John Cena On What SUPERMAN's Success Means For PEACEMAKER Season 2

Peacemaker lead John Cena recently opened up about his continued partnership with James Gunn and how the positive buzz surrounding Superman could impact the upcoming second season of the hit Max series.

On filming his cameo, Cena said it was a no-brainer as Gunn is someone that he would show up for, no questions asked. "The cameo came about because he asked me, and he could ask me to go to the ends of the Earth and if I could do it, then I'll do it. He's one of the people on a short list, which I admire and respect and really do as much as I can for them. He's changed my life completely, as I stand here in [the Peacemaker costume]."

And as for what Superman's positive reception means for Peacemaker season 2 and the larger DCU, Cena replied, "I think to have audiences around the world, embrace James' vision of Superman, which is James' vision for the DCU, is exciting for all of us. It shows that people are interested and they know that Superman is more than just a standalone movie. It's an installment in something larger and I think everyone is eager to see the next chapter."

Expect Peacemaker season 2 to retain its offbeat, R-rated edge while becoming more deeply intertwined with the larger DCU framework Gunn is engineering.

"In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands."

James Gunn wrote all 8 episodes and directed 3, including the premiere.

Peacemaker Season 2 reunites John Cena with key members of the season 1 cast, including Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos), as the series gears up for a major expansion within the new DC Universe.

This time around, the story will branch out beyond Peacemaker's tight-knit team, with Frank Grillo stepping in as Rick Flag Sr., a character who serves as the connective tissue to Superman, Creature Commandos, and future DCU chapters.

Several additional familiar faces from Superman are also set to appear, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Sean Gunn reprising his role as the Justice Gang financier Maxwell Lord.

Fans will also be introduced to a brand-new character, Red St. Wild, portrayed by Michael Rooker, a longtime Gunn collaborator.