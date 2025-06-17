LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Chronicles A Serious Injury He Suffered Before Filming And His Road To Recovery

Aaron Pierre has taken to Instagram to reveal that he suffered a serious injury right before the start of filming on HBO's Lanterns. With just one month to recover and train for the superhero role of John Stewart, here's footage of Pierre's intense workouts.

New post from AARON PIERRE:



“In September 2024, my tendon completely detached from the bone. This injury required surgery.

I was cast as John Stewart in October 2024.

Production was set to commence February 2025.

Here is a little insight into my road to recovery, which happened… pic.twitter.com/pTbMFfbKgh — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) June 17, 2025

Just recently, it was announced that filming on the upcoming superhero drama will wrap next month. Lanterns is without an exact release date but is expected to be released in early-2026.

The plot of Lanterns centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, promises to connect this Earth-based investigation to the larger narrative of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

More recently, James Gunn clarified that just because the show is being described as grounded, it doesn't necessarily mean that the series mostly takes place on Earth.

Via @Threads, Gunn explained, "That's not what I mean by grounded. I meant grounded in terms of fully rounded characters making realistic choices. Many off-world science fiction stories are grounded."

In addition to Chandler, Kyle Pierre and J. Alphonse Nicholson, the standout cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery.

Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in the upcoming Superman film.

Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor. Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother Bernadette.

Lanterns is co-written by Chris Mundy (who also serves as showrunner), Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. James Hawes is directing the first two episodes. Filming for the series began in February 2025 in Los Angeles.

With a scheduled premiere on HBO in early 2026 (and streaming on Max), Lanterns is poised to showcase the broader spectrum of the DCU galaxy after Superman and Creature Commando's earthbound adventures.