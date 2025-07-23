WEAPONS First Reactions Hail Zach Cregger's BARBARIAN Follow-Up As A "Horror Masterpiece"

WEAPONS First Reactions Hail Zach Cregger's BARBARIAN Follow-Up As A &quot;Horror Masterpiece&quot;

The first social media reactions for Zach Cregger's Weapons are now online, and it sounds like the Barbarian director may have outdone himself with his second feature...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2025 09:07 PM EST
Though full reviews are still embargoed, the first social media reactions for Barbarian director Zach Cregger's highly-anticipated second feature, Weapons, have arrived, and they are universally positive.

Weapons is still shrouded in mystery, and although the trailers have given a few things away, the marketing has done a pretty good job of keeping the movie's biggest secrets under wraps.

While these reactions don't spoil anything outright, they do hint at certain things, so proceed with caution if you'd rather know as little as possible going in. Also, we advise not reading the comments beneath certain posts, which do contain major spoilers for the movie!

Here's what Cregger had to say about the (possible) meaning behind the movie's title during a recent interview with EW.

"My wife told me her friend called and was like, 'Do you know the etymology of that word means "small arms"?' Just think about that for a second. That's crazy. So already I'm like, Here we go. I don't know what else we're going to find. And that's just from people analyzing the teaser."

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents a Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/Boulderlight Pictures Production, a Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. The movie will be released on 8th August 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/23/2025, 9:27 PM
This might be the first time I've ever made plans to see a horror movie twice pre-release. It just looks THAT good.
bcom
bcom - 7/23/2025, 9:29 PM
Just the imagery of the kids running with their arms out in the trailer gave me the sh*ts.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 9:32 PM
@bcom - yep , that shit just is creepy inherently haha.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/23/2025, 9:58 PM
@bcom - how about that quick shot of kids jumping through windows in a stampede though.. [frick]ing wild
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2025, 9:54 PM
Yeah. This is going to be sneaky epic.
Want to know as little as possible going in so hopefully no more articles.

When does this release?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/23/2025, 9:59 PM
@lazlodaytona - in a little over two weeks!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2025, 10:05 PM
@TheLobster - thanks for letting me know! I just have that feeling it's gonna be awesome.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/23/2025, 9:59 PM
I’ve been hyped on this for over a year now before a trailer even came out. Zach is killing it and he’s gonna do Resident Evil justice as well. Bless.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 10:02 PM
Damn , there’s some high praise in those positive reactions so far which is cool and makes me even more excited to check out the film as soon as I can!!.

The premise itself was already intriguing and the trailers have added to that alongside having a stellar cast imo…

However the comparisons to Prisoners and a critic saying that the movie comments on our obsession to know why makes me think it might have an ambiguous or open ended conclusion which could work within the context of the story or might feel like a cop out as some have at times so we’ll see.

