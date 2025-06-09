AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Chris Evans Says He Feels Sad That He Wasn't "Invited To The Party"

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Chris Evans Says He Feels Sad That He Wasn't &quot;Invited To The Party&quot;

Chris Evans continues to deny that he's set to return as Steve Rogers (or any other character) for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, but does anyone really believe him? Check out his latest comments...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 09, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Late last year, The Wrap reported that Chris Evans is set to make his return to the MCU for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Fans expected Evans to show up as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Secret Wars, anyway, but it was nice to finally have confirmation that the OG Sentinel of Liberty would be suiting-up for action once again.

This wasn't the first time we've heard that plans were in place for Evans to return to the role, and some intriguing rumors relating to the version of Rogers he will play in the movie have circulated since (more below). Even so, the actor has always denied the reports - and continues to do so!

Evans recently claimed that he was "happily retired," and has no intention of reprising his most famous role. During a new interview with Screen Rant, the Materialists star remained adamant that he won't be back, while admitting that he's sad to be missing "the party."

"I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

The last time we saw Rogers, he had handed his iconic shield over to his friend Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) after first deciding to remain in the past and live out his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in Avengers: Endgame. We had assumed that, if Evans did make his MCU return, that he would be playing a Multiversal variant, but that's not the only possibility.

Evans appeared as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in Deadpool and Wolverine, and there have been rumors that he may not be quite done with his old Fantastic Four role (he is believed to have filmed something for The Fantastic Four: First Steps).

We have also heard that Evans will actually be playing Nomad. Though several characters have held this mantle in the comics, the name was originally introduced as an alternate identity that Steve Rogers adopted after he abandoned the Captain America costume and title.

If this is accurate, it remains to be seen which version of Rogers suits-up as Nomad in the movie. It's highly unlikely to be the original (unless he's really upped his Callisthenics regime), so a variant from another timeline/reality makes the most sense.

There's been some speculation that Doomsday might introduce a new team of "Evil Avengers," which could potentially see Nomad join forces with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and some other variants.

Then again, maybe Evans is telling the truth and we won't be seeing him as Rogers again (place your bets below).

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Tom Hiddleston Talks Doctor Doom And Whether He's Happy With Plans For Loki
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Tom Hiddleston Talks Doctor Doom And Whether He's Happy With Plans For Loki
I Will Be There!: LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Teases God Loki's Status Heading Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

"I Will Be There!": LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Teases God Loki's Status Heading Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/9/2025, 3:21 PM
Sure thing, Chris. Whatever you say.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/9/2025, 3:21 PM
Lol. Hes in it
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/9/2025, 3:23 PM
@Vigor - He's definitely in it lol.

And even if he isnt there's no way they didnt approach him and invite him. If he's not in it then it was by his own choosing. Not because he was left out.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/9/2025, 3:22 PM
Sure Chris sure
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/9/2025, 3:23 PM
Bullshit.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/9/2025, 3:26 PM
Captain my Captain!! I want him back more than I want RDJ back... Especially as Doom...
The Russo's better nail it with RDJ/Stark/Doom or I'll be gutted.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/9/2025, 3:30 PM
Terrible liar. Good for him as his career outside of marvel is 99% duds
Blergh
Blergh - 6/9/2025, 3:32 PM
Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Chris Evans better form an 80's hair metal band called "Who'll believe 'Dis"
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/9/2025, 3:34 PM
They killed off stark when he didn't want to leave now they come crawling back
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/9/2025, 3:39 PM
@AllsNotGood - Is that how that happened? I thought RDJ's contract was up and he wanted to move on to other things? If he wanted to keep playing Iron Man I dont think they would have killed him off.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/9/2025, 3:40 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I'm pretty sure I read thats how it was. I'll try and find something
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/9/2025, 3:41 PM
@AllsNotGood - Yeah. I could be wrong, but I thought thats what I remember.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/9/2025, 3:38 PM
At least Tony peaced out saving the universe. Steve abandoned everyone for selfish reasons. What a shit ending for his character.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/9/2025, 3:39 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - What do you mean? He's living on the moon now.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/9/2025, 3:39 PM
User Comment Image

Vs

User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/9/2025, 3:40 PM
@AllsNotGood - You realize if Evans is playing Cap or Hydra Cap and he fights Sam Wilson they will 100% have Sam win, right?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/9/2025, 3:44 PM
@CorndogBurglar - yeah I'd imagine so or cap will walk away from the fight
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/9/2025, 4:04 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Before Falcon lectures Cap that he needs to do better, they need to further tarnish the image of Steve so they'll have evil Steve kill off the competition, the characters people would prefer as Cap which means Bucky and Walker are f**ked. Evil Widow's will probably kill off Renner too if he comes back for a cameo so we want Yelana to stop her but at the same time it leaves us to settle with female Hawkeye.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/9/2025, 3:49 PM
Well, they shouldn't have given the mantle to a supporting character from one of his films.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/9/2025, 3:50 PM
Suuuuurrrre!
frottage
frottage - 6/9/2025, 3:54 PM
User Comment Image
hainesy
hainesy - 6/9/2025, 4:01 PM
This thing is starting to look like an overcrowded and confusing box office bomb. I'm sure it will be delayed another 6 months regardless.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 4:07 PM
User Comment Image

See you next year as Hydra Cap , Chris..

I’m sure you’ll kill it!!.
Order66
Order66 - 6/9/2025, 4:11 PM
I smell something funky. I think it’s bs.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/9/2025, 4:13 PM
This is confirmation to me that he is, in fact, invited to the party.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/9/2025, 4:14 PM
On va voir.

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/9/2025, 4:16 PM
IF this actually ends up being true, he must have been asking for a fortune and they wouldn't give him what he wanted.

With that being said - there's no way in hell he's not in this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder