LANTERNS Logo Officially Revealed As Fresh Wave Of Trailer Speculation Begins

All we've seen from Lanterns so far is a single official image and a few seconds of footage from an HBO Max sizzle reel. We still don't know what threat Hal Jordan and John Stewart will face, or what their Green Lantern Corps costumes look like.

The series is expected to be pretty grounded, meaning it likely won't be the cosmic adventure that some fans are hoping for. There's also a good chance that Lanterns will mark Hal's one and only DCU appearance, as actor Kyle Chandler has reportedly signed up for this series alone.

Short of Hal becoming the villainous Parallax, casting a 60-year-old as the hero was a good indication from the start that DC Studios intends to focus on John as this shared world's main Green Lantern.

Today, a first look at the official Lanterns logo has been revealed. It's a pretty unexciting effort, albeit one that carries a similar design language to those for Superman and Supergirl.

As you might expect, this logo reveal has led to speculation that a trailer for Lanterns could be imminent. The show is targeting a late summer launch, so it wouldn't hurt to get a sneak peek out soon that builds excitement among fans.

Discussing the series in January, Chandler said, "I've not had so much fun shooting something as I did that. The people on it were absolutely wonderful, from the top to the bottom. I can't say enough about Chris Mundy and the producers and the DC folks."

"It was an excellent experience, and I expect the show to be as good as the experience I had [making it]," he continued. "Aaron Pierre, I worked with him, and we had a great time. And Kelly Macdonald, it was just fantastic."

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.