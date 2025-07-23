SUPERMAN Soars Past $250 Million At Domestic Box Office After Strong $10.1M Tuesday

James Gunn's Superman continues to pack theaters in North America, and the DCU reboot has now passed the $250 million mark at the domestic box office...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Superman is showing no signs of slowing down in North America, and after a strong $10.1 million Tuesday, has now passed the $250 million mark at the domestic box office.

James Gunn's reboot, which will serve as the launching pad for a new DC Comics-based franchise, now sits at $253.2M in the U.S., and will most likely pass Man of Steel's lifetime domestic total of $291 million by Sunday.

The movie has not been doing nearly as well overseas, but is still chugging along. The latest international numbers haven't hit yet, but estimates suggest that Superman is currently sitting at around $430 million worldwide.

Analysts believe the movie should finish its theatrical run at around the $640M-$700M mark.

Here's what Gunn had to say about Superman's box office performance during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

"We’re definitely performing better domestically than we are internationally, but internationally is also rising and having really good weekday numbers in the same way we are. So obviously the word of mouth is very positive both here and everywhere else. Which is the thing that we needed to do the most. At the same time, there are certain countries in which it’s really performing well. Brazil and the U.K."

"Superman is not a known commodity in some places," he went on. "He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow. But again, for us, everything’s been a total win. Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere — this is just the seed of the tree that Peter and I have been watering for the past three years. So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

whynot
whynot - 7/23/2025, 12:18 PM
Hopefully it has legs in the next few weeks.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/23/2025, 12:20 PM
AND the execution of the president of Boravia Will go unpunished?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/23/2025, 12:20 PM
So $320+ Domestic is confirmed.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/23/2025, 12:25 PM
@ThorArms - Still needs to make over $403 million to beat Man of Steel’s domestic B.O. in 2025 dollars.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/23/2025, 12:30 PM
@soberchimera - do you increase Man of Steel’s budget to $500 million when you use inflation?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/23/2025, 12:44 PM
@soberchimera - lmao...okay? Who tf cares. You going to still be talking about MOS in 2035 too?

The Batman didn't get close to The Dark Knight either if we want to seriously go that route.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/23/2025, 12:46 PM
@soberchimera -Negative Nancy comin in hot 🙄
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/23/2025, 12:48 PM
@RockReigns - They're going to be talking about MOS on their death bed
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/23/2025, 12:48 PM
@RockReigns - It would only be 311 million adjusted for inflation
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/23/2025, 12:49 PM
@RockReigns - PREACH!! So funny how people try to bring everything down and they end up looking like an idiot 🤣
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/23/2025, 12:50 PM
@ThorArms - Josh is the one that keeps bringing up Man of Steel, or do you clutch your pearls only when I bring it up?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/23/2025, 12:56 PM
@movieguy18 - You’re more than welcome to bring up any counter evidence.
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/23/2025, 12:21 PM
Who wants to bet whatever the Superman sequel is has an Asian star in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 12:23 PM
@Steel86 - I don’t think that matters anymore since a country like China doesn’t support Hollywood films much anymore since they are bolstering their own industry now.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/23/2025, 12:22 PM
For the inflation geeks

Man of Steel - $7.06M
BVS - $5.91M
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/23/2025, 12:30 PM
@RockReigns -

Adjustment for Inflation :-

Man of Steel (lifetime box office gross of $670 Million into 2025 dollars) : - $930 Million

Superman 2025 (the "improvement") - 'expected to top out at between $640-700 Million'.

Fixed that for you.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/23/2025, 12:31 PM
@spr0cks - Man of Steel had a budget of $500 million when inflation comes into play.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 12:34 PM
@RockReigns - But they didn't have to follow, WB/DC MAGA Flops: Black Adam, Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Birds of Prey and Blue Beetle.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/23/2025, 12:48 PM
@RockReigns - If unadjusted for inflation the budget of both films is almost identical what exactly is the point of even trying to take into account inflation when ticket sales across the board are down so much it more than counters the rise in the price of them?

I mean if we assumed inflationary rises would be the exact same on production as on tickets when adjusted it would have zero effect on which made more anyway, not that inflation is ever that simple.

Do we have to mention Gone with the Winds BO when adjusted for inflation again?
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/23/2025, 12:56 PM
@RockReigns -
And?
This is the only play that you Gunn glazers have left.

That apparently Man of Steel's budget was that much when adjusted for Inflation.

Yeah, but it made it all back and then some (profit) when you factor in its total box office gross and also adjust that for Inflation.

Superman 2025 might not even break even when all's said and done.
Adjusted for Inflation or not.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/23/2025, 1:00 PM
@RockReigns - It did NOT have a budget of 500 million in today’s dollars. 225 million in 2013 would be 311 million in 2025, marketing costs were $150 million which were recouped by $160 million in product placements and partnerships.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/23/2025, 1:03 PM
@Apophis71 -
I've been scratching my head wondering why these Gunn fanboys keep bringing up Man of Steel's budget to the adjustment for Inflation argument, as some sort of counter-argument.

What exactly is that suppposed to prove (or disprove)?

Does adjusting its budget for inflation therefore somehow discount its box office gross?

It's just such a weird tack to take when trying to confront the 'Inflation' argument
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/23/2025, 12:22 PM
I don’t think Superman will feel much damage from First Steps.

$35M third weekend incoming.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/23/2025, 12:50 PM
@RockReigns - Some may double bill the two anyway but blockbuster normaly make most their money in the first two weeks so...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/23/2025, 12:23 PM
This movie has been doing slightly better than The Batman domestically, so it may just catch its $370 million. Internationally though, is another story. It'll be interesting to see how it did next week, but I don't think it's unreasonable to assume it may not reach the $300 million mark overseas.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/23/2025, 12:26 PM
Americans really saving #SuperShit

Gunntards are strong in numbers 😌

User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/23/2025, 12:28 PM
RE : >>>"Analysts believe the movie should finish its theatrical run at around the $640M-$700M mark."

Pathetic.

Even at the higher end of that estimate it would end up (barely) beating Man of Steel's $670 Million from 12 years ago - despite having the benfit of more (higher ticket) premium screens at their disposal today (over 1,000 more) and higher ticket prices.
At the likelier lower end of the estimate, it's barely breaking even and sputtering out a meager marginal profit for WB in what was supposed to be an improvement over what was deemed a failure in Man of Steel.

But expect the Gunn glazers to continue creaming themselves over the great reviews and postive audience reaction - as if those pay the bills, and despite the notion that "good reviews and critic response" alone weren't good enough for Thunderbolts just weeks ago.

Fantastic Four taking away most of their premium screens this weekend should cut off those "legS" and see this one limp out of theaters in a couple of weeks more before heading to VOD and digital
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/23/2025, 12:46 PM
@spr0cks - MOS was not considered a disappointment in 2012...BvS was and it was downhill from there.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/23/2025, 12:58 PM
@ThorArms -
According to Gunn fanboys on this site, it was apparently a failure and the worst thing to ever happen to Superman, and this James Gunn movie was supposed to wipe all that away and make the character great again (MSGA!)

Lookst like we have a failure to launch.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/23/2025, 1:00 PM
@spr0cks - Snyderbot identified.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/23/2025, 12:29 PM
Some nice staying power for this one domestically.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/23/2025, 12:34 PM
Another great thing about Superman doing well is that Marvel will be forced to do better. For well over a decade, the MCU has basically been unchecked and could afford to get lazy with plot formulas and action direction because there really wasn’t any serious competition (sorry DCEU fans, but it’s true). Actually having competition with the DCU will push the MCU to swim or risk sinking.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/23/2025, 12:35 PM
Groovy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 12:35 PM
Sweet , glad to see it continuing to perform well atleast domestically…

It was a solid film so I hope to see more of these versions of the characters (for the most part) sooner then later!!.

User Comment Image
PedroSparkles
PedroSparkles - 7/23/2025, 12:38 PM
Vanessa and I are ending that run this weekend.


User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/23/2025, 12:39 PM
"Analysts believe the movie should finish its theatrical run at around the $640M-$700M mark."

Come on Superman you can do it!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/23/2025, 12:41 PM
User Comment Image
Sinner
Sinner - 7/23/2025, 12:45 PM
It’s going to be interesting to see how much FF (I’m gonna say it) clobbers 🤭 it’s legs
Laridian
Laridian - 7/23/2025, 12:47 PM
Hey, this is great.. but it doesn't matter anymore. 'SUPERMAN' is considered a success and 'SUPERGIRL' is filming now.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/23/2025, 12:54 PM
@Laridian -

Exactly
