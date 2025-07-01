STREET FIGHTER Casts THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star David Dastmalchian As Lead Villain M. Bison

STREET FIGHTER Casts THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star David Dastmalchian As Lead Villain M. Bison

In what has to be the live-action Street Fighter movie’s most surprising addition yet, The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian has joined the cast as its lead villain, the formidable M. Bison!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Deadline (via GameFragger.com)

Deadline (via GameFragger.com) has revealed that David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) has joined the cast of Legendary Entertainment's live-action Street Fighter movie as its lead villain, M. Bison. 

The actor has become a mainstay across film and television thanks to memorable supporting turns, but this will mark his biggest role to date. Dastmalchian was most recently seen in The Life of Chuck and received widespread praise for his work in Late Night with the Devil

Comic book fans will know him best for playing Kurt in the Ant-Man franchise and as Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad. He's also voiced multiple DC characters, including Calendar Man and The Penguin, and played Abra Kadabra in The Flash.

Next up for Dastmalchian is Dexter: Resurrection and season 2 of Netflix's hit series One Piece, where he'll play the evil Mr. 3.

Back to M. Bison, he's the primary antagonist in the Street Fighter video game series. The tyrannical leader of the criminal organisation Shadaloo, seeking world domination, Bison wields Psycho Power, a dark energy that enhances his strength and allows mind control. 

It was recently confirmed that WWE Superstar Roman Reigns will play the villainous Akuma in Legendary Entertainment's upcoming Street Fighter movie. 

Rounding out the cast are Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and Orville Peck as Vega. Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) is directing from a screenplay by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World).

Since Street Fighter's launch in 1987, the series has sold over 49 million units worldwide, becoming one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

Along with films based on original IP, Legendary has a successful track record for adaptations, including leading video game franchises. Recent titles include the six Academy Award-winning Dune, not to mention multiple entries in its cinematic Monsterverse, and movies like Detective Pikachu and Enola Holmes.

Hollywood has attempted to adapt Street Fighter in the past, including a 1994 movie that bombed. It starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen, and the late Raul Julia among others, while a 2009 effort - Street Fighter: The Legend Of Chun-Li - featuring Smallville alum Kristin Kreuk also flopped. 

When we spoke to Dastmalchian for Batman: The Long Halloween, we asked which of his many comic book roles stands out as his favourite.

"[Laughs] Oh, it's impossible to pick. If you look in my office or if you'd have looked in my room many years ago, and now I'm a 'grown-up' quote, unquote, it's an office, but I've now sorted the thousands of comic books I've collected," the actor started. "I can go from Justice League to Detective Comics over to my love of Marvel and Dark Horse and Image and Boom and you name it!"

"To me, there's so much magnificent work and so many characters brilliant people have imagined over time, for me, it's hard to quantify exactly which character I like most. Each of them is unique and they're like your children or something when you get to bring them to life," Dastmalchian continued. "I'll say too, what a challenge thinking about Tim Sheridan in adapting one of the greatest comic book achievements of all time. You think about what Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale did and it's inspired so many comics. It's gone on to be canon and the dialogue and scripting is done so well. It's so beautiful and a really gorgeous script, so it was a lot of fun to sink my teeth into."

Street Fighter doesn't have a confirmed release date. Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION: She-Hulk And Rocket Raccoon Enter The Fray In Upcoming Arcade Beat 'Em Up
Related:

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION: She-Hulk And Rocket Raccoon Enter The Fray In Upcoming Arcade Beat 'Em Up
New Hilarious Trailer Reveals DEADPOOL VR With Dead Pool Voiced By Neil Patrick Harris
Recommended For You:

New Hilarious Trailer Reveals DEADPOOL VR With Dead Pool Voiced By Neil Patrick Harris

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/1/2025, 5:11 PM
This cast is awful lol
Amaru
Amaru - 7/1/2025, 5:11 PM
Interesting pick, never would have thought of casting him.
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/1/2025, 5:14 PM
If he puts on some size then a W.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2025, 5:20 PM
@Steel86 - I’m assuming he won’t and will be akin to Raul Julia’s size in the 90’s film.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/1/2025, 5:18 PM
Bison is a tall muscular dude from Thailand. So of course Raul Julia and David Dastmalchian are the best Hollywood could find.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/1/2025, 5:24 PM
@DarthOmega - I'll give Raul a pass.

Especially since video game movies back then were still in the experimental phase. Also Street Fighter II Bison was pretty slim and didn't really bulk up until Street Fighter Alpha.

