PEACEMAKER Season 2 Trailer Sees The Anti-Hero Enter A New World With Rick Flag Sr. In Hot Pursuit

The new trailer for Peacemaker season 2 has just come our way from this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, and it's packed full of Multiversal madness, a vengeful Rick Flag Sr., and much more. Watch it here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

The Peacemaker season 2 panel is taking place in Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con, and we now have a new trailer for the HBO Max series. 

Shortly before this was released, James Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker is set in the DCU and takes place one month after the events of Superman. So, while it might have made sense to some fans for Christopher Smith to travel from the DCEU to the DCU, that's not the story being told here.

Gunn did, however, confirm that the DCU is made up of at least 100 universes, one of which is presumably Matt Reeves' Batverse.

Peacemaker season 2 follows the DCU's Peacemaker, who discovers an alternate reality where he's a beloved hero, in love with Emilia Harcourt, and basically living his dream life.

The sneak peek also features Rick Flag Sr. gearing up to take the former Task Force X member down for his role in Rick Flag Jr.'s death. That looks to be an explosive, bloody clash.

"Nothing is canon before Creature Commandos, but you can think of those other things as vague memories of things that happened, going back even to the first Suicide Squad," Gunn recently told Den of Geek. "There are going to be mistakes when you’re building a world as large as these ones are, whether it’s Game of Thrones, Star Wars, DC or Marvel. It’s going to be complicated, you know?"

"I’m a balanced canon guy," he continued. "On the one hand, people take it a little too far. Obviously, these are fictional stories, so we don’t have to pretend that they’re reality. But at the same time, these stories are supposed to be in the same world, and you need to pay attention to the connection between things."

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/26/2025, 7:30 PM
Wouldn’t be too complicated if you completely ditched everything pre Superman; or pre Commandos. Pure fresh start. Sick of the multiverse as a plot point.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/26/2025, 7:34 PM
@MisterBones - yup but instead Gunn’s pride is forcing this show to be shoehorned in with a shitty explanation that makes no sense.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/26/2025, 7:37 PM
@MisterBones - marvel is doing it so far no one sick of ther emultiverse
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/26/2025, 8:08 PM
@MouthyMerc - what pride?
Laridian
Laridian - 7/26/2025, 8:37 PM
@MouthyMerc - LOL! Get over it.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/26/2025, 7:31 PM
Splendiferous!

This looks like a blast!

Let's just hope that they are able to figure out the whole multiverse nonsense and create a singular timeline.

Nolanite out
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/26/2025, 7:33 PM
I still need a legit explanation how Peacemaker season 2 is set in a brand new DCU. Gunns explanation is absolute shit that makes no sense. I truly hope DCEU Peacemaker kills DCU Peacemaker by accident and he takes over his variants place in the DCU.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/26/2025, 7:36 PM
@MouthyMerc - I'm pretty sure that's the plan genius.
Oh, thanks for the spoilers alert 😒
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 7/26/2025, 7:39 PM
@MouthyMerc - I'm pretty sure DCEU Peacemaker will be DCU's Peacemaker, just with a few things being non canon. Seems this alternate universe is an entirely new one where things are a bit happier for him, and he'll be back to the DCU.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/26/2025, 7:51 PM
@lazlodaytona - spoiler alert for a random idea that may or may not happen in the show??! Lay off the weed kid.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/26/2025, 7:54 PM
@ComicBookPsycho - we shouldn’t even have to be doing head canon and what is canon or not. Gunns pride and selfishness is shoehorning one of his shows into the DCU with no concrete explanation. I hope this “happy” universe is actually the DCU and that’s how he gets trapped there.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 7/26/2025, 8:02 PM
@MouthyMerc - is it his pride or just that he applies common sense and recognizes that only about 2% of the movie going population even uses the word cannon and less than 1% uses the term head cannon?
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/26/2025, 8:28 PM
@DSAC294 - common sense would suggest that people pay attention to what they watch and having a season exist in one universe and all of a sudden existing in another universe makes no sense to the normal viewer with a brain.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/26/2025, 7:34 PM
This looks a LOT better than season 1. Now I'm excited.
My only question is: Why the hell does Peacemaker always be walking around in his underwear? Does he know he can put some tights under those things?
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 7/26/2025, 8:08 PM
@lazlodaytona - I liked season 1 but this looks like an upgrade. That is the question of the day - why peacemaker always getting caught in his underwear. Needs to just go full Superman and wear the trunks on the outside lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2025, 7:40 PM
Definitely seems like that Gunn will reveal that Peacemaker S1 (aside from atleast some references and the JL cameo) happened the same in this universe as it did in the DCEU while using this pocket dimension moreso as a way to explore the character akin to Loki & MoM rather then give us any reasoning as to the continuity shift.

Anyway , I like the idea of Chris just wanting to start over in this alt dimension because he feels it might be hard to redeem himself after what he’s done but I feel like through this he might just gain redemption as he realizes he belongs with his “family”

Overall , It seems solid imo so looking forward to it!!.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/26/2025, 8:00 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/26/2025, 8:03 PM
This looks awesome.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/26/2025, 8:09 PM
James gunn doesnt miss
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/26/2025, 8:25 PM


It's the GunnVerse now.

It doesn't matter what universe Season 1 was set in.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/26/2025, 8:38 PM
@Mongrol - Exactly
Laridian
Laridian - 7/26/2025, 8:39 PM
People just love to bitch about stupid shit.

