MORTAL KOMBAT II: Karl Urban Unleashes "UnCaged Fury" In First Teaser; Full Trailer Tomorrow

"They pissed him off. They f*cked with his shades. They should have brought more guys..."

The first official poster and teaser for Mortal Kombat II are now online, with the full trailer set to arrive tomorrow.

The poster is just a redesigned take on the classic MK dragon logo, but the teaser takes the form of a brilliantly cheesy and OTT faux trailer for Johnny Cage's (The Boys and Star Trek alum Karl Urban) latest movie, "Uncaged Fury."

The cocky Hollywood B-movie star turned heroic freedom fighter's debut was set up at the end of the first movie when Cole Young (Lewis Tan) told his fellow kombatants that he knew someone "out in LA" that could aid them in the impending rematch against the forces of Outworld.

"You finally get to see Johnny Cage," Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon previously teased in a recent interview with EW. "His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores. He's a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing."

Trailer tomorrow, 9am PT. Tune in to the Mortal Kombat II | Trailer Event Kountdown on YouTube, starting at 8:05am PT tomorrow. https://t.co/DGLZ6ASJ0K pic.twitter.com/J9ulA2H4Tj — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) July 16, 2025

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel.

The follow-up will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) is on board as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Lewis Tan back as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.