WEAPONS First Reactions Hail Zach Cregger's BARBARIAN Follow-Up As A "Horror Masterpiece"

Though full reviews are still embargoed, the first social media reactions for Barbarian director Zach Cregger's highly-anticipated second feature, Weapons, have arrived, and they are universally positive.

Weapons is still shrouded in mystery, and although the trailers have given a few things away, the marketing has done a pretty good job of keeping the movie's biggest secrets under wraps.

While these reactions don't spoil anything outright, they do hint at certain things, so proceed with caution if you'd rather know as little as possible going in. Also, we advise not reading the comments beneath certain posts, which do contain major spoilers for the movie!

Here's what Cregger had to say about the (possible) meaning behind the movie's title during a recent interview with EW.

"My wife told me her friend called and was like, 'Do you know the etymology of that word means "small arms"?' Just think about that for a second. That's crazy. So already I'm like, Here we go. I don't know what else we're going to find. And that's just from people analyzing the teaser."

WEAPONS is downright terrifying and cements Zach Cregger as a strong voice in modern horror and a master of mystery. I can't recall the last time a movie gave me chills like this one did. Extremely well-structured and executed with a talented cast. Buckle the [frick] up. #Weapons pic.twitter.com/9Rdh7Zuplj — Matthieu Côté (Horreur Québec) (@m77oz) July 22, 2025

#Weapons defines a genre, an instant classic. I dare to say alongside Psycho, The Shining, & The Exorcist. Cregger's storytelling reaches new heights, creating a new sense of what horror can be and can do. It's one of the year's best, maybe the best. An otherworldly experience! pic.twitter.com/C1Faya2VLj — 🔸 Juan* – Box Office Expert (@filmsbyJuan) July 22, 2025

Zach Cregger has crafted a horror masterpiece and the best film of the year with #Weapons! It's Prisoners by way of Magnolia with some of the Coen's absurdist humor. An absolutely BRILLIANT commentary on the attitudes and institutions during the fallout of a communal tragedy. The… pic.twitter.com/TtPksjvGFS — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) July 22, 2025

WEAPONS is just as twisty as Zach Cregger's debut but allows the audience to piece together its mystery in a surprisingly funny and terrifying way. It's bonkers in the best of ways and shows how he continues to be a visionary in horror. pic.twitter.com/OZxcE0mAON — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 22, 2025

WEAPONS is an absolute blast: a creepy, funny ensemble piece that takes a MAGNOLIA/PULP FICTION/SHORT CUTS storytelling approach to unleash a memorable suburban nightmare. The grand finale had me cackling with twisted glee. #WeaponsMovie pic.twitter.com/n4LzSjxpMl — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) July 22, 2025

#WEAPONS rules. If you’re looking for a movie that keeps you on your toes from start to finish and delivers the unexpected time and time again, this is it. pic.twitter.com/oW2nsNX4CP — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 22, 2025

#Weapons is yet another win for Zach Cregger. The cast is superb. Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Brolin, all shine, but one performance will blow fans away. The mystery surrounding this thriller unfolds with style and genuine moments of terror. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) July 22, 2025

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents a Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/Boulderlight Pictures Production, a Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. The movie will be released on 8th August 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures.