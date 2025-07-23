AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Alan Cumming Says He Got In Trouble For Revealing Movie's "Biggest Leak" - SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Alan Cumming Says He Got In Trouble For Revealing Movie's &quot;Biggest Leak&quot; - SPOILERS

Alan Cumming, who will return as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday, has revealed that he got in some trouble for spoiling what Pedro Pascal describes as the movie's "biggest leak."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2025 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Of all the actors announced during the massive Avengers: Doomsday's cast reveal live-stream earlier this year, Alan Cumming might have been the most surprising.

Cumming made his one and only appearance in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise as Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler, in X2, but declined the studio's offer to reprise the role for the third film because he had no interest in sitting through the arduous makeup process again. Wagner didn't show up in again until Kodi Smit-McPhee took over as a younger take on the character in X-Men: Apocalypse

Cumming has been happy to chat about his return as Nightcrawler, and may have revealed a little too much about his Doomsday role in a recent interview.

"Right now, I'm doing it again. I'm playing Nightcrawler again and was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene," said the actor. "I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What, who am I fighting with?' [They’re like,] 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head.' I can't quite believe [that]." 

Cumming's comments obviously suggested that we will see the teleporting mutant do battle with Mr. Fantastic at some point in the movie, and the actor has now revealed that he did get in a small bit of trouble for spilling the tea.

Cumming was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, interviewing Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach after the LA premiere of The Fantastic Four. When Cumming asked how they felt about having to keep Marvel's secrets, Pascal responded: "The biggest leak we’ve had comes from our host... did you get in trouble?"

"My publicist called me. The wrath of a publicist is not a wrath you want," replied Cumming.

Both actors went on to play down the reveal somewhat, but after everything we've heard about Doomsday since, the fact that two characters will throw hands at some point really shouldn't be considered some kind of major spoiler! It seems highly likely that we will see the entire team of X-Men face-off against The Avengers, after all.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Kevin Feige Reveals That Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes Will Visit [SPOILER] In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

Kevin Feige Reveals That Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes Will Visit [SPOILER] In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Team Leaders, Wiccan's Return, And Mephisto's MCU Future - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Team Leaders, Wiccan's Return, And Mephisto's MCU Future - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/23/2025, 6:40 PM
I still say it would have been a neat deep-dive easter-egg to have brought Alan back as a Loki variant instead. (Alan portrayed Loki in the 2005 sequel to Jim Carrey's THE MASK.) 😋
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/23/2025, 6:53 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - An easter egg for the tiniest group of fans...
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/23/2025, 6:56 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - It could still be the case. I don't think it's the sort of thing they'd announce in advance anyway, it's the kind of stuff you leave as a surprise cameo for when the movie releases.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/23/2025, 6:42 PM
Better his publicist than Feige. :P

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 6:43 PM
Lol, somewhere both Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland take solace in the fact that they are not alone.

Anyway , seeing Nightcrawler go against Mr Fantastic in what is likely a case of the classic mistaken identity fight that turns into a team-up should be fun given their powersets…

Seeing Kurt Bamf-ing around Reed who stretches his arms around to land a blow or catch him already sounds cool!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/23/2025, 6:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - a team up for the two of them could be so cool
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 6:47 PM
@Vigor - yep

You could have Reed using his intellect to calculate and tell Kurt where to teleport & strike…

Some fun scenarios you could play with imo!!
Gambito
Gambito - 7/23/2025, 6:43 PM
Are Quinn and Ebon angry or something? They always look like they don’t wanna be doing press for the movie, missing the thunderbolts crew ;(
Vigor
Vigor - 7/23/2025, 6:43 PM
I'm not as interested to see f4 battle xmen. So this "leak" was no big deal
Avengers vs xmen though, thats where the hype is
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/23/2025, 6:45 PM
Need a scene with him, Holland and Ruffalo all fighting and see which leaks it first, lol, absolutely a given the crew would be laying bets, and the studio sniper will likely win the bet :D
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/23/2025, 6:55 PM
@Apophis71 - Legit, it would be awesome to him fight against Spider-Man. They could have fun with Peter's Spidey senses in that one.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/23/2025, 7:01 PM
@IAmAHoot - Very true :D
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/23/2025, 6:48 PM
So happy he’s back in the role. Never thought I’d see the day
Latverian
Latverian - 7/23/2025, 6:55 PM
Ruffalo approves.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2025, 7:04 PM
Despite the opinions on how good or how bad the Fox-Men movies are, I truly hope the original cast members get a proper send-off.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder