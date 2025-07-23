RUMOR: The BATMAN-Adjacent Script Zach Cregger Hopes To Pitch To DC Studios Is A JOKER & HARLEY QUINN Movie

You may recall Weapons director Zach Cregger discussing a "Batman-adjacent" script he had written, and we're now hearing that the story focuses on Joker and Harley Quinn...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Barbarian marked Zach Cregger's debut as a writer/director horror fans should be keeping a very close eye on, and by all accounts, Weapons is ever more terrifying than his first (solo) feature.

Despite Cregger being hailed as the next big thing in the horror genre, the filmmaker is actually a huge comic book fan, and it sounds like he'd jump at the chance to develop a DC-based script he penned before Barbarian.

While appearing on Bloody Disgusting's podcast back in 2022, Cregger revealed that he has completed a "Batman- adjacent" script, and would love the opportunity to bring it to the screen.

"The thing I'd love to do next... I've actually written a movie that takes place in the DC Universe. Which is so not normally my thing; I'm not a superhero guy - I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of takes place in a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I'm utterly obsessed with it."

Cregger didn't share any specifics on his story at the time, but during a more recent interview with Discussing Film, he described the script as the "best thing I've ever written," and addressed the likelihood of it being brought to the attention of DC Studios now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he said. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"

Now, Daniel Richtman is reporting that the script is actually a Joker and Harley Quinn movie. The scooper isn't sure if Cregger has actually pitched his idea to Gunn yet, but if not, he believes he does intend to do so.

As far as we know, there are no current plans in place to introduce new takes on these characters to the DCU. There's a chance Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley (Gunn directed her in The Suicide Squad), but it's a given that we will meet another incarnation of the Clown Prince of Crime at some point - although it may not happen for another few years.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be interested in a movie focusing on Joker and Harley from the director of Barbarian? Let us know in the comments section.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/23/2025, 4:54 PM
I think we already have our fill of Harley in the movies...i just ghosted a girl i dated for a week because literally she started the date whit something like "ooh im so Harley Quinn ,she Is the Best DC Character and represents all the Crazy AND diverse girls" ...uugh
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/23/2025, 4:55 PM
@Malatrova15 - sorry for Going of the Hunter scthick but i needed to vent a little
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2025, 5:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 7/23/2025, 4:55 PM
These characters need a 10 year cinematic moratorium.
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/23/2025, 5:30 PM
@imnotwearinghockeypants - It's basically already happened for Joker. Next summer will be 10 years since Leto's trainwreck in Suicide Squad (we're not counting his parody-level appearance in the snyder cut and Joaquin Pheoenix was clearly never the actual Joker).
AnEye
AnEye - 7/23/2025, 4:59 PM
If it's a movie exploring the relationship between Joker & Harley from start to breakup....then yeah I'd be down to see that.

Like a more twisted psychotic/horror version of the movie "Candy" with Abbie Cornish & Heath Ledger
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/23/2025, 5:00 PM


Gunn won't even open that email
Super12
Super12 - 7/23/2025, 5:01 PM
I think we've had enough Joker & Harley for awhile.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/23/2025, 5:02 PM
I didn’t think I’d ever say this, but I’m sick of the Joker!
Bdub21
Bdub21 - 7/23/2025, 5:05 PM
Doubt it would be greenlit after the Joker 2 abomination.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/23/2025, 5:05 PM
I can't see anyone approving another Joker movie after what happened last year. The Birds of Prey movie didn't do Harley any favors either. Both these characters need a long cinematic break.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/23/2025, 5:14 PM
@TheJok3r - User Comment Image

You really gonna clump 'Joker 2' and 'Birds of Prey' together? Please.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2025, 5:13 PM
no more prison scenes
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/23/2025, 5:16 PM
First finish the 2023 slate that was announced before moving to do anything else.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 5:22 PM
@NinnesMBC - they really shouldn’t have announced that slate

I know everyone wanted to know the direction but as we have seen with Marvel & SW , some things may not come to fruition if you jump the gun which can then lead to egg on your face such as Blade ,Rogue Squadron etc.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 7/23/2025, 5:19 PM
I believe the best possible way to approach a project like this is use the Musical angle as a base for the story, it's what people have been clamoring for!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/23/2025, 5:22 PM
Batman's whole Rogue Gallery finna get a movie before we see him get his own in the DCU....Lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 5:22 PM
Honestly if true then I would be down for it happening , regardless of whether it’s set under their Elseworlds label or the DCU itself…

Going by what I know of Cregger’s work (which as of now is just Barbarian since Weapons isn’t out yet) , he can bring the scares & tension aswell as the more twisted and macabre ideas to the forefront while lacing it with humor at times given his comedy background which seems fitting for the characters of Joker & Harley imo.

Plus through Barbarian , he tackled themes of misogyny & abuse which could work thematically for an exploration of their relationship aswell but we’ll see since he may or may not even pitch it for Gunn and Safran to even greenlight it or not!!.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 7/23/2025, 5:27 PM
What the hell is going on at DC, 15 movies in the last 10 years with the same 3 characters lmao

Yet my man Deadman has zero movies to his name.

User Comment Image

Swamp Thing hasn't had a movie in over 30 years (the tv show was great tho)

User Comment Image


The Question got no movies ever.

User Comment Image

Etrigan, Martian Manhunter, Phantom Stranger... The list goes on. Please do different characters.
AnEye
AnEye - 7/23/2025, 5:36 PM
@Webheaded225 - Maybe because nobody asked the right...QUESTION..........
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/23/2025, 5:31 PM
Why? The last film just showed us how to cure the Joker, he's no longer a threat to Batman, as soon as he puts him into one of Gordon's cages, he's done. We need a bigger threat for Batman in this Meta human universe, like Tom Hardy as a skyscrapper sized Sandman kinda threat.

View Recorder