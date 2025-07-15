Karl Urban's Johnny Cage Gets A New Look In MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Poster Teasing At Fake Movie UNCAGED FURY

Fans get another new look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, and it’s already setting the internet ablaze. The Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, went to X to share a new movie poster for the fictional in-universe movie titled Uncaged Fury, starring none other than Johnny Cage. The humurous marketing campaign is being praised by fans who are buying into the bit saying things such as "This and then Ninja Mime are the best", and it’s a perfect way to tease Urban’s debut in the iconic role.

Here is a quick look at the X post where Ed Boon tags longtime Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner while showing off the "old" poster and DVD with a teaser trailer for the Uncaged Fury movie.

Hey @Todd_Garner ... I think I found the poster and an old DVD with the teaser trailer for the UNCAGED FURY movie! 🐉🐉 pic.twitter.com/xII8GNYlkX — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 15, 2025

The fake movie poster gives the feelings of a 90s action-movie vibe, complete with Mortal Kombat 3 style fonts and gritty retro visuals. Not only does it serve as a sneak peek of Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage, but it also taps into nostalgia in a big way and fans are loving it. To take the immersion even further, they also created a fake IMDb page for Uncaged Fury, lending even more fake authenticity to the gag. Check it out down below:

It

Must

Deliver

Big pic.twitter.com/ixjnb4QmKF — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 15, 2025

The highly anticipated Mortal Kombat sequel is officially set to release in U.S. theaters on October 24th 2025, and it’s being touted as the second entry in a planned trilogy, with the first film having served as a prelude to the tournament.

The reveal of the Uncaged Fury film is more than just a promo stunt it’s a smart play that blends humor, nostalgia, and hype. By using fake posters, retro DVD imagery, and even a spoof IMDb listing, the marketing team is crafting a Johnny Cage experience that feels real within the Mortal Kombat universe.

With no official trailer yet, this kind of creative rollout helps keep fans engaged and chomping at the bit for the next teaser. The release of Mortal Kombat 2 is coming up in the fall, but this poster campaign may be signaling that a full trailer is coming soon. There is also a specific line on the tweet where Ed Boon mentions an "old DVD with the teaser trailer", possibly hinting at us getting a trailer reveal sooner rather than later?

The question that brings is when would be a good time to reveal the trailer? Perhaps in a little over a week at this years San Diego Comic-Con would be my honest prediction. I think that would be a great avenue and time to release the trailer and get maximum hype out of fans. When will we actually see it? Hard to say.

For those curious about who is going to be showing up in the film, here is the full confirmed cast list for Mortal Kombat 2:

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Mehcad Brooks as Jax

Chin Han as Shang Tsung

Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion

Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero / Noob Saibot

Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn

Josh Lawson as Kano

Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod

Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel

Damon Herriman as Quan Chi

Tati Gabrielle as Jade

Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

CJ Bloomfield as Baraka

Yes, Hiroyuki Sanada is returning as Scorpion, even after the character’s apparent death. His storyline is expected to evolve further through his connection to Cole Young, his descendant.

If Mortal Kombat 2 delivers even half the energy that this poster teases, fans are in for a brutal, stylish, and self-aware sequel worthy of the iconic franchise. For now, Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage already has the internet hyped and wanting more.

As always, stay tuned for more Mortal Kombat 2 updates as they arrive!