SPIDER-MAN 4 Casts Sadie Sink In Key Role - Possibly As Jean Grey... Or Mary Jane Watson!

A recent rumor claimed that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink might be in talks to play Jean Grey in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and it looks like there was some truth to this report - although it seems she could be set to make her MCU debut as the mutant hero in a completely different movie.

Deadline reports that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have made their first major casting decision for the fourth Spider-Man movie, and Sink will play a "significant" role. The trade notes that the "prevailing theory" is that she will play Jean, but they have also heard that she could appear as "another beloved redheaded Spider-Man character."

The site is, of course, referring to Mary Jane Watson. But with Zendaya already playing a new take on "MJ," how exactly would that work? Well, since Spider-Man 4 is expected to include at least some Multiversal elements, Sink could play a variant of Mary Jane from another reality.

Though the Dune: Part Two star is set to reprise her role for this fourth outing, Deadline also confirms that "Holland’s old castmates will have reduced roles while newcomers are added to the ensemble, with Sink being the first major new role."

Some pretty wild rumors relating to the film have been doing the rounds over the past couple of months, and if every report was to be believed, Tom Holland's next adventure as the iconic hero would see him join forces with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers, Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Kingpin, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

There hasn't been any talk of any X-Men characters being involved, but if Sink really is playing Jean Grey, it would obviously have major implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, most pertinently Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

What do you make of this casting news? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.