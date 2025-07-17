MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Red-Band Trailer And Character Posters Deliver Heaps Of Game-Accurate FATALITIES

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes instalment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds-barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

The first red-band trailer for the movie has been released (via GameFragger.com), and it introduces us to the franchise's new faces and a few returning fan-favourites. Along the way, there's plenty of the bloody, unhinged violence that's made the video games so beloved.

Released at the height of the pandemic in 2021, Mortal Kombat was a surprise hit with $84.4 million at the worldwide box office (it might not sound like much, but that was a lot at the time). Crucially, it proved a huge draw on the HBO Max streaming platform.

There were issues with the first movie, so here's hoping the follow-up can make up for its shortcomings. Based on this trailer, so far, so good.

In Mortal Kombat II, Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow-up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater, and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

Mortal Kombat II will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and is only in theaters and IMAX across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning October 22, 2025. Watch the blood-spattered first trailer below.

Sixteen character posters for Mortal Kombat II have also been released. You can take a closer look at each of the sequel's leads in the Instagram galleries below.