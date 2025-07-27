Get Over Here!...For More MORTAL KOMBAT Movies As Producer Teases Threequel Plans And Possible Spin-Offs

The brutal world of Mortal Kombat may soon grow into a much larger cinematic universe. With Mortal Kombat 2 on the way, producer Todd Garner confirmed that the sequel is far from the franchise’s final chapter.

In a recent interview with YouTuber FutureBoyWho2, Garner revealed that the creative team has big plans for the future. “We’re hoping this isn’t the end,” he said. “This isn’t just a one-and-done. Hopefully, this is just the beginning.”

Garner teased major developments for characters like Scorpion and Bi-Han, who will return as Noob Saibot in the upcoming film. He also reassured fans that iconic moments, like Kano finally getting his signature metal eye, are coming down the pipeline.

While the future of the series depends on how the next film performs, Garner made it clear the door is open for more.

“If this film performs well, we’ve got opportunities for sequels, spinoffs, and a chance to introduce new characters while continuing to develop the ones fans already know and love.”

Potential sequels, character spinoffs, and new additions to the roster could all help shape a larger, evolving Mortal Kombat universe.

And while he wouldn't confirm if the character appears in Mortal Kombat II, Garner did tease that the franchise has big plans for Rain.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II.

This time, the fan favorite champions, now joined by Johnny Cage himself, are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Mortal Kombat II, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 reboot, is slated for a theatrical release on October 24, 2025.

Barring any last-minute release date changes, the film will enter a competitive fall box office lineup, going head-to-head with Tron: Ares (October 10), The Black Phone 2 (October 17), and shortly after, Predator: Badlands and The Running Man, both premiering on November 7.

The sequel’s expanding roster will see several legendary characters from the games brought to life on the big screen including Karl Urban (The Boys) as he takes on the highly anticipated role of Johnny Cage, the cocky martial arts movie star turned Earthrealm warrior.

Additionally, Martyn Ford will also debut as the fearsome Shao Kahn, Tati Gabrielle as the deadly assassin Jade, and Adeline Rudolph as fan-favorite princess Kitana.

Rounding out the cast, Ana Thu Nguyen will appear as the powerful Queen Sindel, Damon Herriman steps in as the dark sorcerer Quan Chi, and Desmond Chiam portrays King Jerrod, adding even more depth to the franchise’s mythos.

Returning cast members include Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion.