THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Marvel Legends Reveals The Human Torch; Early Word From Test Screenings Hits

A first look at Hasbro's Marvel Legends figure for The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Johnny Storm has been revealed. We also have some early chatter from a test screening which took place yesterday evening.

By JoshWilding - May 29, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Hasbro has inadvertently shared an early first look at its Human Torch figure for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Johnny Storm is in full "Flame On!" mode here, and thanks to the design of the team's 1960s-style costumes, looks like a Jack Kirby illustration come to life. We're hearing that the rest of the team will be revealed later today, so stay tuned. 

In related news, a test screening for The Fantastic Four: First Steps took place in Los Angeles yesterday evening. @ViewerAnon was first to mention it, and we've since been able to confirm the validity of their claim. 

@Cryptic4KQual also vaguely alluded to it by writing, "Hearing it's ok, not bad, it's good." Remember, hundreds of people attend screenings like these, so it's best not to put too much stock into one reaction (in recent months, Superman has been hailed as both a modern classic and an unmitigated disaster based on who you ask). 

If Marvel Studios has dropped the ball on the Fantastic Four, it will be hard for Marvel's First Family to rebound. The franchise is already tainted thanks to 20th Century Fox, and while Avengers: Doomsday can make up for any missteps, a sequel will be off the table if The First Steps doesn't resonate with audiences. 

We'll see. In other news, AMC Theaters's website states that the movie has a 2-hour, 10-minute runtime. That's not 100% confirmed, and we'd imagine The Fantastic Four: First Steps will continue to be tweaked in the weeks ahead. 

You can take a closer look at the MCU's Human Torch in the X post below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 5/29/2025, 5:20 AM
I think it looks great based on everything I've seen in the trailers. It'll at least be a step above the previous incarnations.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/29/2025, 5:41 AM
I heard things like "emergency reshoots" so this is a step up. Come on FF!
tb86
tb86 - 5/29/2025, 6:07 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/29/2025, 6:14 AM
"Hearing it's ok, not bad, it's good."

That sounds like Thunderbolts. Is mid really the best Marvel can do right now?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/29/2025, 6:18 AM
Movies gotta be better than this fig
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/29/2025, 6:31 AM
This kind of blase reaction tells me that there's no massive universe-ending incursion event or anything at the end of the movie, but instead the movie just ends. Like they beat Galactus and it ends like a perfectly normal movie.

If it did have the unexpected dark ending the reaction would be way different. They'd be like "Oh [frick] you're not ready for this movie" it wouldn't just be "Hearing it's ok, not bad, it's good".
An idealistic '60s movie about optimism ending in complete destruction would be an awesome juxtaposition. But Marvel don't have the balls for that.

That's Marvel's No. 1 problem these days: No balls.

There were rumors that The Marvels ended in an incursion. They reshot the film so Captain Marvel didn't die. Ant Man was supposed to die in his movie.

And now it looks like they're not even gonna reboot at the end of Secret Wars.

No balls.
If Marvel Studios had done The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gwen would have survived.
They can't bear to let go of anything. What are you holding onto, Marvel? A dead universe with a string of flops?! Are you sure you want to cling on to that shit?

Reboot.

Embrace the fullness of massive box office potential that the hard reboot would bring.

