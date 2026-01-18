LANTERNS: Kyle Chandler Raves About "Fantastic" Experience On The DCU Set

Kyle Chandler was recently out promoting his role as DEA Agent Mateo Nix in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's upcoming Netflix film, The Rip.

However, the conversation on The Today Show briefly switched gears to touch on Chandler's highly anticipated role as Green Lantern Hal Jordan in the upcoming HBO superhero drama, Lanterns.

When asked about the DC Studios show, Chandler stated, "I've not had so much fun shooting something as I did that. The people on it were absolutely wonderful, from the top to the bottom. I can't say enough about Chris Mundy and the producers and the DC folks. It was an excellent experience, and I expect the show to be as good as the experience I had [making it]. Aaron Pierre, I worked with him, and we had a great time- and Kelly Macdonald, it was just fantastic."

In other recent news, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran commented on the decision to push the DCU superhero television series from early-2026 to Summer 2026, stating, "It was about when it made sense for it to be released, so (HBO Max) could get the right lead in, the right promotion. Because it's an important show for everybody, and the show is going to be great. It was about the right timing, so it's going to be… it's late summer. But there's a reason for it."

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the heroic yet equally abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in James Gunn's Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor.

Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

Back in July 2025, the 8-episode HBO superhero drama wrapped filming.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska.

Somehow, this local crime will draw the attention of two intergalactic space cops, veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). It seems that a murder in Nebraska will have far-reaching and very sinister consequences for the wider DCU universe.

Before Warner Bros. merged with Discovery in April 2022, HBO was developing a Green Lantern series centered on Alan Scott and Guy Gardner.

The project was being led by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith, with Finn Wittrock cast as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine set to play Alan Scott.

However, things changed after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the newly formed DC Studios.

Under their leadership, the show was reworked to focus instead on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, so as to better reflect the direction and creative vision of the new DC Universe.