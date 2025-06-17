LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Chronicles A Serious Injury He Suffered Before Filming And His Road To Recovery

LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Chronicles A Serious Injury He Suffered Before Filming And His Road To Recovery

John Stewart actor Aaron Pierre reveals that he unfortunately tore his bicep just a month before filming was slated to begin on Lanterns.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 17, 2025 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Aaron Pierre has taken to Instagram to reveal that he suffered a serious injury right before the start of filming on HBO's Lanterns. With just one month to recover and train for the superhero role of John Stewart, here's footage of Pierre's intense workouts.

Just recently, it was announced that filming on the upcoming superhero drama will wrap next month. Lanterns is without an exact release date but is expected to be released in early-2026.

The plot of Lanterns centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, promises to connect this Earth-based investigation to the larger narrative of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters

More recently, James Gunn clarified that just because the show is being described as grounded, it doesn't necessarily mean that the series mostly takes place on Earth.

Via @Threads, Gunn explained, "That's not what I mean by grounded. I meant grounded in terms of fully rounded characters making realistic choices. Many off-world science fiction stories are grounded."

In addition to Chandler, Kyle Pierre and J. Alphonse Nicholson, the standout cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery.

Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in the upcoming Superman film.

Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor. Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother Bernadette.

Lanterns is co-written by Chris Mundy (who also serves as showrunner), Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. James Hawes is directing the first two episodes. Filming for the series began in February 2025 in Los Angeles.

With a scheduled premiere on HBO in early 2026 (and streaming on Max), Lanterns is poised to showcase the broader spectrum of the DCU galaxy after Superman and Creature Commando's earthbound adventures.

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Clarifies Recent Comments About Marvel Studios' Struggles
Related:

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Clarifies Recent Comments About Marvel Studios' Struggles
HBO's LANTERNS Will Wrap Filming In July Ahead Of Its Early-2026 Premiere
Recommended For You:

HBO's LANTERNS Will Wrap Filming In July Ahead Of Its Early-2026 Premiere

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 6/17/2025, 8:45 PM
Salute. Brotha's determined. 🥹
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/17/2025, 8:48 PM
No one gives a [frick]ing shit Aaron.

Just stay strong and make sure you [frick]ing crush Lanterns brutha.

I just [frick]ing heard on the [frick]ing blower he is a [frick]ing “James Bond” contender.

Well, if that [frick]ing happens, off to [frick]ing Mars.

Just stay away from them Snow bunnies and every [frick]ing thing will work out fine.

For [frick]s Sake
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/17/2025, 9:24 PM
That tear is no joke. Buddy of mine got the same injury while power lifting. Recovery was hell.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/17/2025, 9:27 PM
That sucks usually wrestlers have injury’s like that but movie / tv show that’s new one glad he’s better he looks great
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 9:41 PM
Damn , that shit sounds painful though i’m glad he’s recovered well it seems…

Anyway , I am looking forward to his performance as John Stewart in Lanterns & likely beyond!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder