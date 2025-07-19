THE AUTHORITY Script Shake-Up: Mystery Writer Jumps To New DCU Film

The Authority seemed like one of the projects that James Gunn was excited about the most when rolling out the Gods and Monsters slate a few years ago.

By MarkJulian - Jul 19, 2025 12:07 PM EST
It sounds as if The Authority movie could be in serious trouble?

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn confirmed that the mystery writer assigned to pen the screenplay for the film has moved on to another DCU project without cracking the script.

Providing a brief update, Gunn stated, "That's been a rough road. The writer moved to another project in the DCU that I think he's really killing right now."

This echoes what Gunn previously stated during the Superman press tour, where he expressed frustration that the project was not moving along as quickly as he would like.

While a full creative team for the DCU’s The Authority was never officially announced, James Gunn confirmed that he would be closely involved with the project.

From the moment he introduced it as part of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, Gunn has made it clear that he’s played a major role in shaping the story, contributing directly to the project’s outline.

Though a specific screenwriter hasn’t been publicly named, Gunn has hinted that one is already attached, and there’s been speculation that a female writer may be involved, possibly tied to this very film. As for a director, that detail is either still under wraps or the project was never assigned one.

Gunn has called The Authority one of his “real passion projects,” while also acknowledging that it’s been a tough one to develop in today’s crowded superhero market.

Adding to the intrigue, The Engineer, a key member of The Authority, played a prominent role  in Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, hinting that the film will help lay the groundwork for the team’s eventual debut in the new DC Universe.

Speculation is running high as James Gunn continues to tease his next DCU project.

While he's confirmed that a Superman-related film is in the works, he’s been clear that it’s not a direct sequel, though the Man of Steel will play a major role. Gunn also revealed that Batman and Wonder Woman will not appear, narrowing down the possibilities.

Given these clues, one compelling theory is that Gunn may be writing and directing The Authority, potentially reimagined as a loose adaptation of Grant Morrison’s Superman and the Authority. 

This would explain Superman’s central role while keeping other major heroes out of the spotlight. That said, nothing has been officially confirmed, so for now, it's all just informed speculation.

Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/19/2025, 12:08 PM
I want to see Jenny Sparks and Jack Hawksmoor on the big screen so badly…

Also…give us a Planetary TV series, while you’re at it, James.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 12:10 PM
James Gunn wait until you have something or anything Official.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2025, 12:15 PM
Just had my 5th viewing. Im doing my part.

Lets make this first movie as successful as possible to get more from the DCU.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 12:17 PM
@vectorsigma - Thanks to the Foregone Box Office Numbers it's already a Flop.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2025, 12:29 PM
@AllsGood - numbers wise it might be. But it is a well received flop.

And it is still week 2. Tell me that after its time in the theaters are done.

Marvel's 2 movies this year so far are outright flops. I liked thunderbolts but it didnt have the wom as superman now
Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/19/2025, 12:31 PM
@AllsGood - *sigh*

No, it isn’t. The movie likely got somewhere between 100 and 125 million from product tie ins before the movie even released (for reference, Thunderbolts got 75 million.) That takes care of the film’s ad budget, or most of it, anyway.

Given that , the movie needs about 460-500 million to break even. It will likely finish between 575 and 675, globally, given the strong hold and great weekday numbers. Then you have another 100 or so million in VOD rentals and purchases, merch, funko bullshit, etc.

The movie will end up in the black theatrically, and then make more money on top of it.

It’s not a smash. But it is not a failure, and far from a flop.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 12:35 PM
@vectorsigma - Marvel Studios is ON Movie Number 37 can afford a Few Flops. Marvel Studios has made 32 Billion at the Box Office and Rising Fast. Marvel Studios holds ALL Box Office Records with no competition.

Superman 2025 is Kicking Off the DCU Movie Number 1.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/19/2025, 12:16 PM
I'd prefer they take their time to get it right than rush it and [frick] it up.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/19/2025, 12:19 PM
@asherman93 - but they took their time with superman and that didn't turn out very good at all
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 12:21 PM
@asherman93 - Take your time like The Batman 2 movie? Ha Ha Ha
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2025, 12:19 PM
How about having a successful film before bringing along these obscure characters that no one cares about. I believe it was probably Zaslav that put the kibosh on the film because it was so fringe.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 12:24 PM
@Forthas - The ONLY hope for DC comic book movies is sell the Rights to a Successful Movie Studio.

WB SUCKS at CBM movies.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2025, 12:30 PM
@AllsGood - You may very well be right!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2025, 12:31 PM
That’s fine , take as much time as they need imo.

Also it’s amazing that there hasn’t been any leaks or trade reports about all these unannounced writers so far that have been working on DCU projects so good on them for keeping it under lock & key.

Anyway , I do hope this film happens since I find the characters interesting…

User Comment Image

Plus , it happening later after hopefully the next few DC releases do well and are well received could be beneficial to it as the brand regains its good will.
AnimatedTdot
AnimatedTdot - 7/19/2025, 12:36 PM
the authority already has a low budget movie on netflix: the guardians of justice

