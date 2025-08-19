PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Reveals Alternate Season 1 Ending That Would Have "Killed Off" A Major Character

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Reveals Alternate Season 1 Ending That Would Have &quot;Killed Off&quot; A Major Character

James Gunn has revealed that he considered a very different ending to the first season of Peacemaker that would have involved with the "death" of a major character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 19, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Aside from the demise of Chris Smith's villainous father Auggie, Clemson Murn, and a few key supporting players, the first season of Peacemaker concluded with every major character still kicking (if a little the worse for wear), but this may not have been the case if James Gunn had stuck to his original plan.

On the latest episode of the Peacemaker Podcast, Gunn was asked by Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland if there were any versions of the script where the main characters died.

"Harcourt got taken over by Goff. There was more of a pronounced line of Goff being in love with Peacemaker, and Peacemaker is in love with Harcourt. He keeps her alive and stays with Harcourt even though she’s been taken over by Goff."

By "taken over by Goff," we assume Gunn means that Harcourt's consciousness was replaced by the Butterfly that was controlling Senator Royland Goff. This would have essentially resulted in Harcourt's death, since there is no way to restore the original psyche once an alien parasite takes over.

"When I say I changed it, these were all just like outlines where I was trying to figure stuff out," added Gunn. "It wasn’t a fully written script. But in that version, season 2 would have been Goff as Harcourt."

You can check out the latest red-band trailer below.

Peacemaker returns for its second season this week, and the reviews have been highly positive (97% on Rotten Tomatoes).

"People are realizing that Peacemaker Season Two is about two dimensions, and that’s really the core of the show," Gunn explained to Rolling Stone in a recent interview. "But it’s not as if one of these is old DCEU and one’s DCU. That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in Season One is canon and some things are not. And in fact, I did a podcast with [actors] Steve Agee and Jen Holland. And we did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what’s canon and what’s not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker Season One that aren’t canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Loses Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score But Still Sets A Record For James Gunn
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Loses Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score But Still Sets A Record For James Gunn
James Gunn Teases Projects For John Cena's Anti-Hero Beyond PEACEMAKER Season 2
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Teases Projects For John Cena's Anti-Hero Beyond PEACEMAKER Season 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 8/19/2025, 8:53 AM
Here comes the nepotism comments.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/19/2025, 8:59 AM
Um. Neat? I guess....
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 8/19/2025, 9:04 AM
Definitely the right choice to scrap this idea
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 9:14 AM
Of course Gunn keeps his wife’s character alive , nepotism for the win again..;)!!.

Anyway , I personally have liked Holland’s performance aswell as the character of Harcourt so far so I’m glad she’s still around though that ending would have definitely been twisted and messed up I feel.

Honestly what’s more interesting to me was the idea that some or atleast one “Butterfly” would still remain and go forward in S2 which could have been intriguing to see especially if “Goff” having taken over Harcourt’s body would have been part of the team which could have been a fun acting challenge for Jen Holland!!.

User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/19/2025, 9:22 AM
That’s too [frick]ed up, even for Peacemaker.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/19/2025, 9:30 AM
Go figure, Gunn’s wife a focus of attention? Ne ZNAH !!!
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/19/2025, 9:39 AM
Only reason she would have got killed would be to be cast as another character. What else would she do with her time..... she has no other work

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder