SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains That Divisive Post-Credits Scene & Teases Major DCU Event - SPOILERS

Superman's post-credits scene was met with something of a mixed reaction, and director James Gunn has now explained why he chose to keep the teases of future DCU projects to a minimum...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Even if you haven't seen Superman yet, there's a good chance you know at least some details about the movie's mid and post-credits scenes. The former is literally just a few seconds of Kal-El and Krypto looking at Earth from the Moon, and while the next sequence does have a little more to it, it has proven to be somewhat divisive among fans who were hoping for some kind of tease of what's to come in the DCU.

The scene in question begins with Supes and Mr. Terrific standing in front of a building that the latter has used his T-Spheres to repair following the widespread damage done to Metropolis during the final battle. Kal-El points out that the crack makes the wall look a little uneven, and Terrific walks away in a huff.

Supes apologizes for "bumming him out," before saying: "Man, I can be such a jerk sometimes."

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Gunn explains that he didn't want to use these scenes to set up any future DCU projects because he was adamant that he needed to avoid introducing any plot ideas or developments that he failed to pay off later on.

The filmmaker also mentioned a big DCU event that will focus on a character we have met, but that "no one will expect." We're going to assume that it's John Cena's Peacemaker, but have a look at the video and let us know what you think.

"Yeah. I don't think it's Krypto's story. I think... I do know whose story it is. And it probably isn't anyone [you] would ever expect. And it's not what anyone thinks. It's not what anyone would guess. But I think that if people watch the next season of Peacemaker, they'll see where a lot of these things are going, and have a little bit more of a sense of maybe what can happen."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Set Photos Confirm Big Mister Terrific Moment (And Krypto's [SPOILER]) Were Cut From DCU Movie
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/15/2025, 7:03 PM
Man of Steel Martha :)

User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/15/2025, 7:48 PM
I’m not sure who’s the worst director between Snyder and Gunn.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/15/2025, 7:03 PM
Calling it now. By the end of the month, every single aspect of this film will be described as "divisive" in a headline on this site.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/15/2025, 7:05 PM
@Lisa89 - Right? Now only one person on earth has to be mad about something in order for any subject to be headlined as "divisive"
bcom
bcom - 7/15/2025, 7:46 PM
@Lisa89 - "James Gunn divisively discusses that divisive scene where Superman flies divisively".
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/15/2025, 7:03 PM
Lol "divisive"
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 7/15/2025, 7:09 PM
Hey Mark, I just wanted to thank you for posting exactly the kind of BS clickbait article that is so representative of why I’ve started getting my superhero movie news elsewhere.

There is nothing “divisive” about either Superman post-credit scene, both of which are completely innocuous.

If you own this site, you should delete this garbage and start looking for better writers.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 7:15 PM
@EducatedDefense -

Getting banned in 3, 2, ......
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/15/2025, 7:16 PM
@EducatedDefense - 🥱
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/15/2025, 7:19 PM
@EducatedDefense -

RE : >>>"If you own this site, you should delete this garbage and start looking for better writers."

But why would it matter if he did?
Especially, if - as you've so kindly and politely informed the room - you've already started looking for your superhero news elsewhere?
Forthas
Forthas - 7/15/2025, 7:09 PM
My VERY little interest for this universe has declined to a point I don't care anymore.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 7:14 PM
@Forthas - Thank you for caring enough to tell us that you don't care anymore.
bcom
bcom - 7/15/2025, 7:47 PM
@Forthas - Noted. No one cares, but it is still noted.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 7:13 PM
I decided not to give any meaning of the future in the mid and post credit scenes so you'll for sure watch Peacemaker after I tell you the mystery of where things are going in the DCU will be laid out in that series.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/15/2025, 7:14 PM
"Help !! I'm being crushed to death !!"

User Comment Image

"Actually, you know what ? I prefer my chances with Homelander"
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/15/2025, 7:18 PM
The only thing divisive about the post credits scene was the building Mister Terrific put back together.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 7:20 PM
@comicfan100 - User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/15/2025, 7:20 PM
Smart, but we all know Supergirl is coming (wepa). They've finished shooting, so they could've easily made Millie's debut an end credit scene.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/15/2025, 7:31 PM
@RockReigns - I assumed they would, though I love that they didn't.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 7:22 PM
"but I think that if people watch the next season of Peacemak"
User Comment Image
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/15/2025, 7:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg - lmaoooooooo i couldn't even finish the first season 😫😫
Huskers
Huskers - 7/15/2025, 7:25 PM
@28ClungesLater - Same!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 7:26 PM
@28ClungesLater - I liked Gunn SS film (aside from every scene with Harley) and I liked the Peacemaker character but that show was just Gunn's worst aspects cranked up to a thousand.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/15/2025, 7:30 PM
@HashTagSwagg - i 100% agree i watched that hoping he'd be like peacemaker from the movie but somehow Gunn made him even worse. Way more juvenile, I lost interest fast 😬
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/15/2025, 7:22 PM
I have seen F1 🏎

I may see this on Friday 👀

I'm sure bobertwats will be waiting for my review as he respects me so much 😌

🤡🤡🤡
Huskers
Huskers - 7/15/2025, 7:24 PM
Ugh! If he goes the multiverse angle after years of wasted time and terrible stories that Marvel has put us through, I’m just gonna flip!!! 🙄
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/15/2025, 7:27 PM
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/15/2025, 7:30 PM
Seriously though








I hope it's another Superman reboot
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/15/2025, 7:34 PM
I see people who don't even care about comic book movies talking about this film. I bet the sequel nearly doubles this box office. No, it's not my favorite Superman film, but so many people seem to really like it.

Feels great actually
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/15/2025, 7:40 PM
@DarthOmega - "I bet the sequel nearly doubles this box office."

It better, because this one looks like a flop.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/15/2025, 7:44 PM
@Feralwookiee - Oh yeah. This isn't exactly setting the world on fire. But if they nail the sequel, I think it can do big numbers. I'm hearing people in the office talking about how much they loved it. Especially Krypto. I was honestly surprised at how much praise it's getting.

I don't see it being that great myself, but hey, I'm glad DC is getting some praise and the Godfather of all superheroes is back in the spotlight. I might check it out again this weekend.
mck13
mck13 - 7/15/2025, 7:38 PM
Superman got his but whipped from beginning to end g to end. This is the Beta Male Superman to He ry Cavill's ALPHA MALE SUPERMAN. The hero was Mr. Terriffic...SMFH! And Superman is KRYPTONIAN NOT HUMAN. This version of Superman was sent here to conquer and have babies with qs many women as possible. While Henry Cavill's Superman was sent here to inspire HOPE & help mankind.
bcom
bcom - 7/15/2025, 7:43 PM
I'm sorry, but how exactly is that post credits scene "divisive"?
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 7/15/2025, 7:49 PM
Loved this movie. Went with my friend who doesn’t really like comic book or super hero movies and he even said this was objectively a good entertaining movie. Looking forward to see what Gunn has up his sleeve next.

