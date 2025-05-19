Green Lantern's Bowl Cut And Supergirl's Bright Future: Nathan Fillion And Milly Alcock Tease Their DCU Roles

Green Lantern's Bowl Cut And Supergirl's Bright Future: Nathan Fillion And Milly Alcock Tease Their DCU Roles

In a roundup of Superman-family cinema news, Nathan Fillion reveals his love affair with Guy Gardner's bowl cut while Milly Alcock dishes on playing Supergirl.

News
By MarkJulian - May 19, 2025 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Following the Creature Commandos animated series, Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DC Comics Universe will be kicking things off in earnest in just a few short weeks with the release of Superman.

We recently learned that Kryptonians would occupy 2 out of the 4 positions that make up the cornerstones of the DCU, and we've got minor updates on their upcoming cinematic adventures.

While out promoting a new season of The Rookie, Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion dished on being a longtime comic book fan and falling in love with Gardner's iconic bowl-shaped haircut.

"I'm a comic book nerd from a long time back. I knew for some time that I was going to be playing the role, and I have really, really, been jonesing for a bowl-cut. And here it is, this is it, it's everything. I'm up there rubbing elbows with Superman, Hawkgirl, Mr. [Terrific]...It's all my dreams coming true."

Elsewhere, Milly Alcock started her promotional tour for Netflix's Sirens TV series, but talk also touched on her role as Kara Zor-El in the DCU.

Said the House of the Dragon star, "I'm very, very excited. I think it's actually going to be a very good movie. It's my first film."

Alcock also spoke with the DCFilmgirl YouTube channel, where she revealed that she recently just wrapped filming on Woman of Tomorrow and that she's excited for everyone to meet Kara.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.  In the film, Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.  Fillion will be portraying Guy Gardner in this film and will also appear in the upcoming HBO series, Lanterns.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits North American theaters on June 26, 2026. The film is based on the 2021 comic book run of the same name by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. As she marks her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El embarks on a journey across the stars alongside her loyal companion, Krypto. Along the way, she crosses paths with a determined young girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll, and soon finds herself drawn into a dark and dangerous mission fueled by vengeance.

SUPERMAN Action Figure Reveals Best Look Yet At Baby Joey - But Who Or What Is The Mysterious Character?
Related:

SUPERMAN Action Figure Reveals Best Look Yet At "Baby Joey" - But Who Or What Is The Mysterious Character?
DCEU Actor Strongly Hints That They'll Reprise Superhero Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DCEU Actor Strongly Hints That They'll Reprise Superhero Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/19/2025, 9:05 PM
Dude's hair looks like shit and he's obviously just gonna be the butt of every joke in this.

I think there's a decent chance that Supergirl gets "Batgirled".
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/19/2025, 9:08 PM
I'll just say that they could've picked much better bowl-cut wigs for Nathan Fillion than what they settled in.

Got to say Milly Alcock seemed a bit nervous in that interview when talking about the DC feature she has wrapped, as if she was still processing it's over after shooting since late January. I guess that's relatable and even down-to-Earth.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/19/2025, 9:13 PM
@NinnesMBC - it must be, she’s very young and now she’s the lead on this big movie which is also her first film period.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2025, 9:39 PM
@NinnesMBC - she might just be nervous of revealing too much aswell as being the lead in her first film apparently which is surprising

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder