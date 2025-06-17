Nicholas Galitzine Show's He's HE-MAN Ready With Chiseled Biceps & Sword Training For MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

Nicholas Galitzine Show's He's HE-MAN Ready With Chiseled Biceps & Sword Training For MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

With Masters of the Universe wrapped, He-Man star Nicholas Galitzine has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Prince Adam’s signature pink shirt and the intense training he completed for the iconic role.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 17, 2025 08:06 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

With production officially complete, Masters of the Universe star Nicholas Galitzine is giving fans an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse.

In his latest reveal, Galitzine showcases Prince Adam’s iconic pink tunic, a clear homage to the classic animated series, and highlights the rigorous physical training he endured to embody the muscular, legendary hero of Eternia.

Recently, Galitzine also shared a shadowy look at his full He-Man costume, complete with the iconic Power Sword.

Starring opposite Nicholas Galitzine is Oscar-winner Jared Leto (Morbius, Tron: Ares), who steps into the role of the sinister Skeletor with his trademark intensity, bringing a fresh sense of menace to the iconic villain.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Masters of the Universe film teases a bold reimagining of He-Man’s origin story. Rather than beginning in the fantastical world of Eternia, the narrative opens with a dramatic twist: a ten-year-old Prince Adam is accidentally thrust to Earth after being separated from his home during an intergalactic upheaval.

Amid the chaos of his arrival, young Adam loses the Power Sword, the mystical weapon that not only links him to his lineage but also unlocks his destiny as a hero.

Nearly two decades later, Adam is living an ordinary life on Earth, completely unaware of the immense power and responsibility that once belonged to him. But when he stumbles across the long-lost Power Sword, the dormant energy within it is awakened, triggering a chain of events that sends him hurtling back to Eternia.

Upon returning home, Adam discovers a kingdom teetering on the edge of collapse. Thrust into a growing conflict, he must confront the dark sorcerer Skeletor, who is determined to claim dominion over the realm.

To stand against this formidable foe and defend his people, Adam must unravel the secrets of his lineage and accept his true calling, transforming into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

The film promises a character-driven journey that begins with Adam’s grounded, Earth-based roots, then expands into the epic, mythic world of Eternia, rich with magic, warfare, and destiny-shaping decisions.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast: Camila Mendes as the fearless warrior Teela, Alison Brie as the cunning Professor Evelyn Powers (a reimagined Evil-Lyn), Idris Elba as the battle-hardened Duncan / Man-At-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as the wise Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Royal duties fall to James Purefoy as King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn, rounding out an ensemble fit for the throne of Eternia.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares How Glen Powell’s Running Man Remake Could Surpass the Original Sci-Fi Classic
Related:

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares How Glen Powell’s Running Man Remake Could Surpass the Original Sci-Fi Classic
HE-MAN Actor Dolph Lundgren Teases Secret Role In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie
Recommended For You:

HE-MAN Actor Dolph Lundgren Teases "Secret" Role In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
jst5
jst5 - 6/17/2025, 8:24 PM
Average Man
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/17/2025, 8:32 PM
That’s pretty good compared to what he looked like before. Hope all you CBM members are also destroying the stereotype of the skinny nerd and pray that you all are hitting the gym
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/17/2025, 8:35 PM
I am increasingly intrigued by this movie with every bit of news.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/17/2025, 9:21 PM
@SummersEssex - want this be done see trailer pass small judgment
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/17/2025, 8:36 PM
I'm glad they aren't forcing him to inject himself with all the steroids so he can be unnecessarily muscular
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/17/2025, 8:45 PM
I like the [frick]ing fight skills, so my hope level is a [frick]ing pinch up.

But [frick]ing hell, he looks [frick]ing small.

Someone give Nic a [frick]ing cheeseburger and [frick]ing milkshake.

For [frick]s sake
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/17/2025, 9:22 PM
So far have no read comments he’s to small he needs more muscle play he man shocked by that
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/17/2025, 9:39 PM
@dragon316 - Yeah. This guy looks pretty jacked up to me.
It kinda makes you wonder what the posters look like that are saying he's not big enough! 😳🤢🤮
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 9:23 PM
Regardless of how you feel about the casting , kudos to Galitzine for his impressive transformation into Prince Adam/He-Man…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

That and those brief training clips show his level of commitment to the role which is appreciated this I hope his performance & the film itself is well received.

Anyway , looking forward to this!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder