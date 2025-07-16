THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Live-Action Movie Casts Link And Princess Zelda; First Official Look Revealed

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie has found its leads, with a pair of up-and-coming young actors set to play Princess Zelda and Link. Check out some promo images...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Nintendo‘s live-action The Legend of Zelda movie has officially cast its leads.

In a social media post, video game creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced that Bo Bragason will be playing the titular Princess Zelda, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will wield the Master Sword as the heroic Link.

“I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san,” he wrote. “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”

Bragason has previously appeared in the likes of Three Girls, The Jetty, Renegade Nell, and recent vampire comedy The Radleys. Ainsworth provided the voice of Pinocchio in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action movie, and also had a key role in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor.

You can check out what the trades have now confirmed to be our first look at the actors in-costume (we hope they haven't had their pointy ears applied yet) below.

Miyamoto took to Nintendo’s official X/Twitter account to confirm that the project was in development back in 2023.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

The movie will be helmed by Wes Ball, who directed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) penned the script.

Ball actually sent out the following Tweet back in 2010.

For the uninitiated, the series is set in the fictional land of Hyrule, and tell the story of an adventurer named Link (who looks a lot like an Elf but is actually a member of the Hylian race) as he attempts to rescue Princess Zelda from the clutches of the evil wizard, Ganon.

The games have spawned everything from comics, to toys, to a short lives animated series, and Zelda is one of the most popular, revered properties out there.

There have been several earlier attempts to adapt the property, and back in 2018, we heard that a live-action series from Castlevania's Adi Shankar was in the works for Netflix, but the project has evidently fallen by the wayside.

