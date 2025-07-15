SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains That Divisive Post-Credits Scene & Teases Major DCU Event - SPOILERS

Even if you haven't seen Superman yet, there's a good chance you know at least some details about the movie's mid and post-credits scenes. The former is literally just a few seconds of Kal-El and Krypto looking at Earth from the Moon, and while the next sequence does have a little more to it, it has proven to be somewhat divisive among fans who were hoping for some kind of tease of what's to come in the DCU.

The scene in question begins with Supes and Mr. Terrific standing in front of a building that the latter has used his T-Spheres to repair following the widespread damage done to Metropolis during the final battle. Kal-El points out that the crack makes the wall look a little uneven, and Terrific walks away in a huff.

Supes apologizes for "bumming him out," before saying: "Man, I can be such a jerk sometimes."

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Gunn explains that he didn't want to use these scenes to set up any future DCU projects because he was adamant that he needed to avoid introducing any plot ideas or developments that he failed to pay off later on.

The filmmaker also mentioned a big DCU event that will focus on a character we have met, but that "no one will expect." We're going to assume that it's John Cena's Peacemaker, but have a look at the video and let us know what you think.

"Yeah. I don't think it's Krypto's story. I think... I do know whose story it is. And it probably isn't anyone [you] would ever expect. And it's not what anyone thinks. It's not what anyone would guess. But I think that if people watch the next season of Peacemaker, they'll see where a lot of these things are going, and have a little bit more of a sense of maybe what can happen."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."