartest man in the world aswell as a leader & anxious husband/ soon to be dad.

It was a really internal performance in which Pascal conveyed a lot through his eyes & voice so kudos to him!!.

GRRM is based. Although Kal El is certainly more of a refugee than an immigrant but on technicality, he's ultimately correct.
