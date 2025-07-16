MORTAL KOMBAT II: Karl Urban Unleashes "UnCaged Fury" In First Teaser; Full Trailer Tomorrow

The first full trailer for Mortal Kombat II is set to release online tomorrow, but for now, we have a truly awesome faux teaser for Johnny Cage's (Karl Urban) latest action movie, "Uncaged Fury."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2025 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: Via GameFragger.com

"They pissed him off. They f*cked with his shades. They should have brought more guys..."

The first official poster and teaser for Mortal Kombat II are now online, with the full trailer set to arrive tomorrow.

The poster is just a redesigned take on the classic MK dragon logo, but the teaser takes the form of a brilliantly cheesy and OTT faux trailer for Johnny Cage's (The Boys and Star Trek alum Karl Urban) latest movie, "Uncaged Fury."

The cocky Hollywood B-movie star turned heroic freedom fighter's debut was set up at the end of the first movie when Cole Young (Lewis Tan) told his fellow kombatants that he knew someone "out in LA" that could aid them in the impending rematch against the forces of Outworld.

"You finally get to see Johnny Cage," Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon previously teased in a recent interview with EW. "His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores. He's a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing."

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel.

The follow-up will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) is on board as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Lewis Tan back as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.

OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 7/16/2025, 9:27 PM
Love KU... But if I'm being honest. I would have liked to see someone else play Cage. Probably someone slightly younger...
Decent enough teaser though..
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/16/2025, 9:31 PM
Can definitely see his age showing but I do love the vibe of the "trailer"
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 7/16/2025, 9:34 PM
Love this.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 7/16/2025, 9:38 PM
Going to be plenty of fury getting ~uncaged~ when everyone finds out he gets offed within the first 20 minutes of the movie…

Straight out of the Steven Seagal in Exexutive Decision playbook
mountainman
mountainman - 7/16/2025, 9:41 PM
I appreciate that they gave this a cheesy 80’s martial arts movie vibe. Perfect for Cage. Hoping this is better than the first one.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/16/2025, 9:42 PM
I have no interest whatsoever in this movie, but that promo was pretty fun.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/16/2025, 9:42 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 9:47 PM
@RolandD - Fillion was so good as Guy!!.
Matador
Matador - 7/16/2025, 9:44 PM
LMAO I'd watch an over the top stupid movie like this I can just imagine a Mortal Kombat movie ala Kung Fury!

