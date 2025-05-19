Green Lantern's Bowl Cut And Supergirl's Bright Future: Nathan Fillion And Milly Alcock Tease Their DCU Roles

Following the Creature Commandos animated series, Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DC Comics Universe will be kicking things off in earnest in just a few short weeks with the release of Superman.

We recently learned that Kryptonians would occupy 2 out of the 4 positions that make up the cornerstones of the DCU, and we've got minor updates on their upcoming cinematic adventures.

While out promoting a new season of The Rookie, Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion dished on being a longtime comic book fan and falling in love with Gardner's iconic bowl-shaped haircut.

"I'm a comic book nerd from a long time back. I knew for some time that I was going to be playing the role, and I have really, really, been jonesing for a bowl-cut. And here it is, this is it, it's everything. I'm up there rubbing elbows with Superman, Hawkgirl, Mr. [Terrific]...It's all my dreams coming true."

Elsewhere, Milly Alcock started her promotional tour for Netflix's Sirens TV series, but talk also touched on her role as Kara Zor-El in the DCU.

Said the House of the Dragon star, "I'm very, very excited. I think it's actually going to be a very good movie. It's my first film."

Alcock also spoke with the DCFilmgirl YouTube channel, where she revealed that she recently just wrapped filming on Woman of Tomorrow and that she's excited for everyone to meet Kara.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU. In the film, Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. Fillion will be portraying Guy Gardner in this film and will also appear in the upcoming HBO series, Lanterns.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits North American theaters on June 26, 2026. The film is based on the 2021 comic book run of the same name by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. As she marks her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El embarks on a journey across the stars alongside her loyal companion, Krypto. Along the way, she crosses paths with a determined young girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll, and soon finds herself drawn into a dark and dangerous mission fueled by vengeance.