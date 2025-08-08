SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Claims Sadie Sink Might Be Playing Jean Grey After All

We thought this one had been put to bed, but rumors persist that Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) will be joining the MCU as the X-Men's Jean Grey after all...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2025 12:08 PM EST

We got our first piece of major casting news for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' then untitled Spider-Man movie back in March, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink set to join Tom Holland for his fourth solo outing as the wall-crawling hero.

At the time, Deadline's report mentioned that the "prevailing theory" is that she will play Jean Grey, but the site added that she could appear as "another beloved redheaded Spider-Man character."

There have been several rumors relating to Sink's role since, with some claiming that she's been cast as Mayday Parker, others certain that she's going to be Gwen Stacy, and we have also heard that she will actually be introduced as a new take on Mary Jane Watson (Zendaya plays "MJ" in the movies).

Now, we're back around to Jean Grey again!

During this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider, who first reported on the rumor that Sink could be in line to play Jean in the upcoming X-Men reboot, said that he is "still hearing Jean Grey" after inquiring about her casting.

We're not sure what the logic behind introducing the powerful mutant in a Spider-Man movie prior to the X-Men reboot would be, especially with so much going on already. Then again, we can't imagine anyone was expecting Brand New Day to focus on Spidey joining forces with The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to battle The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)  before those rumors were confirmed.

Sneider also mentioned that he's heard Chris Evans will definitely be back for Avengers: Doomsday, but this might be one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood at the moment - no matter how many times Evans denies it! 

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Sink will play Jean? Drop us a comment down below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/8/2025, 12:55 PM
All these rumors but no actual facts. Lol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 1:00 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - the only fact today is Gina Carano mogging disney and puting Rangers of the Republic back on track
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/8/2025, 1:12 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - All of these rumors ARE facts all at the same time.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/8/2025, 12:56 PM
Can you pick a picture where she doesn't look like she's 13 years old.


User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 12:58 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - no if you know the usual comicbook movie fan
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/8/2025, 12:56 PM
Doubt it...Gwen is wayyyyyy more believable.
hainesy
hainesy - 8/8/2025, 12:57 PM
Plot twist: She's a multiverse variant of Mary Jane Watson, but possessed by the Phoenix Force.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/8/2025, 12:57 PM
She could be Jean Grey but it would just be as an Easter egg. For example if we see Peter in a class room and a question is posed to the class and the teacher calls on "Jean "to answer. That would be the extent of her role in the film.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 1:07 PM
@Forthas - not likely….she is the only semi A lister available to replace Zendaya as Peter lover, so his role will be substancial….at least large as the Vulture daugther on Homecoming
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/8/2025, 12:57 PM
Hopefully, she plays Gwen Stacy.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 12:57 PM
Yeah wherever…where is Gina Carano victory article?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/8/2025, 1:07 PM
she white
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 1:15 PM
We’ll see since Jeff Sneider can be hit or miss with his scoops to my knowledge…

Anyway if she is Jean then it’s an odd decision to introduce the character pre-SW MCU reset and in a Spider Man film at that but I could see Feige & Co doing so aswell.

If Sadie is indeed playing Jean then I think she’s certainly got the talent to do so especially in regards to portraying the inner conflict & emotional instability of the character if or when they decide to revisit The Phoenix as we saw in ST S4.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

