THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Post-Credits Scene Has Leaked Online Following Recent Test Screenings

As we reported earlier today, Marvel Studios held a public test screening for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in Los Angeles yesterday evening.

There are conflicting opinions about why it took place. Some believe it's a sign that the studio is concerned the movie won't resonate with audiences, while others are convinced that Kevin Feige is simply trying to figure out what fans want after Thunderbolts* underperformed at the box office (despite being one of the MCU's best-reviewed releases).

When a screening like this takes place, spoilers leaking online are inevitable. However, we didn't anticipate one of the post-credits scenes being revealed just shy of two months in advance of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' release.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has learned that the stinger features Sue Storm reading to her and Reed's son, Franklin. She gets up, and when she returns, finds Doctor Doom holding his mask and sitting next to Franklin. His face is never shown, but both the costume and mask are described as "very comic accurate."

If we piece this together with what we already know, it seems likely that Doom does hail from the same reality as Marvel's First Family and perhaps kidnaps Franklin (who, in the comics, has the power to reshape and create realities). That might be what brings the Fantastic Four to Earth-616, not the destruction of their world.

The insider also noted that former Captain America Chris Evans doesn't appear in the movie. They explain. "I know for a fact he filmed something so it was either cut or will be in the final version of the film."

A lot can change between now and July 25, and this is only one of the post-credits scenes. Marvel Studios has changed these and the endings of its movies weeks before they arrive in theaters, so it might be best to temper expectations for now.

For now, you can rewatch the latest trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.