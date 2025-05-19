SUPERMAN: Nathan Fillion On The Joy Of Reading Comics As A Kid And Now Wielding A GREEN LANTERN Ring

Imagine being a kid that's a heavy comic book reader and then growing up to play a Justice League member in a blockbuster film? That's the joyful reality Nathan Fillion is wrapping his mind around as the actor has shared on Instagram that he's still somewhat in disbelief.

Said Fillion, "Being a part of the new Superman movie is a dream beyond my wildest. I collected comics as a kid. Imagine telling that young boy that as an adult, he’d be flying around with Superman, wielding the power of a Green Lantern!"

He added, "I’m so fortunate, not only to be enjoying this childhood vision realized, but also to have wonderful friends who support and celebrate these joys along with me. One of them was kind enough to gift me with Guy Gardner’s first appearance back in March of 1968, never touched by human hands. What a rare treasure- both the comic, and you, Bill Roe. You sure know how to make a fella feel special. Love ya."

Recently, Fillion also reflected on playing the Green Lantern that no one really cares for, stating, "This is James Gunn. He's amazing, he's huge, he's world famous. Everybody knows him. I did one of his very first movies, and if James Gunn is nothing else, he's loyal to a fault. He puts me into everything that he does. I'm going to be Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern, not the one you might be [familiar with] but a Green Lantern, the one nobody likes."

The Rookie star also shared that his take on Guy Gardner will also have that same, familiar overconfidence that his comic book counterpart exhibits all too frequently.

"I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!," said Fillion.

In addition to co-starring in Superman, Fillion is also confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming HBO superhero drama, Lanterns, which also features Gardner's fellow Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre).

Gardner is notorious for his brash, loudmouthed demeanor—traits that frequently clash with the more disciplined and tactical approaches of fellow Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart. With all three set to appear in the upcoming HBO series, it’ll be fascinating to watch the dynamic unfold between Gardner’s raw impulsiveness and the more structured personalities of his counterparts.