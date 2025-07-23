RUMOR: The BATMAN-Adjacent Script Zach Cregger Hopes To Pitch To DC Studios Is A JOKER & HARLEY QUINN Movie

Barbarian marked Zach Cregger's debut as a writer/director horror fans should be keeping a very close eye on, and by all accounts, Weapons is ever more terrifying than his first (solo) feature.

Despite Cregger being hailed as the next big thing in the horror genre, the filmmaker is actually a huge comic book fan, and it sounds like he'd jump at the chance to develop a DC-based script he penned before Barbarian.

While appearing on Bloody Disgusting's podcast back in 2022, Cregger revealed that he has completed a "Batman- adjacent" script, and would love the opportunity to bring it to the screen.

"The thing I'd love to do next... I've actually written a movie that takes place in the DC Universe. Which is so not normally my thing; I'm not a superhero guy - I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of takes place in a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I'm utterly obsessed with it."

Cregger didn't share any specifics on his story at the time, but during a more recent interview with Discussing Film, he described the script as the "best thing I've ever written," and addressed the likelihood of it being brought to the attention of DC Studios now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he said. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"

Now, Daniel Richtman is reporting that the script is actually a Joker and Harley Quinn movie. The scooper isn't sure if Cregger has actually pitched his idea to Gunn yet, but if not, he believes he does intend to do so.

As far as we know, there are no current plans in place to introduce new takes on these characters to the DCU. There's a chance Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley (Gunn directed her in The Suicide Squad), but it's a given that we will meet another incarnation of the Clown Prince of Crime at some point - although it may not happen for another few years.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be interested in a movie focusing on Joker and Harley from the director of Barbarian? Let us know in the comments section.