MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Red-Band Trailer And Character Posters Deliver Heaps Of Game-Accurate FATALITIES

MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Red-Band Trailer And Character Posters Deliver Heaps Of Game-Accurate FATALITIES

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have unleashed the first red-band trailer for Mortal Kombat II, along with sixteen character posters highlighting the sequel's heroes and villains. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: GameFragger.com

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes instalment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds-barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

The first red-band trailer for the movie has been released (via GameFragger.com), and it introduces us to the franchise's new faces and a few returning fan-favourites. Along the way, there's plenty of the bloody, unhinged violence that's made the video games so beloved. 

Released at the height of the pandemic in 2021, Mortal Kombat was a surprise hit with $84.4 million at the worldwide box office (it might not sound like much, but that was a lot at the time). Crucially, it proved a huge draw on the HBO Max streaming platform.

There were issues with the first movie, so here's hoping the follow-up can make up for its shortcomings. Based on this trailer, so far, so good.

In Mortal Kombat II, Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow-up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater, and Lawrence Kasanoff.  

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

Mortal Kombat II will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and is only in theaters and IMAX across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning October 22, 2025. Watch the blood-spattered first trailer below.

Sixteen character posters for Mortal Kombat II have also been released. You can take a closer look at each of the sequel's leads in the Instagram galleries below.

MORTAL KOMBAT II: Karl Urban Unleashes UnCaged Fury In First Teaser; Full Trailer Tomorrow
Related:

MORTAL KOMBAT II: Karl Urban Unleashes "UnCaged Fury" In First Teaser; Full Trailer Tomorrow
Karl Urban's Johnny Cage Gets A New Look In MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Poster Teasing At Fake Movie UNCAGED FURY
Recommended For You:

Karl Urban's Johnny Cage Gets A New Look In MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Poster Teasing At Fake Movie UNCAGED FURY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/17/2025, 1:32 PM
Colour me impressed. Seems like they took the feedback from the first one and have made the needed changes...Cole no longer the focus, bringing back Kano and giving us bigger named actor playing a protagonist who's actually a known character (though I imagine his stunt doubles gets more screen time, which is kinda ironic in it's own way).

I'll be watching!
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/17/2025, 1:38 PM
@UnderBelly - yeah, focusing on someone on the actual roster is the right move. I like Urban as an older cage too. trailer looks good. Hopefully they pull off a good movie and give street fighter some pointers for their movie
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/17/2025, 1:46 PM
@NonPlayerC - Smart of them to make that adjustment.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/17/2025, 2:18 PM
@NonPlayerC - yeah, if they manage to get street fighter wrong after the MK movies then theyre dumb. I know the tone is different, but they already have star power and probably a better budget, but i can't say I know much about the director.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/17/2025, 2:21 PM
@UnderBelly - They might, because they won't be waiting for MK to launch as they already have a script and will begin shooting soon, so...
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/17/2025, 1:37 PM
Is anybody else thinking that Cole is going to take over the mantle of Scorpion?
Looks better than I thought. Definitely will get a movie ticket out of me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 1:59 PM
@WruceBayne - I could see that.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/17/2025, 2:00 PM
@WruceBayne - I could see that happening somehow. If not I wouldn't mind seeing someone do a fatality on him. I just feel he's a wasted character. maybe if they actually add him to a game as a DLC or something but id have preferred night wolf over him. Or I know its been done but the killed sub zeros brother Kuai Liang
kg8817
kg8817 - 7/17/2025, 2:16 PM
@WruceBayne - I mean to add to that theory, look at those posters: Cole’s and Scorpions look like the same facial structure minus the white eyes on scorpion.

I think you may be right and that’s Cole as Scorpion in Scorpions poster.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/17/2025, 2:28 PM
@kg8817 - absolutely. That’s definitely a younger man under that Scorpion mask than the previous movie.
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/17/2025, 1:41 PM
Looks both better and worse than the first. The accurate details just seem like shiny objects to distract from everything around them.
And everything else does look even worse than the first one. I still think Urban is a total miscast for Johnny too. Would have been fine for an MKX-11 era Johnny, but whatever they’re doing here, I’m just not buying it.

Oh well, hopefully when the inevitable next reboot happens, they’ll finally get it right.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2025, 1:42 PM
thank phuck they had the balls to make baraka white. they had me scared after what they did with milena in the last film. when i found out who they cast for him all hope was lost and I thought he was gonna look like he did in MK Legacy.

User Comment Image

the trailer looks good, however seeing kitana fighting shao khan has be worried that those awful plot leaks are true.
Yetiman
Yetiman - 7/17/2025, 2:23 PM
@harryba11zack - where can I see these leaks?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2025, 2:31 PM
@Yetiman - they were leaked on reddit a few months back. if they true then it will suck.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/17/2025, 1:44 PM
Looks great! Definitely looks better than the first one. Gimme some gnarly fatalities!
AnEye
AnEye - 7/17/2025, 1:45 PM
I’m glad it’s finally a tournament movie! Overall it looks like a massive improvement. The trailer seems to spoil a lot though. But trailer was pretty damn good.

I had such high hopes for the last one but it indeed sucked. Maybe this one will maybe make me appreciate the first movie more.

And finally some common sense to focus on a character from the game.
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/17/2025, 1:48 PM
Looks pretty kool. But it also looks like it's gonna be a Johnny Cage film. I hope Lu doesn't get lost in the shuffle.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2025, 1:52 PM
@Steel86 - if the leaks be true,
u gonna hate what they do
with the Lu
Visualiza
Visualiza - 7/17/2025, 1:49 PM
I have two thoughts on this - it honestly looks like what the previous movie should've been in the first place, but...it still looks awful.

It's kind of funny in a way that the 95 movie will almost certainly end up being the best live action version of MK despite not featuring any of the gore that made the games infamous.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2025, 1:56 PM
Jade should have had hair and Kano should have had the the terminator sided face considering Sonya garden gnome pierced through it, Baraka looks a hell of a lot better then what they did with Mileena. Looks on par with the last one, maybe a little too green screenys but those leaks still have me worried because a lot of of those shots look acturate to the leaks description.
Yetiman
Yetiman - 7/17/2025, 2:22 PM
@HashTagSwagg - where can I see the leaks?
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/17/2025, 2:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah, its a really weird decision to not give Kano the metal face piece. Its basically his trademark.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/17/2025, 2:00 PM
Looks good, but beyond Sub-zero and Scorpion the casting choices are...

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/17/2025, 2:38 PM
@Forthas - What is that? Did someone wish a Muppet to life?
PC04
PC04 - 7/17/2025, 2:02 PM
Watching this got me really pumped! Can't wait to check it out.
grif
grif - 7/17/2025, 2:03 PM
first movie looked like absolute shit staring jimmy olsen. not watching it or this
Order66
Order66 - 7/17/2025, 2:04 PM
I can dig this.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/17/2025, 2:19 PM
Would've loved seeing ex Cyclops as Johnny Cage.


User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2025, 2:20 PM
Urban really growing on me as Cage, this looks more fun than the first film.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/17/2025, 2:21 PM
Raiden standing there in that first shot looks like pure cosplay. His eyes fx are even worse this time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder