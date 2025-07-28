New Look At PEACEMAKER, Pedro Pascal On Mister Fantastic Leading THE AVENGERS And GRRM Reviews SUPERMAN

Fresh off Peacemaker's SDCC panel and the release of a new season 2 trailer, an official new still of the titular anti-hero has been released. The question is whether it's the DCEU version or his DCU doppleganger?

Fed up with his status in the DCEU, it seems John Cena's Christopher Smith will use his father's Quantum Unfolding Storage Area to gain access to an alternate dimension where Peacemaker is a beloved superhero.

The 8-episode Peacemaker season 2 is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21.

Over at Entertainment Tonight, Pedro Pascal addressed those reports that his Mister Fantastic would be leading Earth's Mightiest Heroes when Avengers: Doomsday hits theater screens.

Pascal dismissed the claim, echoing earlier remarks by Fantastic Four: The First Steps director Matt Shakman, who clarified that his previous statements had been taken out of context.

While he won't be leading the team, it has been revealed that Doomsday will feature a scene with members of the X-Men and Avengers meeting in the Fantastic Four's living room on Earth-828.

Lastly, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has finally watched Superman in theaters, and it seems he's a big fan of the James Gunn-directed and written superhero pic.

Over on his blog, Martin wrote, "This new Superman reminds me of the version I used to read about when I was a kid, the strange visitor from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. (And yes, an innocent, of course, he’s always been an immigrant. And an illegal immigrant, when you stop to think if it). "

It seems Martin's glowing review has caught the attention of Gunn, who shared his reaction on Instagram.

In lighter news, Gunn was asked to chime in on a rather peculiar pop culture moment: a D-list reality star's recent decision to name their newborn Aquaman. Gunn naturally reacted with his signature wit.