PEACEMAKER Season 2 Trailer Sees The Anti-Hero Enter A New World With Rick Flag Sr. In Hot Pursuit

The Peacemaker season 2 panel is taking place in Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con, and we now have a new trailer for the HBO Max series.

Shortly before this was released, James Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker is set in the DCU and takes place one month after the events of Superman. So, while it might have made sense to some fans for Christopher Smith to travel from the DCEU to the DCU, that's not the story being told here.

Gunn did, however, confirm that the DCU is made up of at least 100 universes, one of which is presumably Matt Reeves' Batverse.

Peacemaker season 2 follows the DCU's Peacemaker, who discovers an alternate reality where he's a beloved hero, in love with Emilia Harcourt, and basically living his dream life.

The sneak peek also features Rick Flag Sr. gearing up to take the former Task Force X member down for his role in Rick Flag Jr.'s death. That looks to be an explosive, bloody clash.

"Nothing is canon before Creature Commandos, but you can think of those other things as vague memories of things that happened, going back even to the first Suicide Squad," Gunn recently told Den of Geek. "There are going to be mistakes when you’re building a world as large as these ones are, whether it’s Game of Thrones, Star Wars, DC or Marvel. It’s going to be complicated, you know?"

"I’m a balanced canon guy," he continued. "On the one hand, people take it a little too far. Obviously, these are fictional stories, so we don’t have to pretend that they’re reality. But at the same time, these stories are supposed to be in the same world, and you need to pay attention to the connection between things."

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.