MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: First Look At He-Man's Power Sword And Skeletor's Havoc Staff Revealed At SDCC

"By the Power of Grayskull..."

Earlier this week, Amazon MGM unveiled the official logo for the live-action Masters of the Universe movie - which also included a new version of the '80s animated series' theme - in advance of the studio's SDCC presentation, and some photos from the Con's MOTU display have now been shared online.

There's no sign of any characters from the movie, unfortunately, but we do have a first look at He-Man's (Nicholas Galitzine) Power Sword, aka the Sword of Grayskull, and Skeletor's (Jared Leto) signature ram's-head Havoc Staff.

The sword is an important part of MOTU lore, and was given to Prince Adam by the Sorceress to use as a means of transforming into Eternia's muscle-bound protector. When Adam holds aloft his magic sword and says... you know the rest!

“MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE” Movie Power Sword and Havoc Staff Props (weilded by actors Nicholas Galitzine and Jared Leto) are on display at San Diego Comic-Con!

"MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE" Movie Power Sword and Havoc Staff Props (weilded by actors Nicholas Galitzine and Jared Leto) are on display at San Diego Comic-Con!

Masters of the Universe also stars Camila Medes as Teela, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.