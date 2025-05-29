THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Marvel Legends Reveals The Human Torch; Early Word From Test Screenings Hits

Hasbro has inadvertently shared an early first look at its Human Torch figure for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Johnny Storm is in full "Flame On!" mode here, and thanks to the design of the team's 1960s-style costumes, looks like a Jack Kirby illustration come to life. We're hearing that the rest of the team will be revealed later today, so stay tuned.

In related news, a test screening for The Fantastic Four: First Steps took place in Los Angeles yesterday evening. @ViewerAnon was first to mention it, and we've since been able to confirm the validity of their claim.

@Cryptic4KQual also vaguely alluded to it by writing, "Hearing it's ok, not bad, it's good." Remember, hundreds of people attend screenings like these, so it's best not to put too much stock into one reaction (in recent months, Superman has been hailed as both a modern classic and an unmitigated disaster based on who you ask).

If Marvel Studios has dropped the ball on the Fantastic Four, it will be hard for Marvel's First Family to rebound. The franchise is already tainted thanks to 20th Century Fox, and while Avengers: Doomsday can make up for any missteps, a sequel will be off the table if The First Steps doesn't resonate with audiences.

We'll see. In other news, AMC Theaters's website states that the movie has a 2-hour, 10-minute runtime. That's not 100% confirmed, and we'd imagine The Fantastic Four: First Steps will continue to be tweaked in the weeks ahead.

You can take a closer look at the MCU's Human Torch in the X post below.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps Human Torch. Hasbro Pulse listed it early. pic.twitter.com/YuyuOcJoyW — preternia (@preterniadotcom) May 28, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.