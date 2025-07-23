FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Non-Spoiler Review: No MCU Baggage

Fantastic Four: First Steps benefits from the fact that one doesn’t need to have followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all. There are no baggages of the blip and what happened before it, who are the heroes who are already introduced that we need to take note of and whatever multiverse shenanigans Marvel is cooking. This is a movie where the Fantastic Four are four years into being superheroes and shows how the retro futuristic world of Earth 828 has adjusted their lives with this fact.

How this is presented in footage form is really great and shows Shakman’s strength in reliving old eras as we have seen in his previous work, Wandavision. It also is a dedication to the original comic book with a lot of nods that will surely excite people in the know with the 60s aesthetic enhancing the experience. Add that with Giacchino’s LSS inducing score and the awe and wonder is felt genuinely.

What differentiates this with the usual superhero fare is that it highlights the science/science fiction elements on how to beat the odds, not just punching their ways out of a situation. Like how to buy time and escape using elements of time dilation using relativistic physics and general relativity. And Mr. Fantastic is the guy on these situations.

Contrary to early rumors, Reed IS the leader as exemplified by his ability to strategize using his scientific mind. He is given more depth here though. Being a great thinker, one tends to overthink things to the detriment of his relationship with the people around him, and this makes him more relateable. And Sue is a perfect support and understands that she needs to lead and step up whenever Reed is “indisposed”. Johnny is given more things to do here other than being a ladies man (which was just presented in a quick exposition) and Ben seems to have a character arc somewhere that is obviously cut out so he just looked like a bystander at times.

The movie’s pace is at such a fast rate that there are meaty parts that felt cut off that could’ve helped to expand the characterization. Sue is shown as the head of the Future Foundation but little is shown to warrant that. Ben seems to have a similar arc with the Tim Story version but it was only shown slightly and got nowhere. Shalla-Bal has always been a good source of great action scenes with that surf board, but her characterization was told too quickly and wasn’t given much gravitas.

The focus on the family dynamic got in the way that some character arcs were sacrificed. It is not a bad thing though. And on the bright side, we get to see Galactus in his full and glorified form and Ineson’s voice is perfect and menacing.

Some action scenes on the final act are enjoyable but most need better execution and creativity. It is not always that we see Galactus in action so going crazy could’ve been appreciated, the outcome becoming a bit obvious by the absence of a certain character only to appear once again. Thunderbolts had it better, it was cheap and practical but it was creative.

Overall, the movie has managed to introduce the crowd into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without the baggage of itself in a retro futuristic fashion. The family dynamic is a highlight but at times deters the film of individual characterization. But whatever shortcomings there are, seeing Galactus in his god-like and glorious form is already worth the price of admission. The trauma of that gas cloud will now be put to a close.