RUMOR: Metropolis Crime Anthology TV Series Starring Jimmy Olsen In Development At DC Studios

Following earlier reports that both Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen spin-off series are in development from the Superman film, new supposed intel has surfaced specifically regarding the Jimmy Olsen project.

While details remain unconfirmed, the update suggests early movement behind the scenes as the DCU looks to expand its universe on the small screen. The rumor states that Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen will be leading anthology episodes out of Metropolis' Daily Planet, where he's investigating new super criminals in an episodic format.

The details are somewhat unclear but it looks like the show will either be following Olsen as he investigates these criminals or Jimmy will be hosting a Forensic Files or The First 48-type show, set within the DCU.

You might laugh this off as nothing major, but I don’t think you guys quite understand…



This show is (potentially) going to be introducing a ton of DC villains into the DCU, all through the lens of Jimmy Olsen interviewing and investigating them.



It’s lowkey kinda hype. https://t.co/TgcdHoodQ4 — RJ (@ResonantJustice) July 21, 2025

If this rumor turns out to be accurate, it could serve as a clever method for introducing a variety of lower-tier villains to the broader DCU.

It would allow for fun world-building without making the series essential viewing to follow the larger narrative arc James Gunn and DC Studios are developing, which apparently starts in Peacemaker season 2 and continues into Lanterns..

A series centered on Jimmy Olsen investigating or reporting on crimes committed by lesser-known villains like Copperhead or Sportmaster has the potential to be both entertaining and creatively refreshing.

It would also offer a great opportunity to spotlight some of the Daily Planet’s supporting cast, giving actors like Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Beck Bennett (Steve Lombard), and Christopher McDonald (Ron Troupe) more screen time and character interaction, something that some Superman fans complained was lacking from James Gunn's film.

As this rumor continues to pick up steam across social media, it’s likely only a matter of time before James Gunn addresses it.

Now infamous for frequently engaging with fans and debunking speculation, both accurate and off-base, Gunn’s response (or notable silence) could speak volumes about whether there’s truth behind the buzz.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, a newly surfaced interview with James Gunn reveals that he’s feeling very positive about an in-development DCU TV series, hinting that it could be officially announced and greenlit within days.

Could this mystery project be the rumored Jimmy Olsen crime anthology series?

Keep it locked to CBM for updates!