THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Two Must-See Post-Credits Scenes Explained - SPOILERS

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Two Must-See Post-Credits Scenes Explained - SPOILERS

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has two post-credits scenes, and we're breaking down what happens in them. Both are a must-watch, but only one has consequences for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has started arriving in theaters across the globe, and we're now taking a deep dive into the movie's post-credits scenes.

The mid-credits scene, directed by the Russo Brothers on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, is by far the most impactful of the two. It starts with a "Four Years Later" title card and finds Sue Storm in the Baxter Building with Franklin Richards. 

She's reading her son the story of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, though when she goes to find him another book, H.E.R.B.I.E. reveals that Franklin's favourite is Charles Darwin's The Origin of the Species. She's rather pick something a little more fun, but hears a strange noise from the sitting room and walks in to find a mysterious figure in a green cloak kneeling in front of her son. 

He appears to have lifted Franklin's hand to his face, and in this character's other hand, we see Doctor Doom's silver mask. Yes, it's Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom, though what he wants from the youngest member of the Fantastic Four remains to be seen. He doesn't speak and his face isn't revealed.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps establishes Franklin as a being of immense power, so you can probably see how he might be of interest to a villain like Doctor Doom. A title card is then shown confirming that Marvel's First Family will return in Avengers: Doomsday.

In the post-credits scene, we see the intro for the Fantastic Four's in-universe cartoon. It includes appearances from comic-accurate villains like Red Ghost, Puppet Master, and Diablo, but is very much just a fun, throwaway sequence. 

Before that plays, a quote from Jack Kirby is shown on screen. "If you look at my characters, you will find me," it reads. "No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little of yourself must remain there." The Fantastic Four's co-creator's birth date is then shown, confirming that Earth-828 was a homage to the legendary artist. 

The Doom reveal is bound to be the biggest talking point, though it leaves us with more questions than answers (for example, neither this stinger nor the movie itself explains the presence of the Excelsior spaceship in Thunderbolts*'s lengthy post-credits scene).

In our review of the movie, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters. 

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Is Beating SUPERMAN On Rotten Tomatoes, But The Man Of Steel Flies Ahead On Metacritic
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Is Beating SUPERMAN On Rotten Tomatoes, But The Man Of Steel Flies Ahead On Metacritic
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Rotten Tomatoes Score Finally Breaks Unfortunate Streak For The First Family
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Rotten Tomatoes Score Finally Breaks Unfortunate Streak For The First Family

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
noname
noname - 7/23/2025, 10:07 AM
Johnny Storm kisses a man in this movie and gets his back blown out
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/23/2025, 10:17 AM
@noname - Congrats on getting your fan fiction into the movie!
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 7/23/2025, 10:24 AM
This film was inspired by the 1960's alright...smdh
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/23/2025, 10:24 AM
The fact that our first glimpse of Doom is without his mask on does not bode well.....
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 10:25 AM
@CorndogBurglar - it was actually not executed well imo. Just saw it btw
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/23/2025, 10:27 AM
@vectorsigma - Thats unfortunate. Doom shouldn't just be taking his mask off willy-nilly lol. He wears it for an actual reason. And if he's taking it off to talk to a baby then it likely means his face isnt disfigured.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 10:32 AM
@CorndogBurglar - i agree. Shouldve shown the face in full for a better effect

Im imagining the general audience who doesnt know who doom is or wasnt following the news in downey being confused on that scene.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/23/2025, 10:26 AM
So Doom is just barely teased and not shown from the front with his mask on or speaks?

By the time Infinity War happened, Thanos had appeared in multiple teases in other movies. He had at least been established. We already knew his overarching goal of trying to assemble the infinity stones.

Doom really won’t be, other than this few second tease. Doomsday will have to spend a lot of time establishing him and his motives while balancing the largest cast ever, and dealing with an audience that will be more likely to not have seen all the projects these characters come from vs Infinity War where more of the characters are more known.

Good luck in pulling this off. It’s quite a gamble.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/23/2025, 10:28 AM
@mountainman - There is no doubt they shit the bed in propelling the narrative forward in these last two phases, they absolutely have a lot of work ahead of them to make it work and to make it make sense.

I hope they pull it off but certainly have my doubts
mountainman
mountainman - 7/23/2025, 10:34 AM
@Wahhvacado - I really don’t think this will affect the box office of this movie. Its success will completely depend on the nostalgia, variants, large cast, and spectacle.

But it could impact how good of a movie it is.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 10:34 AM
@mountainman - execution was bad.

Shoyluldve either shown the full face with mask OR no mask and just show an unrecognizeable rdj

It just looks cheaply executed for me. Like a youtuber attached it, like that bad
mountainman
mountainman - 7/23/2025, 10:44 AM
@vectorsigma - I saw the image and the cloak didn’t look great, but sometimes that stuff looks better in live action.

Im curious to see if RDJ uses an Eastern European accent (and it actually sounds good) or if Doom is just going to sound like RDJ.
Matador
Matador - 7/23/2025, 10:56 AM
@mountainman - Good thing his got experience.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 10:57 AM
@mountainman - "Im curious to see..."

I might need another viewing to check this. I dont think it is rdj but i could be wrong. Im thinking if it is rdj, they will show his face and should be unrecognizeable.

I Imagine the confusion with the gen audience if its just a recognizeable rdj with a scar 😅
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2025, 11:06 AM
@vectorsigma - they will be confused if they have not watched other stuff that have variants in them
GoldenBoy02
GoldenBoy02 - 7/23/2025, 10:33 AM
The more I think about it, the more I´m convinced that Dr. Doom is actually Kang (but with another face).
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 11:08 AM
Lolz, the 2nd one isnt a "must see" 😅

As for the first one, it seems marvel is afraid to commit and hid doom's face to have scenarios a-z prepared and see how the film performs.

It can still be not rdj and just another variant, someone suggested it might be kang (which is equally probable). As ive said scenarios a-z and marvel will decide.

I hate this marvel approach.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder