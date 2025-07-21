RUMOR: Metropolis Crime Anthology TV Series Starring Jimmy Olsen In Development At DC Studios

We'll know whether this rumor of a Jimmy Olsen-led Crime Anthology series for the DCU pans out based on whether James Gunn outright debunks it.

By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Following earlier reports that both Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen spin-off series are in development from the Superman film, new supposed intel has surfaced specifically regarding the Jimmy Olsen project.

While details remain unconfirmed, the update suggests early movement behind the scenes as the DCU looks to expand its universe on the small screen. The rumor states that Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen will be leading anthology episodes out of Metropolis' Daily Planet, where he's investigating new super criminals in an episodic format.

The details are somewhat unclear but it looks like the show will either be following Olsen as he investigates these criminals or Jimmy will be hosting a Forensic Files or The First 48-type show, set within the DCU.

If this rumor turns out to be accurate, it could serve as a clever method for introducing a variety of lower-tier villains to the broader DCU.

It would allow for fun world-building without making the series essential viewing to follow the larger narrative arc James Gunn and DC Studios are developing, which apparently starts in Peacemaker season 2 and continues into Lanterns..

A series centered on Jimmy Olsen investigating or reporting on crimes committed by lesser-known villains like Copperhead or Sportmaster has the potential to be both entertaining and creatively refreshing.

It would also offer a great opportunity to spotlight some of the Daily Planet’s supporting cast, giving actors like Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Beck Bennett (Steve Lombard), and Christopher McDonald (Ron Troupe) more screen time and character interaction, something that some Superman fans complained was lacking from James Gunn's film.

As this rumor continues to pick up steam across social media, it’s likely only a matter of time before James Gunn addresses it.

Now infamous for frequently engaging with fans and debunking speculation, both accurate and off-base, Gunn’s response (or notable silence) could speak volumes about whether there’s truth behind the buzz.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, a newly surfaced interview with James Gunn reveals that he’s feeling very positive about an in-development DCU TV series, hinting that it could be officially announced and greenlit within days.

Could this mystery project be the rumored Jimmy Olsen crime anthology series?

Keep it locked to CBM for updates!

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Planned Sequel, Ultraman's Return, Mural Characters, And More
THE AUTHORITY Script Shake-Up: Mystery Writer Jumps To New DCU Film
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/21/2025, 12:10 PM
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/21/2025, 12:37 PM
@Wahhvacado - spankin' dat ass! a super-ass!
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/21/2025, 12:12 PM
This is legit a very cool idea.

Like Unsolved Mysteries or something like that.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/21/2025, 12:14 PM
I really wish these budgets would be focused on shows people want to actually see, rather than...whatever this and Peacemaker are. This has been my issue with Gunn since day 1; he cares far more about obscure characters than he does DC's A and B ones.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 1:17 PM
@TheJok3r - hmm and people still like the obscure, imagine that lol
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/21/2025, 1:32 PM
@bobevanz -
People have always liked the obscure, focusing on A and B characters doesn't take away from that. When did you fall off the wagon man? You used to be a chill guy on here but the last 6ish months you've just devolved into another one of the sites many peckerheads.

@TheJok3r -
I agree, I think these types of stories can be a lot of fun, but I'd rather this first phase put the time and money into solidifying the heroes that drive the brand, most of us are DC fans because of those heroes, and launching a universe that doesn't focus or embrace that is a misstep for me.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/21/2025, 1:33 PM
@TheJok3r - yeah, I agree. I liked peacemaker and yeah a claycface movie is cool. But he is choosing characters that should be supporting cast or very obscure ones that I do not care about at all. Jimmy is cool as supes friend but id rather a crime show about question. Or a cyborg, icon, martian manhunter, hawk girl, Zattana, Atom, Plastic man, Firestorm, steel, dr fate, Orion, nigtwing, Static shock, literally any hero. I know theres a market for this stuff like Gotham, penguin (which was great but would be better with batman in it at least a little bit), krypton and all those shows, but Authority, Waller, Jimmy are characters ive never really been drawn to. again great as supporting cast but if the big names don't show up its a little bit of a let down. Im excited for green lantern but as announced projects go Brave and the bold is the only one im really exited for (and Damien is my lest favorite robin) and were not even sure what's up there. Definitely gonna be a slow burn DCU
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2025, 12:16 PM
Its happening...
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/21/2025, 12:18 PM
Quality over quantity.....
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/21/2025, 12:41 PM
When I heard the Jimmy Olsen rumor, I was COMPLETELY against it.
Now? After reading that the show could include Perry, Cat, .... and so on, I'm in.

However, DC/NBC already tried a show similar called "Powerless" and it tanked. Even with Alan Tudyk in it.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/21/2025, 12:47 PM
I doubt that this is true. Time will tell.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 1:15 PM
I love this idea!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/21/2025, 1:34 PM
Hmmmm....Its an interesting concept if done well. I have my skepticisms though.

