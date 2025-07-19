THE AUTHORITY Script Shake-Up: Mystery Writer Jumps To New DCU Film

It sounds as if The Authority movie could be in serious trouble?

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn confirmed that the mystery writer assigned to pen the screenplay for the film has moved on to another DCU project without cracking the script.

Providing a brief update, Gunn stated, "That's been a rough road. The writer moved to another project in the DCU that I think he's really killing right now."

This echoes what Gunn previously stated during the Superman press tour, where he expressed frustration that the project was not moving along as quickly as he would like.

While a full creative team for the DCU’s The Authority was never officially announced, James Gunn confirmed that he would be closely involved with the project.

From the moment he introduced it as part of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, Gunn has made it clear that he’s played a major role in shaping the story, contributing directly to the project’s outline.

Though a specific screenwriter hasn’t been publicly named, Gunn has hinted that one is already attached, and there’s been speculation that a female writer may be involved, possibly tied to this very film. As for a director, that detail is either still under wraps or the project was never assigned one.

Gunn has called The Authority one of his “real passion projects,” while also acknowledging that it’s been a tough one to develop in today’s crowded superhero market.

Adding to the intrigue, The Engineer, a key member of The Authority, played a prominent role in Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, hinting that the film will help lay the groundwork for the team’s eventual debut in the new DC Universe.

Speculation is running high as James Gunn continues to tease his next DCU project.

While he's confirmed that a Superman-related film is in the works, he’s been clear that it’s not a direct sequel, though the Man of Steel will play a major role. Gunn also revealed that Batman and Wonder Woman will not appear, narrowing down the possibilities.

Given these clues, one compelling theory is that Gunn may be writing and directing The Authority, potentially reimagined as a loose adaptation of Grant Morrison’s Superman and the Authority.

This would explain Superman’s central role while keeping other major heroes out of the spotlight. That said, nothing has been officially confirmed, so for now, it's all just informed speculation.