There's no excuse this time.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/1/2025, 5:27 PM
@DarthOmega - Raul Julia was fighting Stomach Cancer while filming that role and he did it to perfection
pucrepeap
pucrepeap - 7/1/2025, 5:28 PM
@DarthOmega - Raul was so good in that movie.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/1/2025, 5:19 PM
Absolutely horrible casting. I thought Walter Goggins was bad but now I wish we got him.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/1/2025, 5:20 PM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 7/1/2025, 5:20 PM
Don’t forget Andrew Schultz as Dan.

The casting for this is so random. It’s tough to have much hope in it as of right now.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/1/2025, 5:21 PM
@mountainman - And 50 cent as Balrog
mountainman
mountainman - 7/1/2025, 5:25 PM
@DarthOmega - Yeah I know Balrog isn’t a very meaty role, but geez that one is odd. You would think there’d be a muscular black man who can actually act that could have been better.

This property seems like an more difficult nut to crack than Mortal Kombat even.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/1/2025, 5:26 PM
@DarthOmega - I actually think that's the best casting so far aside from Jason Mamoa.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/1/2025, 5:37 PM
@mountainman - regardless of how much story the games squeeze into the cracks and crevices, the thing we all love about the games is two people beating each other up. SF and MK among most other fighting games pin that to some kind of tournament or specific one on one organized fight format situation. That sucks all the drama and tension out of a movie when we know that at some point people will be fighting simply because they “have to”. Of course that’s how most boxing movies work, right? But most boxing movies are built around a single consequential fight and feature maybe a few more in smaller portions. MK and SF movies tend to try to maximize matchups by including out of tournament fighting, then try to pin it back to the game with in tournament fighting. Those things tend to hamper each other by making the former seem unnecessary and the latter seem boring by comparison. Not to say it’s impossible but it makes it very difficult to create a single movie story that makes much sense and satisfies both story needs and game fans. This would probably work better as a show that could feature maybe 2-3 fights per episode with one being the big consequential fight and the rest be world building and story drama. That or skip the tournament concept altogether for the first few movies as we introduce characters with good drama and world building and bring it all together as they are taken captive by bison and forced to fight for some reason in the “avengers assemble” movie of the franchise.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/1/2025, 5:23 PM
Love the cast, David Dastmalchian always gives 100% so I'm hyped
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/1/2025, 5:25 PM
🤣 holy moly, that’s bad. Can’t wait to see people pretend this is the “perfect casting”. That shit don’t make any sense LOL
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/1/2025, 5:25 PM
Odd. He can do character work, which would indicate that this is going to be campy whether they want it to be or not. He’s got to put in some muscle though, if he’s going to pull this off.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/1/2025, 5:29 PM
This is shaping up to be a campy messy movie, and I'm here for it!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2025, 5:29 PM
What a weird pick , he would not have been on my radar at all for this role but I guess you could say the same about Raul Julia aswell since both are still very talented actors but odd choices for Bison.

Dastmalchian as a villain has always felt more weaseley to me which Bison isn’t to me though depends on the characterization they are going for so we’ll see…

Anyway , I’ll certainly reserve my judgement on the casting for now until I see him in action and wish him the best in the role after Neal McDonough and the legendary Raul Julia in live action!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/1/2025, 5:30 PM
I bet @visionairy7766875577776 loves this casting
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/1/2025, 5:35 PM
Cody Rhodes has been confirmed as Guile.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/1/2025, 5:36 PM
Sidenote, it's kinda funny how I've seen people on fb are complaining about the race/nationality of Vega, Dan, Bison, Akuma being changed to mostly white with a sprinkle of American/Samoan


Almost as if they want......Diversity in the film 😜🥸
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/1/2025, 5:36 PM
Oh Lawd.

Either this movie is becoming a [frick]ing joke.

Or a [frick]ing masterpiece.

[frick]ing Cody Rhodes. I love Cody, as a huge WWE fan for over 40yrs but Cody as an actor? Well, WWE is acting , so let’s see.

50 as Balrog

Roman(my boy) as [frick]ing Akuma

Next thing we will hear is that it co co-produced by the WWE.

But [frick]ing hell, David as M. Bison, [frick] me.

The more I think about it the more it sounds like a [frick]ing tragedy.

For [frick]s Sake
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/1/2025, 5:37 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I've heard nothing about Cody being cast!, just breaking?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder