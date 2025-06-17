Nicholas Galitzine Show's He's HE-MAN Ready With Chiseled Biceps & Sword Training For MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

With production officially complete, Masters of the Universe star Nicholas Galitzine is giving fans an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse.

In his latest reveal, Galitzine showcases Prince Adam’s iconic pink tunic, a clear homage to the classic animated series, and highlights the rigorous physical training he endured to embody the muscular, legendary hero of Eternia.

Recently, Galitzine also shared a shadowy look at his full He-Man costume, complete with the iconic Power Sword.

Starring opposite Nicholas Galitzine is Oscar-winner Jared Leto (Morbius, Tron: Ares), who steps into the role of the sinister Skeletor with his trademark intensity, bringing a fresh sense of menace to the iconic villain.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Masters of the Universe film teases a bold reimagining of He-Man’s origin story. Rather than beginning in the fantastical world of Eternia, the narrative opens with a dramatic twist: a ten-year-old Prince Adam is accidentally thrust to Earth after being separated from his home during an intergalactic upheaval.

Amid the chaos of his arrival, young Adam loses the Power Sword, the mystical weapon that not only links him to his lineage but also unlocks his destiny as a hero.

Nearly two decades later, Adam is living an ordinary life on Earth, completely unaware of the immense power and responsibility that once belonged to him. But when he stumbles across the long-lost Power Sword, the dormant energy within it is awakened, triggering a chain of events that sends him hurtling back to Eternia.

Upon returning home, Adam discovers a kingdom teetering on the edge of collapse. Thrust into a growing conflict, he must confront the dark sorcerer Skeletor, who is determined to claim dominion over the realm.

To stand against this formidable foe and defend his people, Adam must unravel the secrets of his lineage and accept his true calling, transforming into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

The film promises a character-driven journey that begins with Adam’s grounded, Earth-based roots, then expands into the epic, mythic world of Eternia, rich with magic, warfare, and destiny-shaping decisions.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast: Camila Mendes as the fearless warrior Teela, Alison Brie as the cunning Professor Evelyn Powers (a reimagined Evil-Lyn), Idris Elba as the battle-hardened Duncan / Man-At-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as the wise Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Royal duties fall to James Purefoy as King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn, rounding out an ensemble fit for the throne of Eternia.