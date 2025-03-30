Nathan Fillion On Playing The GREEN LANTERN No One Likes In James Gunn's SUPERMAN

Nathan Fillion recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and the actor briefly touched on his upcoming role as Guy Gardner in James Gunn's Superman.

"This is James Gunn. He's amazing, he's huge, he's world famous. Everybody knows him. I did one of his very first movies, and if James Gunn is nothing else, he's loyal to a fault. He puts me into everything that he does."

"I'm going to be Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern, not the one you might be [familiar with] but a Green Lantern, the one nobody likes. "

Hudson then joked about Gardner's blonde bowl-cut, which prompted Fillion to keep the joke going, stating, "Correction, it's strawberry-blonde...I think I'm going to bring that look back. It's comic book accurate; Guy Gardner had a bowl-cut. And there were some discussions early on about different hairdos we could try and I was team bowl-cut."

The conversation then turned to the fact that Fillion also holds the record for most Marvel roles [thanks to Gunn]. Fillion couldn't quite remember the exact number of Marvel roles he's had but we'll lend him an assist, he's had three, technically four:

he played a Monstrous Inmate in Guardians of the Galaxy

Karja in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Headpool in Deadpool & Wolverine

he's also played Simon Williams/Wonder Man in GotG Vol. 2 but his scenes were cut

Earlier this month, Fillion also dished on the fact that Guy Gardner isn't exactly the most lovable Green Lantern, telling TV Line, "He's a jerk!"

"What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless. So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good. He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment?"

"And that's the answer. That's what you do in that moment. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!"

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.