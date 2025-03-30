Nathan Fillion On Playing The GREEN LANTERN No One Likes In James Gunn's SUPERMAN

Actor Nathan Fillion was a recent guest on The Jennifer Hudson show where he touched on his upcoming role in Superman and reflected on his many roles in the MCU.

By MarkJulian - Mar 30, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Nathan Fillion recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and the actor briefly touched on his upcoming role as Guy Gardner in James Gunn's Superman.

"This is James Gunn. He's amazing, he's huge, he's world famous. Everybody knows him. I did one of his very first movies, and if James Gunn is nothing else, he's loyal to a fault. He puts me into everything that he does."

"I'm going to be Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern, not the one you might be [familiar with] but a Green Lantern, the one nobody likes. " 

Hudson then joked about Gardner's blonde bowl-cut, which prompted Fillion to keep the joke going, stating, "Correction, it's strawberry-blonde...I think I'm going to bring that look back. It's comic book accurate; Guy Gardner had a bowl-cut. And there were some discussions early on about different hairdos we could try and I was team bowl-cut."

The conversation then turned to the fact that Fillion also holds the record for most Marvel roles [thanks to Gunn].  Fillion couldn't quite remember the exact number of Marvel roles he's had but we'll lend him an assist, he's had three, technically four:

  • he played a Monstrous Inmate in Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Karja in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Headpool in Deadpool & Wolverine
  • he's also played Simon Williams/Wonder Man in GotG Vol. 2 but his scenes were cut

Earlier this month, Fillion also dished on the fact that Guy Gardner isn't exactly the most lovable Green Lantern, telling TV Line, "He's a jerk!"

"What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless. So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good. He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment?"

"And that's the answer. That's what you do in that moment. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and  Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU. 

About Superman:
Synopsis:  Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. The film arrives in North American theaters on July 11. The film will arrive two days earlier in Belgium and France. A special 5-minute preview is slated to play before IMAX screenings of Minecraft in select international territories.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/30/2025, 7:03 PM
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/30/2025, 7:10 PM
I can give the wig bowl-cut a pass because there was no way they were gonna give him a new haircut look when he has to keep coming back to shoot the show he stars as the lead ("The Rookie"), it's the lame corporate design costume he has to wear as a GREEN Lantern that's tough to swallow.

Disagree that you have to be fearless to be a GL but that's another subject.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/30/2025, 7:49 PM
@NinnesMBC - I think it’s supposed to be to be intentionally lame like of course the corporate one has no real identity or creativity to it.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/30/2025, 7:16 PM
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/30/2025, 7:27 PM
Excellent casting
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/30/2025, 7:27 PM
Gonna be interesting to see him in this role after watching him as the nice cop on The Rookie.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 3/30/2025, 7:42 PM
He’s definitely getting killed.
Repian
Repian - 3/30/2025, 7:51 PM
@Ha1frican - When he acts bravely, perhaps it results in a great sacrifice. So, Guy Gardner, the idiot, becomes an admired hero at the end of the film. Dead, yes, but mourned by all.

Then, Guy's power ring becomes part of the Lantern Show.
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/30/2025, 7:42 PM
Hysterical. Green Lanturd.

