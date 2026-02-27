SCARY MOVIE 6 Trailer Leaks Online - And "Every Line Will Be Crossed"

The first trailer for horror spoof Scary Movie 6 is now playing in theatres ahead of Scream 7, and a fairly decent-quality version has leaked online.

The original creative team of Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans are back on board, with Anna Faris and Regina Hall reprising their respective roles as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Lochlyn Monroe, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott and Jon Abrahams also return, along with new cast members Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Heidi Gardner.

The trailer begins on a subway, with several recognisable masked maniacs - Leatherface, Jason, the Heart Eyes killer, etc - menacing a young woman, who makes a pronouns joke when she's stabbed by this franchise's slightly goofier take on Ghostface.

Some hysterical scenes follow (yes, Officer Doofy returns), and it seems clear that this movie will not be holding anything back. As the tagline says, “Every line will be crossed.”

The trailer is currently being scrubbed from social media, but you can still see it here - for now!

“We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise," said Miramax Boss Jonathan Glickman when the revival was announced. "The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

The Wayans added in a joint statement: “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Most of the Scary Movies performed very well at the box office, taking in north of $896M worldwide through five instalments. The 2000 original was one of the biggest R-rated horror movies of all time back in the day, but by the time the fifth entry had rolled around, audiences seemed to have grown tired of the same recycled jokes.

The Wayans certainly have a lot more material to take aim at for this next movie, and this trailer alone includes nods to Smile, Scream 6, Sinners, Get Out, M3GAN, Weapons, Heart Eyes, Terrifier, Malignant, The Substance and Final Destination Bloodlines.