SPIDER-MAN 4 Casts Sadie Sink In Key Role - Possibly As Jean Grey... Or Mary Jane Watson!

Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink has joined the cast of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' fourth Spider-Man movie, but there are conflicting reports about which character she'll be playing...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 12, 2025 01:03 PM EST
A recent rumor claimed that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink might be in talks to play Jean Grey in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and it looks like there was some truth to this report - although it seems she could be set to make her MCU debut as the mutant hero in a completely different movie.

Deadline reports that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have made their first major casting decision for the fourth Spider-Man movie, and Sink will play a "significant" role. The trade notes that the "prevailing theory" is that she will play Jean, but they have also heard that she could appear as "another beloved redheaded Spider-Man character."

The site is, of course, referring to Mary Jane Watson. But with Zendaya already playing a new take on "MJ," how exactly would that work? Well, since Spider-Man 4 is expected to include at least some Multiversal elements, Sink could play a variant of Mary Jane from another reality.

Though the Dune: Part Two star is set to reprise her role for this fourth outing, Deadline also confirms that "Holland’s old castmates will have reduced roles while newcomers are added to the ensemble, with Sink being the first major new role."

Some pretty wild rumors relating to the film have been doing the rounds over the past couple of months, and if every report was to be believed, Tom Holland's next adventure as the iconic hero would see him join forces with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers, Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Kingpin, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

There hasn't been any talk of any X-Men characters being involved, but if Sink really is playing Jean Grey, it would obviously have major implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, most pertinently Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing." 

What do you make of this casting news? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored Update Sheds Light On Plans For The Movie's Villain And A Long-Awaited Debut - SPOILERS
SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored Update Sheds Light On Plans For The Movie's Villain And A Long-Awaited Debut - SPOILERS
SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Actor Bokeem Woodbine Teases MCU Return As Shocker
SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Actor Bokeem Woodbine Teases MCU Return As Shocker

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/12/2025, 1:51 PM
Mary Jane? I mean she's cute, but Mary effing Jane???
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/12/2025, 1:56 PM
@JacobsLadder - Well it could work. she can be a new variant of MJ but these variant multiverse thing is getting too old now.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 1:57 PM
@JacobsLadder - she Is white and Ginger..thats all that matters
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/12/2025, 2:13 PM
@Malatrova15 - i guess it's better than nothing. better than Zendaya for sure.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:22 PM
@Malatrova15 -

It's closer to what Disney should do, if she is Mary Jane Watson.

But it's okay to not like them casting Sadie Sink as a character who should be played by a more beautiful White redhead.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/12/2025, 2:22 PM
@JacobsLadder - with Zendaya and holland engaged I highly doubt they are giving the MJ role to someone else. Im betting we get the x men in the new spider man movie. It would kinda make sense with Incursions destroying the multiverse and then bringing parts of the multiverse to consolidate down to one new somewhat rebooted MCU. they did say Spiderman 4 was pretty much a sequel to doomsday right?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/12/2025, 2:56 PM
@NonPlayerC - Kitty Pryde would be cool.
rychlec
rychlec - 3/12/2025, 1:54 PM
That thumbnail isn't giving off Jean Grey or Mary Jane vibes.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:45 PM
@rychlec -

I agree with you.

That may be why Disney would cast her as one or the other.

Liberals like punishing men by putting average women in movies, shows, video games, comics, politics, etc.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/12/2025, 1:54 PM

Typhoid Mary.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 1:57 PM
@DocSpock - ITS funny because she almost died of thypus when she was a baby ...maybe thats why she Is Ginger acording to RFK jr
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/12/2025, 2:06 PM
@DocSpock - They should get someone closer to Charlie Cox’s age like Jessica Chastain.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 3/12/2025, 2:23 PM
@DocSpock - Although Emma Stone is known for having red hair, she's actually a natural blonde who reverted back to blonde for the role.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/12/2025, 2:39 PM
@DocSpock - now you’re talking. I can see that before Mary Jane(even if Zendaya wasn’t already playing her) and definitely before Jean Grey.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/12/2025, 1:54 PM
She was great in stranger things. She could play felicia hardy. it could work
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/12/2025, 2:32 PM
@Gabimaru - Man, they really put everything and the Sink in this movie

I had to I apologize
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:46 PM
@Gabimaru -

But

Chesty blonde.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:46 PM
@UncleHarm1 -

Ha.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/12/2025, 1:56 PM
Gwen Stacy. She'll be the third red-head to die her hair blonde to play the role.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 1:58 PM
@Lisa89 - ALL her hair? 👀
Fogs
Fogs - 3/12/2025, 2:27 PM
@Lisa89 - Spider-Gwen. Calling it now.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:48 PM
@Lisa89 -

Emma Stone is a blonde.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/12/2025, 2:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - True… and guess whose hair was dyed red at the time and had to be dyed blonde to play Gwen Stacy?

User Comment Image
Biggums
Biggums - 3/12/2025, 1:58 PM
WHO?
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/12/2025, 2:00 PM
Not complaining, but there seems to be a trend where the actresses playing Spider-Man's love interests are / will be naked in films or caught without their bras online / in public.

Just an observation.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/12/2025, 2:01 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - User Comment Image
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/12/2025, 2:07 PM
@McMurdo - To elaborate, Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, and Laura Harrier all did that. Zendaya and Sadie Sink's pics are easy to find as well.

Just an observant.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 3/12/2025, 2:07 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - User Comment Image
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/12/2025, 2:09 PM
@MasterMix - Oh, boy.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:50 PM
@MasterMix -

Why do I not remember JJJ saying that?
mountainman
mountainman - 3/12/2025, 2:01 PM
Please do not cast her as Jean and please no Jean in a Spider-man movie.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:51 PM
@mountainman -

🤝
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/12/2025, 2:05 PM
Crazy thought.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 2:06 PM
@MCUKnight11 - User Comment Image

I had the same thought , I could see it…

Does it mean we could get Bobby in this?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/12/2025, 2:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 @MCUKnight11 - that would be great. Better than Carlie Cooper (what I thought). Doubt we'll see Iceman too right away though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 2:10 PM
@bkmeijer1 - true but you never know

Marvel likes to be fresh & unexpected with characters that have already been done on screen so it’s possible
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/12/2025, 2:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - true. Although they're leaning towards the comiciness more and more. But yeah, we never know
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/12/2025, 2:15 PM
@MCUKnight11 - nice.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/12/2025, 2:28 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Id prefer her to be Jean, hell maybe he drops into the original x men universe. It's a sequel to doomsday so maybe doom already destroyed the MCU as we know it. Id be ecstatic to see the original 5. He could instantly become best friends with bobby!
grendelthing
grendelthing - 3/12/2025, 2:47 PM
@MCUKnight11 - This one has me geeking out hard. Grew up watching that as a kid in the early 80s.
