James Gunn Says Two Superheroes In SUPERMAN Metahuman Mural Have A Key Role In The DCU

Well, there was definitely some intriguing heroes revealed in the HD version of Superman's Hall of Justice metahuman mural.

Some of the initial guesses from the low-res screengrabs of the scene were accurate, but others were way off.

Jay Garrick turned out to be Max Mercury, Amethyst ended up being Madame Xanadu, and Doctor Fate was revealed to be Maxwell Lord of all people.

Here is the full list from left-to-right, starting at the top:

Madame Xanadu, founding member of the Demon Knights and Merlin protegee Silent Knight, a medieval superhero from 6th-century England Exoristos, an exiled Amazon of Themyscira Black Pirate, a 16th-century vigilante pirate who was hanged in what would become present-day Opal City Miss Liberty, an American Revolution heroine Whip Whirlwind, one of the many aliases of Max Mercury who isn't fast enough to enter the Speed Force and frequently bounces off and finds himself in a new time period, Whip Whirlwind operated in 1890. Due to this, Max acts as a mentor to several Speedsters, including Jay Garrick, Johnny Qucik, Impulse and Wally West Super-Chief, an Iroquois warrior active in the Pre-Columbian America, emowered by a fragment of a metorite called the Manitou Stone, he gained increased strength, speed and senses for one hour El Diablo, an American cowboy cursed to be the host of a minor vengeance demon, has several adventures with Jonah Hex and Jason Blood Iron Munro, created to replace Superman in stories set during World War II after the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline eliminated continuities in which Superman was active in this period. The Ghost of Flanders, a masked crimefighter during World War II Sandman I (Wesley Dodds), originally a WWII vigilante who used a gun emitting a sleeping gas to sedate criminals Amazing Man (Will Everett), a former '60s Olympic athlete who gains powers after a lab explosion Zatara, magician and father of Zatanna (bottom left) Liberty Belle, a WWII speedster with super strength, she married Johnny Quick and had a daughter named, Jessie Quick Bulletman, rejected as a police officer, he became a ballistics expert and used chemistry to give himself powers, his gravity-regulator helmet allows him to fly and deflect bullets Max Mercury, see Whip Whirlwind, the fact that he's on here twice likely means he's important and given his time traveling adventures, he can pretty much show up anywhere Bulletgirl, Bulletman's sidekick and wife, same powers TNT, Golden Age hero called the human hand grenade, he's a science teacher that gains atomic energy due to a lab accident, TNT is charged with positive energy, while Dyna-mite is charged with negative energy, when they touch, they both gain super strength, speed and the ability to fire energy blasts Dan the Dyna-mite, sidekick to TNT Phantom Lady, a WWII superheroine with the ability to turn invisible, intangible and cast illusions. She's the cousin of Starman (Ted Knight) and the grandmother of Manhunter (Kate Spencer) Atomic Knight, a 1960s hero operating in the "post-apocalyptic future of 1992" Freedom Beast, African successor of B'wana Beast, wears a helmet that allows him to communicate with animals and merge them to form Chimeras Wildcat, heavyweight boxing champion Ted Grant Vibe, breakdancing superhero of the '80s with sonic-based powers Gunfire, a '90s hero who gains the ability to turn any object into an energy gun through touch Maxwell Lord, cameos in Superman, and is the sponsor for the Justice Gang, appears to be holding the Firestorm Matrix in the mural

In a new interview with IGN, James Gunn has teased that at the very least, 2 out of the 26 heroes in the mural are important to an upcoming DCU project.

"Listen, fans have done a pretty good job, I think they've found all of the different characters," said Gunn on the mural. "But yeah, I will just say that in one of our scripts we're working on two of those characters are kind of important."

It's worth noting that Gunn said two of these characters are set to appear in the same upcoming project. Whether that's a film, TV show, or animated series is anyone's guess.

Exoristos could be important to the Paradise Lost TV show as she's an ancient Amazon who predates Wonder Woman.

Max Mercury is featured twice on the mural and is incredibly important to Speed Force lore in DC Comics history.

Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord is another obvious choice as the character already appeared in Superman.

Gunn teased that he wouldn’t be dropping any hints, leaving it up to fans to speculate about which two heroes he was referring to and what mysterious project they might appear in.