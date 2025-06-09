Mortal Kombat II Screenwriter Confirms The Film's "Been Done For A While"

Mortal Kombat II Screenwriter Confirms The Film's &quot;Been Done For A While&quot;

Filming for Mortal Kombat II wrapped some time ago, and with the sequel’s release just four months away, fans are starting to wonder: when will footage be released?

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 09, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: GameFragger.com

The countdown has begun! Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the brutal 2021 reboot, has officially wrapped filming and is set to hit theaters on October 24, 2025. Promising even more intense, bone-crunching action, the film aims to raise the bar for fans of the legendary franchise.

But despite production having wrapped back in January 2024, promotional content has been strangely absent. No posters, teasers, or trailers have surfaced, leaving fans anxious for a first look. The only official promo released to date has been a few first look stills via Entertainment Weekly, back in March.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, screenwriter Jeremy Slater addressed the radio silence. He explained that Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema are carefully timing the film’s marketing rollout, evaluating their 2025 release slate to determine the ideal moment to launch the campaign for Mortal Kombat II.

I’m so excited for people to see the movie,” Slater told the site. “It’s been done for a while. We’ve been waiting for the right release date and waiting for the right window. I have been to those test screenings, which are full of Mortal Kombat fans, and watching them react to it the way I reacted to Avengers: Endgame. They were cheering and jumping out of their seats. Every joke is landing and they are loving it. It’s one of the greatest moments of my life. That’s why you get into this business.

If Mortal Kombat II sticks to its October 24, 2025 release date, it will enter a competitive fall box office window. It’s slated to open just weeks after Tron: Ares (October 10) and The Black Phone 2 (October 17), and ahead of both Predator: Badlands and The Running Man reboot, which debut on November 7.

While these films offer some competition, Mortal Kombat II won’t be contending with any major superhero blockbusters or massive auteur-driven releases—no Marvel behemoths or Christopher Nolan epics are currently scheduled to siphon off ticket sales. That leaves the door open for a strong domestic run if the marketing and fan response hit the mark.

Story-wise, cast and crew have previously promised that the sequel wastes no time diving into the heart of the action. After surviving Shang Tsung’s pre-tournament ambush in the first film, Cole Young (Lewis Tan) and the defenders of Earthrealm now face the true challenge: the Mortal Kombat tournament itself. With nine losses already on the record, one more defeat would hand victory to Shao Kahn, the tyrannical Emperor of Outworld, and spell the end of humanity’s freedom. The fight for Earth’s survival has officially begun, and this time, there’s no room for error..

The sequel’s expanding roster will see several legendary characters from the games brought to life on the big screen including Karl Urban (The Boys) as he takes on the highly anticipated role of Johnny Cage, the cocky martial arts movie star turned Earthrealm warrior.

Additionally, Martyn Ford will also debut as the fearsome Shao Kahn, Tati Gabrielle as the deadly assassin Jade, and Adeline Rudolph as fan-favorite princess Kitana.

Rounding out the cast, Ana Thu Nguyen will appear as the powerful Queen Sindel, Damon Herriman steps in as the dark sorcerer Quan Chi, and Desmond Chiam portrays King Jerrod, adding even more depth to the franchise’s mythos.

Returning cast members include Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion.

MORTAL KOMBAT 1 Video Game Skins Reveal Detailed Look At Costumes For MORTAL KOMBAT 2's Four Leads
Related:

MORTAL KOMBAT 1 Video Game Skins Reveal Detailed Look At Costumes For MORTAL KOMBAT 2's Four Leads
MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Stills Reveal First Look At Shao Kahn, Kitana, And More; Sequel's Plot Finally Revealed
Recommended For You:

MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Stills Reveal First Look At Shao Kahn, Kitana, And More; Sequel's Plot Finally Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/9/2025, 10:48 AM
Scorpion & Sub Zero needed better costume designs. They look way too bulky to be the skilled and acrobatic combatants they are known for
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/9/2025, 10:51 AM
If those leaks from last year were true, Mortal Kombat fans are gonna be reacting in the same manor Marvel fans reacted to this scene.
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/9/2025, 10:56 AM
@HashTagSwagg - What were the leaks? I probably missed those.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/9/2025, 11:10 AM
@TheFinestSmack - If true, be warned, potential Spoilers ahead!





User Comment Image


User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/9/2025, 10:53 AM
So why the [frick] is it taken so long for us to see a [frick]ing teaser.

Not some [frick]ing photos

Yes, I must admit I'm pumped like most [frick]ing people.

But [frick]ing hell, give us something to [frick]ing watch.

Even if its Johnny Cage taking a [frick]ing piss.

For [frick]s Sake
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 6/9/2025, 10:56 AM
"They were cheering and jumping out of their seats."

Did this happen during the infamous "Torr Jockey!" scene? Bro, at least make up something believable.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/9/2025, 10:57 AM
Seemed kind of obvious. Just not lucrative enough on its own merit. And I don't know theaters will bring in enough bank to justify a theatrical release; though it will naturally cut back on shared streaming views so I do get the idea. It'll be a bloody enjoyable time but I just wish it would be a more literally vibrantly colorful movie. The first had such a dull color palette.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/9/2025, 10:58 AM
It's going to get pushed to January or February.

So far from the pics it does look better than the last one, but I got a feeling it might be bad.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/9/2025, 11:00 AM
I don't expect much from this. Play the classic song, have a few good fights with some fatalities. Nothing can be worse than MK: Annihilation
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 6/9/2025, 11:07 AM
I just hope Lewis Tan isn't in it this time.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/9/2025, 11:19 AM
@BritishMonkey - Cole Young, the man who defeated Eddie Tobias, inventor of the uppercut, will return.
User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/9/2025, 11:09 AM
The first one had so many dumb decisions. I really didnt have a problem with the plot, actors, or fighting.

But the whole dragon birthmark thing was really stupid. And of course the decision to make an original character the main focus of the movie. And then to give him literal plot armor as his power.

Just so dumb. Hopefully they can make some changes, because the first one was not great.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/9/2025, 11:14 AM
@CorndogBurglar - what they did to Goro was ridiculous too.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/9/2025, 11:12 AM
The first one has its moments but was pretty flawed in my opinion, especially through creating a brand new character for the purpose of introducing us/him into that world. Tan is just unlikeable as a lead, but I also think there's tons of character they could have used instead without sacrificing the story. I hope they off him in the first 5 as they did with JC in Annihilation.

Kano was the mvp and they screwed up lui Kang, I hope they get it right this time.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 6/9/2025, 11:16 AM
If I don't see Lewis Tan's character (Cole) get merked in the first 10 mins, I'm out.
Shit, I would pay for a ticket and concessions JUST TO SEE THAT.

Either way, I am gonna go into this with extremely low expectations. The fact that the previous movie killed off Prince Goro (who had no significantly deserved backstory emphasized in the film) by a goofy made up character with an amateur background in MMA and was able to use LITERAL Plot Armor to kill the Shokan Prince. Doesn't necessarily make me feel like this one is going to work well either.

Lmao. "Arcana...."

LMFAO! Shut the [frick] up. xD
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 11:20 AM
Hopefully what he’s saying about the movie apparently landing is true since I found the first one to be mildly enjoyable at best tbh.

Anyway , hoping for the best!!.

User Comment Image

Fingers crossed the fight scenes are stronger for the most part In this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder