MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Camila Mendes Suits-Up As Teela In New BTS Photos

Yesterday, Masters of the Universe star Nicholas Galitzine announced that the live-action movie had officially wrapped principal photography with a first look at his He-Man costume, and co-star Camila Mendes has now followed suit with some behind-the-scenes photos of her own.

The Riverdale star took to Instagram to post several photos from her time working on the project, and appears in one shot in her Teela outfit as she chows down on a cheeseburger.

"That’s a wrap on MOTU," Mendes writes. "Getting to play Teela has been one of the most exciting and challenging experiences of my career. The week of suspense between my final audition and getting the part was excruciating to say the least. but here I am almost a year later, a full-blown gym bro and converted redhead, wrapping up 7 incredible months of living like a London girl, eating like an athlete, and running around as a warrior woman!! Grateful is an understatement. Can’t share much at this stage, so I’ll be counting down the days until we get to show you more ✨ this will have to do for now."

Teela has been a permanent fixture of the MOTU franchise ever since those first mini-comics, and is usually depicted as Prince Adam's protector and He-Man's right-hand woman/love-interest.

The character was played by Chelsea Field in the previous live-action movie, and was voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar in Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series before being replaced by Melissa Benoist.

Teela has donned a number of different costumes over the years, but they usually stick with the while and gold color scheme. Mendes' movie look is seemingly inspired by the original animated show, with a few modern updates.

This new take on the classic animated series will also feature Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.